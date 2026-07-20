Stealth MT4
- Experts
-
Agus SantosoDISCLAIMER ON : The author of EA will not be held responsible for your losses or problems of any kind if the EA is directly or indirectly responsible for any losses.
Our software is provided “as is”, without any warranty or condition of any kind, express, implied or statutory.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 July 2026
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144741
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144742
STEALTH - Invisible Power, Visible Profit
STEALTH is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want to operate under the radar. Designed with a unique hidden pending order mechanism, this EA eliminates early broker detection and slippage from fake market movements.
Instead of placing visible pending orders, STEALTH uses invisible horizontal lines as execution triggers. Once the price touches these levels, the EA instantly opens market orders with hidden SL, TP, and Trailing Stop — ensuring full control, full discretion.
Core Features
Hidden Pending Orders
Buy/Sell Stop logic without exposing orders to the broker — only triggered when price hits the stealth lines.
Invisible SL/TP/Trailing Stop
All risk management is executed programmatically, hidden from broker-side manipulation.
Time Filter Control
Trade only during your preferred market sessions with custom start and stop time.
Dynamic Lot Sizing
Use fixed lot or auto-compounding mode with balance-based calculation.
Anti-Broker & Anti-Backtest Mode
Optional stealth behavior to prevent broker detection or simulator misreads.
Input Settings
Lot Management: Fixed lot / AutoLot (balance-based)
Pending Distance: Adjustable distance from current price
SL / TP / Trailing Stop: Full hidden risk control
Time Filter: Customizable trading window
Spread Filter: Avoid high-spread entries
Best For
XAUUSD (Gold), BTCUSD, or high-volatility pairs
News scalping with hidden execution
Traders who want extra protection from stop hunting
Disclaimer:
STEALTH does not use martingale, grid, or over-leveraged tactics. Every trade is calculated, controlled, and hidden — just like a true stealth mission.
Tip: Place your stealth levels with care. You’re not just trading — you’re ambushing the market.