Custom 3 Moving Averages
- Indicators
- Wojciech Daniel Knoff
- Version: 1.0
This is a customizable three-moving-averages indicator designed for crossover trading strategies. You can configure each moving average individually, including calculation method (e.g., exponential, simple), period, and price type, all from a single input dialog.
Parameters:
Period <1,2,3> - Period of a moving average
Shift <1,2,3> - Shift of a moving average
Method <1,2,3> - Method of calculation for each moving average set separately
Applied Price <1,2,3> - Set price type for calculations for each moving average