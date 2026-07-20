Stealth MT4


STEALTH - Invisible Power, Visible Profit
STEALTH is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want to operate under the radar. Designed with a unique hidden pending order mechanism, this EA eliminates early broker detection and slippage from fake market movements.

Instead of placing visible pending orders, STEALTH uses invisible horizontal lines as execution triggers. Once the price touches these levels, the EA instantly opens market orders with hidden SL, TP, and Trailing Stop — ensuring full control, full discretion.

Core Features
Hidden Pending Orders
Buy/Sell Stop logic without exposing orders to the broker — only triggered when price hits the stealth lines.

Invisible SL/TP/Trailing Stop
All risk management is executed programmatically, hidden from broker-side manipulation.

Time Filter Control
Trade only during your preferred market sessions with custom start and stop time.

Dynamic Lot Sizing
Use fixed lot or auto-compounding mode with balance-based calculation.

Anti-Broker & Anti-Backtest Mode
Optional stealth behavior to prevent broker detection or simulator misreads.

Input Settings
Lot Management: Fixed lot / AutoLot (balance-based)

Pending Distance: Adjustable distance from current price

SL / TP / Trailing Stop: Full hidden risk control

Time Filter: Customizable trading window

Spread Filter: Avoid high-spread entries

Best For
XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, or high-volatility pairs

News scalping with hidden execution

Traders who want extra protection from stop hunting

Disclaimer:
STEALTH does not use martingale, grid, or over-leveraged tactics. Every trade is calculated, controlled, and hidden — just like a true stealth mission.

Tip: Place your stealth levels with care. You’re not just trading — you’re ambushing the market.
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Forex Diamond EA
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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4.78 (126)
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Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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