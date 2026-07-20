Stealth MT4





STEALTH - Invisible Power, Visible Profit

STEALTH is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want to operate under the radar. Designed with a unique hidden pending order mechanism, this EA eliminates early broker detection and slippage from fake market movements.





Instead of placing visible pending orders, STEALTH uses invisible horizontal lines as execution triggers. Once the price touches these levels, the EA instantly opens market orders with hidden SL, TP, and Trailing Stop — ensuring full control, full discretion.





Core Features

Hidden Pending Orders

Buy/Sell Stop logic without exposing orders to the broker — only triggered when price hits the stealth lines.





Invisible SL/TP/Trailing Stop

All risk management is executed programmatically, hidden from broker-side manipulation.





Time Filter Control

Trade only during your preferred market sessions with custom start and stop time.





Dynamic Lot Sizing

Use fixed lot or auto-compounding mode with balance-based calculation.





Anti-Broker & Anti-Backtest Mode

Optional stealth behavior to prevent broker detection or simulator misreads.





Input Settings

Lot Management: Fixed lot / AutoLot (balance-based)





Pending Distance: Adjustable distance from current price





SL / TP / Trailing Stop: Full hidden risk control





Time Filter: Customizable trading window





Spread Filter: Avoid high-spread entries





Best For

XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, or high-volatility pairs





News scalping with hidden execution





Traders who want extra protection from stop hunting





Disclaimer:

STEALTH does not use martingale, grid, or over-leveraged tactics. Every trade is calculated, controlled, and hidden — just like a true stealth mission.





Tip: Place your stealth levels with care. You’re not just trading — you’re ambushing the market.