XMaya Scalp ZR Series
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.51
- Updated: 25 January 2020
- Activations: 5
XMaya Scalp ZR Series is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. XMaya Scalp ZR Series is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. This robot trades on any Time Frame, Can be use on all pairs but not for use on XAU/GOLD. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple, with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing.
User-Defined Variables
- OrderCmt - used for comments
- Magic - Magic Number to identify the order's mode for the EA.
- TargetProfit - static target profit.
- Stoploss - static stop loss.
- TrailingStop - distance (in pips) to trail an open position.
- TrailingStart - to secure the profits
- MaxSpread - maximum spread allowed at time of trade.
- Risk - risk setting to be used with dynamic lot sizing.
- ManualLotsize - if using fixed lots, this will be the lot size.
- Slippage - For Setting Slippage
- ReverseSignal - For Setting Reverse Signal
- MoneyManagement - choose between "true/false" in the drop-down menu. Set to true to enable auto money management. If false, ManualLotsize is used.
- StartTrade - for a Start Trading
- EndTrade - Stop Time Trading
- TriggerSignal- For Setting Trigger Signal open order.
- TimeTrigger - for Time Trigger (second)
Trading Day
- Monday = True - set true to activate.
- Tuesday = True - set true to activate.
- Wednesday = True - set true to activate.
- Thursday = True - set true to activate.
- Friday = True - set true to activate.
Trading Time
- StartTrade =00:00, for a Start to Trading
- EndTrade =23:59, Stop Time Trading
First let me say that this EA has performed very well for me. In the beginning there was some issue with the EA only short selling, but once i contacted the developer he adjusted the settings and bamm, the money has started to roll in. The trades are very short scalps with low risk. I trade the EA on GU using the M15 time frame and its doing very well. I am very happy with this EA and with the developer support up to this point. Thank you Samsul, you have done a great job with this robot! For parameter settings, check the screenshots that the developer just added. He has a red box around the important parts. Once I adjusted to these settings, I started winning trades. Right now its on demo, but I plan to go live with it shortly