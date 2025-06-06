ForexSource Dashboard

This is a multipurpose indicator and has the following indicators in it with dashboard ( scanner) and chart indicator on multi time frames .
✅Divergent Bar
✅Market Profile  ( Daily Weekly Monthly Intraday and Custom Period , Market Profile Day type )
✅Order Block
✅Inside Bars 
✅Higher High Higher Close and Lower Low and Lower Close 
✅Imbalance Finder
✅Scalping
✅Currency Strength Meter
✅Momentum candles
✅VSA Setups
Much more  See for your self

Who am I? - https://www.linkedin.com/in/adnanrehman/

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