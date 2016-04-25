XMaya Scalp ZR Series

3.4

XMaya Scalp ZR Series is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. XMaya Scalp ZR Series is a robot trader with multi-currency scalper Expert Advisor. This robot trades on any Time Frame, Can be use on all pairs but not for use on XAU/GOLD. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple, with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing.


User-Defined Variables

  • OrderCmt - used for comments
  • Magic - Magic Number to identify the order's mode for the EA.
  • TargetProfit - static target profit.
  • Stoploss - static stop loss.
  • TrailingStop - distance (in pips) to trail an open position.
  • TrailingStart - to secure the profits
  • MaxSpread - maximum spread allowed at time of trade.
  • Risk - risk setting to be used with dynamic lot sizing.
  • ManualLotsize - if using fixed lots, this will be the lot size.
  • Slippage - For Setting Slippage
  • ReverseSignal - For Setting Reverse Signal
  • MoneyManagement - choose between "true/false" in the drop-down menu. Set to true to enable auto money management. If false, ManualLotsize is used.
  • StartTrade - for a Start Trading
  • EndTrade - Stop Time Trading
  • TriggerSignal- For Setting Trigger Signal open order.
  • TimeTrigger - for Time Trigger (second)


Trading Day

  • Monday = True - set true to activate.
  • Tuesday = True - set true to activate.
  • Wednesday = True - set true to activate.
  • Thursday = True - set true to activate.
  • Friday = True - set true to activate.

Trading Time

  • StartTrade =00:00, for a Start to Trading
  • EndTrade   =23:59, Stop Time Trading

Reviews 6
Trader X
352
Trader X 2018.03.05 22:39 
 

First let me say that this EA has performed very well for me. In the beginning there was some issue with the EA only short selling, but once i contacted the developer he adjusted the settings and bamm, the money has started to roll in. The trades are very short scalps with low risk. I trade the EA on GU using the M15 time frame and its doing very well. I am very happy with this EA and with the developer support up to this point. Thank you Samsul, you have done a great job with this robot! For parameter settings, check the screenshots that the developer just added. He has a red box around the important parts. Once I adjusted to these settings, I started winning trades. Right now its on demo, but I plan to go live with it shortly

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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Junichi Sawada
939
Junichi Sawada 2019.12.29 05:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lucas Hernan Diedrich
1897
Lucas Hernan Diedrich 2019.10.06 15:16 
 

Los test corren muy bien, cuando el experto ópera va en perdida, intenté con varias configuraciones, perdí mi dinero.

MaxCryptop
381
MaxCryptop 2019.09.21 10:41 
 

basura, no sirve

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2018.11.19 14:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

chiamts2003
219
chiamts2003 2018.10.07 15:58 
 

Don't wasting money on this EA. This EA only show good results on backtest and make big loss when running on real account.

Beware of this scam EA !!

Trader X
352
Trader X 2018.03.05 22:39 
 

First let me say that this EA has performed very well for me. In the beginning there was some issue with the EA only short selling, but once i contacted the developer he adjusted the settings and bamm, the money has started to roll in. The trades are very short scalps with low risk. I trade the EA on GU using the M15 time frame and its doing very well. I am very happy with this EA and with the developer support up to this point. Thank you Samsul, you have done a great job with this robot! For parameter settings, check the screenshots that the developer just added. He has a red box around the important parts. Once I adjusted to these settings, I started winning trades. Right now its on demo, but I plan to go live with it shortly

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