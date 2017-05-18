The utility allows you to build different types of graphs:

Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart

Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond

Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis:

daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe,

Cluster Search

Imbalance

VWAP

Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL

the profile depth of the market

vertical volume with various display options,

delta with various display options,

pole of the current and higher timeframe

basement candle display indicator

It is also possible to trade from the chart.

Note : the utility is intended for markets with real (exchange) volumes. Not for the forex market. Doesn't work in the strategy tester.

To manage the schedule are used:

Left mouse button - moving the graph, selecting various modes in the settings, calling up the main settings window, located under the icon with a screwdriver in the lower left corner of the screen;

Right mouse button - used to enter the settings of graphical constructions located under the icons in the upper left corner of the screen, as well as the individual settings of drawn vertical, horizontal, trend lines and rectangles.

Rotating the mouse wheel in the chart area - moving the chart left-right, while holding the Ctrl key - moving the chart up and down, in the price scale area - scaling by price, in the timeline area - scaling with time;

key moving the chart up and down, in the price scale area - scaling by price, in the timeline area - scaling with time;

Key H - set the horizontal line on the chart or in the volume area (the "horizontal line drawing" icon should be turned on), Shift + H - delete all horizontal lines;

- set the horizontal line on the chart or in the volume area (the "horizontal line drawing" icon should be turned on), delete all horizontal lines; Key V - set the vertical line (the "vertical line drawing" icon should be turned on), Shift + V - delete all vertical lines;

- set the vertical line (the "vertical line drawing" icon should be turned on), - delete all vertical lines; Key T - set a trend line (the icon "drawing a trend line and a rectangle" should be turned on), Shift + T - delete all trend lines and rectangles;

- set a trend line (the icon "drawing a trend line and a rectangle" should be turned on), - delete all trend lines and rectangles; Key R - set the rectangle (the icon "drawing a trend line and a rectangle" must be enabled), Shift + R - delete all trend lines and rectangles;

- set the rectangle (the icon "drawing a trend line and a rectangle" must be enabled), - delete all trend lines and rectangles; Key P - set the market profile (the icon "drawing a market profile" must be enabled), Shift + P - delete all built profiles;

- set the market profile (the icon "drawing a market profile" must be enabled), - delete all built profiles; Key F - set Fibonacci levels ( the icon "drawing Fibo levels " must be enabled), Shift + F - delete all built Fibo levels;

- set Fibonacci levels ( the icon "drawing Fibo levels " must be enabled), + - delete all built Fibo levels;

Keys Q and W- enable/disable profile display of the senior and daytime timeframe;

and enable/disable profile display of the senior and daytime timeframe; Keys A, S, D - enable/disable display of ClusterSearch indicator (volume, delta, askbid);

- enable/disable display of ClusterSearch indicator (volume, delta, askbid); Spacebar - call the "ruler" mode to measure the number of points;

- call the "ruler" mode to measure the number of points; Arrow keys to the left and arrow to the right - one-way movement of the graph;

and - one-way movement of the graph; Up arrow and down arrow keys - move the graph up and down;

and - move the graph up and down; ESC key or wheel on/off button for "Mouth" function;

key or wheel on/off button for "Mouth" function; A right click in the lower right corner of the window returns the chart to the current bar with auto-scaling by price and sets the default time scale;

A right click in the upper right corner of the window updates the data without initializing other parameters;

Click the right mouse button in the upper left corner of the window to call the menu with the "Chart" tab opened.

To open orders:

Buy_Limit - in the chart area below the current price, press Ctrl + left mouse button;

Sell_Limit - in the chart area above the current price, press Ctrl + left mouse button;

Buy_Stop - in the chart area above the current price, press Shift + left mouse button;

Sell_Stop - in the chart area below the current price, press Shift + left mouse button;

Buy_Market - in the price scale area above the current price, press Shift + left mouse button;

Sell_Market - in the price scale area below the current price, press Shift + left mouse button.





Input parameters

Depth of Market add? - If the broker does not translate data in the price bucket, this parameter should be disabled.



