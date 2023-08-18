Chart Walker Analysis Engine

Chart Walker X Engine | Machine-led instincts

Powerful MT5 chart analysis engine equipped with a sophisticated neural network algorithm. This cutting-edge technology enables traders to perform comprehensive chart analysis effortlessly on any financial chart. With its advanced capabilities, Chart Walker streamlines the trading process by providing highly accurate trading entries based on the neural network's insights. Its high-speed calculations ensure swift and efficient analysis, empowering traders to make informed decisions swiftly. 

Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the trading, Chart Walker revolutionizes the trading experience, delivering precision, speed, and ease of use in one comprehensive package.  

Simplicity and Accessibility: The Chart Walker Indicator is designed for traders of all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals. Its user-friendly interface and straightforward design ensure that anyone can utilize its power, regardless of their trading background. You don't need to be an expert to harness its capabilities – just a passion for trading and a desire to succeed.

Unmatched Precision: What sets the Chart Walker Indicator apart is its unparalleled accuracy in generating buy and sell signals. With an algorithm honed through meticulous research and development, this indicator boasts an impressive track record of making predictions that align with market movements. This precision minimizes the guesswork and emotional bias that can often cloud trading decisions, increasing your chances of achieving profitable outcomes.

Versatility Across Markets: Whether you're trading forex, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, or metals, the Chart Walker Indicator has you covered. Its versatile nature enables it to adapt its analysis techniques to different asset classes, ensuring that you're equipped to make insightful decisions across a wide range of markets. This adaptability provides you with a competitive edge in a diverse trading landscape.

Comprehensive Analysis: At the heart of the Chart Walker Indicator's success lies its ability to process multiple layers of data. By seamlessly integrating technical analysis, price action evaluation, and market sentiment assessment, this indicator offers a holistic view of the market's current state. This comprehensive approach empowers you with the information you need to make educated choices, thereby enhancing your trading strategy.

Guided by Technical Expertise: The Chart Walker Indicator is the culmination of cutting-edge technology and years of industry expertise. Its algorithm leverages advanced mathematical models and data analysis techniques to identify trends, patterns, and potential turning points in the market. This fusion of technology and expertise ensures that you have a reliable companion by your side on your trading journey.

In summary, the Chart Walker Trading analysis engine is your gateway to informed and profitable trading decisions. Its accessibility, remarkable accuracy, versatility across markets, and comprehensive analysis techniques make it an indispensable tool for both novice and experienced traders. Embark on your trading journey with confidence, armed with the insights and signals that only the Chart Walker Indicator can provide. Your success begins with the Chart Walker Indicator – your steadfast companion in the dynamic world of trading.


Features :

-Real time trend detection

-Market over bought/over sold detection

-Price action analysis

-Market sentiment analysis

-High accuracy Buy/Sell signals

-Upcoming news Events

- Screen and sound Alerts

-FVG detection

-Mobile notifications

-Smart channel lines

-Smart S/R levels

-Standard automatic channel line

-Pivot S/R levels

-EMA notifications

-Neural network optimized

-Information panel (Server date/time, Candle timer, Spread, Market volatility, Stop loss calculator, Daily draw down,Tick value,Leverage,Multi time frame trend direction,upcoming news event)

*to activate news events go to MT5 tool box > select calendar tab > right click on calendar > Show on charts > Add all events




















Recommended products
Optimal F Service
Semen Racheev
Utilities
Optimal F Service Application Type: Service Application Functions: Calculation of the optimal fraction and trade volume to achieve maximum growth of the equity curve, based on the results of previous trades. About this app Capital management is the most crucial and often underestimated component of any trading system. Proper capital management can enhance—and sometimes significantly improve—the performance of your trading algorithm. This application automatically calculates the optimal fractio
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
Symbol Basket Control Panel
Imad Kamal Mohammad Badad
Experts
Symbol Basket Control Panel is a professional trading utility designed to streamline multi-currency management. It acts as a centralized command center, allowing traders to execute and manage baskets of trades across different symbols with unparalleled speed and precision. Instead of manually opening and closing orders for each pair, this dashboard provides a high-performance graphical interface to control your entire portfolio from a single chart. Key Features: Centralized Execution: Open BUY o
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Utilities
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
High frequency Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Nirio Expert
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Nirio : Your reliable conductor in the Forex market Nirio is a high-tech trading bot, designed specifically for forex traders. This innovative tool is equipped with many functions that allow traders to effectively manage their transactions and strategies. The price for the first users will be reduced, and over time will increase. Advantages Nirio: Reliability and stability: Nirio is developed in accordance with the highest reliability and stability standards, which provides confident and saf
Interest Arbitrage
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
High frequency arbitrage brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
Experts
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
ScalperEdge
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
ScalperEdge ScalperEdge is an advanced automated trading advisor crafted to maximize your trading performance in the fast-paced financial markets. Utilizing state-of-the-art algorithms and real-time data analytics, ScalperEdge automates the scalping strategy, allowing traders to profit from small price movements with exceptional precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be sure t
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous   Strategies , adapting it to the   Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the   artificial intelligence   of   machine learning , that is, the   AI   will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innovative things that you will find is that ev
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Experts
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
TrendLine Manager
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4 (1)
Utilities
TrendLine Manager - Professional Trading Assistant TrendLine Manager is a smart trading tool that helps you manage your trades using trendlines drawn directly on your charts. Instead of manually watching every line you draw, this Expert Advisor does the monitoring for you. What it does: Converts any trendline you draw into an active trading trigger Automatically closes positions when price hits your stop loss or take profit lines Opens new trades when price crosses your entry lines Works with sl
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
Experts
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
SCIPIO AI is my Automatic trading BOT created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets, it automates 100% of the TRADING activity, entry, management, stop loss, day after day the TRADER does not have to do anything. This EA opens only 1 TRADE at a time and immediately sets the STOP LOSS very close, it does not use grid or martingale, one trade at a time so it avoids large DRAW DONW. It uses artificial intelligence to identify the best moment to open the TRADE (LONG + SHORT)
Extractors
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Extractors for XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed for traders who value precision, controlled risk, and adaptable trading logic when dealing with Gold (XAUUSD). It integrates two advanced built-in strategies and five flexible market approach modes, giving traders full control over how the system interprets, enters, and manages trades under different market structures. Built upon extensive research and development, Extractors represents the evolution of o
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing co
My Trendline
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicators
My Trendline is an Indicator based on Upper and Lower Trendline which will Plot Automatically into the Chart. This Indicator will perfectly indicate you the Trend of the Market. It can be use in any Time Frame. The Indicator will automatically adjust according to the Current Time Frame. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Inputs, Line Color, Width and Styles etc. (Can use the Default Setting also); Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can
Buyers of this product also purchase
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilities
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilities
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilities
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilities
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
Utilities
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Trade Hub MT5
Oleksii Romanov
Utilities
Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols. Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution , achieved through the following key limitations: Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running. Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultane
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (118)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (148)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (15)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (107)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. Check out Ultimate Extractor Cloud on mql5 for the Cloud version****** Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with inte
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal provi
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.67 (12)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account typ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
More from author
Automatic TP and SL
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Utilities
TradeGuard    by Chart Walker TradeGuard is a MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by automating key aspects of trade management. This EA excels in efficiently managing Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels, offering a seamless and intelligent approach to trailing stops. One of TradeGuard's standout features is its Smart Trailing Stop, which dynamically adjusts the trailing distance based on market conditions. This adaptive approach helps maximize profits dur
Replica Local Trade copier
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Utilities
White label available. contact us for more info. dushshantharajkumar@gmail.com Replica Local Trade copier    by Chart Walker Replica, a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) local trade copier, is a powerful tool designed to streamline and automate trading processes for users within the MT5 platform. This innovative software allows traders to replicate trades from one account (master) to another (slave) in real-time, enabling efficient and synchronized trading across multiple accounts. With its user-friendly inte
FREE
Stochastic Alerts by Chart Walker
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Indicators
Stochastic Alert Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Stochastic Alert Indicator is a powerful and customizable tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, perfect for traders who want to monitor overbought and oversold conditions while staying informed of potential buying and selling pressure. Key Features: Overbought/Oversold Detection: Automatically detects when the market reaches overbought (above 80) or oversold (below 20) levels, providing you with timely alerts for potential reversal points.
Slides by Chart Walker
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Utilities
White label available. contact us for more info. dushshantharajkumar@gmail.com Slides    by Chart Walker "Slides" is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) utility designed to streamline chart navigation by facilitating automatic chart switching.  With "Slides," users can preset specific time intervals for chart rotation, enabling automatic transitions between different financial instruments or timeframes. This utility proves invaluable for traders who monitor multiple charts simultaneously, as it optimizes wor
FREE
Automatic Channel Line For Chart Walker
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Indicators
White label available. contact us for more info. dushshantharajkumar@gmail.com Chart Walker Smart Lines (CWSL)    by Chart Walker Smart Lines is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that revolutionizes technical analysis by offering a suite of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. This intelligent tool is designed to automate various aspects of chart analysis, providing traders with valuable insights and saving time on manual tasks. Key Features Automatic Channel Drawing: Smart Lines
MA Crossover Alerts by Chart Walker
Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover Alerts by Chart Walker The Moving Average Crossover Alerts Indicator is designed to help traders identify potential trend reversals and entry/exit points in the market. By tracking two moving averages—typically a faster (short-term) and a slower (long-term) one—the indicator generates alerts whenever these moving averages cross. Key Features: Customizable Moving Averages: Choose from various types of moving averages (SMA, EMA, WMA, etc.) and set your desired periods for
Filter:
henry.tradingfx
266
henry.tradingfx 2024.11.17 01:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kleber Dias Almeida
122
Kleber Dias Almeida 2024.11.06 01:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
7245
Reply from developer Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman 2024.11.06 03:07
Thank you!
Mohamad Riad Mohamad Khir Arabi
204
Mohamad Riad Mohamad Khir Arabi 2024.10.17 20:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman
7245
Reply from developer Dushshantha Rajkumar Jayaraman 2024.10.21 04:34
Thank you Mohamad!
Reply to review