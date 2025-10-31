GT Trade Manager

This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies

It allows to:

  • place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line)
  • place orders for flag formations
  • calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage
  • split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker
  • manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
  • alert upon flag formation on your mobile MT5 app

Inputs are:

  • separate PIP sizes for SL for retest and flag
  • Gap to the retest line
  • Risk percentage
  • activate alarm for flags
  • when to alarm and how often
  • active management of all open trades according to the management rules
  • MagicNumber for all trades opened by the EA

MANUAL:

Step 1: Check the input parameters:

  • StopLoss in PIPs for Retests (Standard 12 PIPs)
  • There are 2 versions of the Retest:
    • 2 PIPs away from the Retest line to account for spreads with the above StopLoss.
      Example: Retest line is 1.09397. Pending order will be placed at 1.09417 and a SL at 1.09297 (12 PIPs)
    • x PIPs gap away from the Retest line to account for larger or smaller breaks. Note, this gap will be added to the original SL. 
      Example: 1 PIP gap, retest line is 1.09397. Pending order will be placed at 1.09407 and a SL at 1.09277 (12 + 1 PIPs)
  • Risk in % of the account
  • StopLoss in PIPs for Flags
  • Activate alarm for flags. Make sure you activate push notifications to your mobile app!
  • Set the minutes before the full hour you want to be notified for flags. (Standard: 2)
    Example: 2 = Alarm at 12:58
  • Set the number of repeated alarms in that minute (Standard: 3)
  • Tool to manage open trades according to trailing SL behind most recent highs and lows? (Standard: true)
  • MagicNumber: identifies all trades opened with this Tool. Note, only trades with this MagicNumber will be managed. If you want all (!) trades in that window to be managed, leave blank. (Standard: 8888)
  • Backtesting option: Set true if you want to use the Tool in backtesting. (Standard: false)
  • Enter a manual conversion rate in case the automatic setting when adding the Tool to the Chart does not work or you prefer a fixed rate. This conversion rate is only needed for lotsize calculation. (Standard: 0.0)

Step 2: Message Box: Check the suggested conversion rate of your account currency into the the underlying currency of the pair you want to trade. ONLY FOR LOTSIZE CALCULATION. (see Screenshot)

Step 3: Message Box: If calculated lotsize exceeds max lot size (broker), the Tool will ask you to either split the orders and place multiple trades to meet the intended lot size or stick to one trade at the max lotsize.  (see Screenshot)

Step 3: In the top left corner, you find a predicted lot size based on your given input parameters.
The Tool and the Indicator should be added to your chart and you can place pending orders for Retests and Flags. A red "Remove" button appears. Click if you change your mind and want to remove the pending order. A flag will be placed at the top of the hour.

Step 4: Remove the Tool if needed

User can change colors of the indicator. Go to Indictor Properties/Input, set "Auto Color" to false and change the colors. Set "Auto color" back to true to go back to pre-set colors.


Note: The tool can only place orders, trades or manage/modify them with an open MT5 terminal and an established internet connection.


MAKE SURE YOU TEST THE TOOL PROPERLY BEFORE USING IT!


Check also my free Indikator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119962

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Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
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3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
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Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
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Version 1.5: manual color change added This indicator helps to trade price action and momentum strategies like Guerrilla Trading or similar strategies. The indicator displays: most recent highs and lows number of consecutive breaks past breaks of most recent highs and lows retest lines flag formations manual color change User can change colors. Go to Indictor Properties/Input, set "Auto Color" to false and change the colors. Set "Auto color" back to true to go back to pre-set colors. Please wa
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