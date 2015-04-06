Wonder 8 MT4

Wonder 8 is part of the Wonder collection, strategies I selected from my own portfolios.

It trades USDJPY on the H1 timeframe using a trend-exhaustion model with adaptive volatility filters.

What it is, and what it is not

  • Every trade opens with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Risk is always defined.
  • No grid, no martingale, no averaging. One position at a time, low margin usage.
  • No neural-network, no AI, no quantum wording. A rule-based system, tested and honest.
  • Nothing to optimize: the default settings are the tested settings.

How it was built

A systematic process, not curve-fitting a single chart: genetic generation, verification on data never used to build it, checks on other markets, spread stress and Monte Carlo. Reviewed again in 2026 on recent data.

Backtest (fixed 0.01 lot, 99% modeling quality)

  • 2020-2026: 149 trades, profit factor 1.74, return/drawdown 7.4
  • Last 24 months: 37 trades, profit factor 1.13

Backtests are not a promise. Real results depend on your broker and will differ.

How to test: open a USDJPY H1 chart, default settings, Every tick or 1 minute OHLC. 500 USD is enough for 0.01 lot.

Settings: mmLots (fixed lot), money management fixed or free-margin percentage, MagicNumber, ExitOnFriday.

This product is free: the entry point of the collection. The Wonders are built to be uncorrelated and work together as a portfolio. Available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Support is on MQL5, in Comments or by private message.

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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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