ClusterSecond

4.78

The utility allows you to build different types of graphs:

  1. Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds
  2. Tick chart from 1 tick and above
  3. The volume chart
  4. Delta chart
  5. Renko chart
  6. Range chart

Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond

Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis:

  • daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe,
  • Cluster Search
  • Imbalance
  • VWAP
  • Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL
  • the profile depth of the market
  • vertical volume with various display options,
  • delta with various display options,
  • pole of the current and higher timeframe
  • basement candle display indicator

It is also possible to trade from the chart.

Note : the utility is intended for markets with real (exchange) volumes.  Not for the forex market. Doesn't work in the strategy tester.

To manage the schedule are used:

  • Left mouse button - moving the graph, selecting various modes in the settings, calling up the main settings window, located under the icon with a screwdriver in the lower left corner of the screen;
  • Right mouse button - used to enter the settings of graphical constructions located under the icons in the upper left corner of the screen, as well as the individual settings of drawn vertical, horizontal, trend lines and rectangles.
  • Rotating the mouse wheel in the chart area - moving the chart left-right, while holding the Ctrl key - moving the chart up and down, in the price scale area - scaling by price, in the timeline area - scaling with time;
  • Key H - set the horizontal line on the chart or in the volume area (the "horizontal line drawing" icon should be turned on), Shift + H - delete all horizontal lines;
  • Key V - set the vertical line (the "vertical line drawing" icon should be turned on), Shift + V - delete all vertical lines;
  • Key T - set a trend line (the icon "drawing a trend line and a rectangle" should be turned on), Shift + T - delete all trend lines and rectangles;
  • Key- set the rectangle (the icon "drawing a trend line and a rectangle" must be enabled), Shift + R - delete all trend lines and rectangles;
  • Key P - set the market profile (the icon "drawing a market profile" must be enabled), Shift + P - delete all built profiles;
  • Key F- set Fibonacci levels ( the icon "drawing Fibo levels " must be enabled), Shift + F- delete all built Fibo levels;
  • Keys Q and W- enable/disable profile display of the senior and daytime timeframe;
  • Keys A, S, D- enable/disable display of ClusterSearch indicator (volume, delta, askbid);
  • Spacebar - call the "ruler" mode to measure the number of points;
  • Arrow keys to the left and arrow to the right - one-way movement of the graph;
  • Up arrow and down arrow keys - move the graph up and down;
  • ESC key or wheel on/off button for "Mouth" function;
  • A right click in the lower right corner of the window returns the chart to the current bar with auto-scaling by price and sets the default time scale;
  • A right click in the upper right corner of the window updates the data without initializing other parameters;
  • Click the right mouse button in the upper left corner of the window to call the menu with the "Chart" tab opened.

To open orders:

  • Buy_Limit - in the chart area below the current price, press Ctrl + left mouse button;
  • Sell_Limit - in the chart area above the current price, press Ctrl + left mouse button;
  • Buy_Stop - in the chart area above the current price, press Shift + left mouse button;
  • Sell_Stop - in the chart area below the current price, press Shift + left mouse button;
  • Buy_Market - in the price scale area above the current price, press Shift + left mouse button;
  • Sell_Market - in the price scale area below the current price, press Shift + left mouse button.


Input parameters

  • Depth of Market add? - If the broker does not translate data in the price bucket, this parameter should be disabled.


    Orders Buy_Stop_Limit and Sell_Stop_Limit are not installed by this utility, use the standard terminal features to install them.

    The Open Interest indicator is intended only for the Moscow exchange.

    Custom indicators are not used in the utility and it is not possible to install them!!!

    Reviews 43
    saiberia
    21
    saiberia 2023.12.03 14:22 
     

    Здравствуйте. Сразу видно работа выполнена мастером своего дела, в ней нет мелочей, которые бы остались без внимания, все четко и со вкусом. Когда такая вещь попадает в руки это всегда праздник. Большое вам спасибо, торговать одно удовольствие.

    taka
    22
    taka 2023.04.27 13:21 
     

    I used the demo version for a while and then decided to purchase it. Thank you for the wonderful indicator. It has the functions I need to make profits.

    Andrzej Maksecki
    28
    Andrzej Maksecki 2021.12.28 12:09 
     

    Пользовался демо год. Купил полную версию. Очень доволен. Все информативно, без глюков работает. Восемь окон открыто с утилитой СS. Четыре РТС и 4 окна Брент, разные таймы, футпринт и кластера. Все работает четко без глюков на 6 Гб оперативки. Да и еще параллельно второй терминал MT5 c АМР запучен, тоже с утилитой, там Сиплый и золото. Проц i3 2700 Мгц .

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    Filter:
    saiberia
    21
    saiberia 2023.12.03 14:22 
     

    Здравствуйте. Сразу видно работа выполнена мастером своего дела, в ней нет мелочей, которые бы остались без внимания, все четко и со вкусом. Когда такая вещь попадает в руки это всегда праздник. Большое вам спасибо, торговать одно удовольствие.

    taka
    22
    taka 2023.04.27 13:21 
     

    I used the demo version for a while and then decided to purchase it. Thank you for the wonderful indicator. It has the functions I need to make profits.

    seudry
    317
    seudry 2022.10.14 19:49 
     

    I bought the 2 versions (forex and classic) several months ago. What more can be said ? Execution work high quality considering the price......................... I know the designer has nothing to add because it's perfect. However, perfection does not exist except in mathematics. I put 4 stars. I will put 5 or even 12 if the designer adds classic indicators such as RSI, etc..., I will be able to pay double for this fabulous work if that were the case when it "costs nothing to integrate". Another well-deserved thank you to Rafil.

    Alex Solo
    26
    Alex Solo 2022.02.18 00:46 
     

    Купил продукт давно, но пользоваться оказалось невозможно - советник ЖЕСТКО грузит процессор (i7 уходит выше 90% нагрузки) если одновременно открыть более 10-15 графиков. Все тормозит до такой степени что даже анализ не возможен, не говоря уже о торговле. Для сравнения: недавно купил таже SBProX и TigerTrade - оба продукта загружены ОДНОВРЕМЕННО и на каждом по 100-120 окон грузят процессор на 20-30% (т.е. около 200-250 окон в сумме). Если вам нуже 1-2-3 графика с футпринтом - этот продукт может быть хорошим решением. Если же вам нужен хоть немного приличный анализ коррелируемых инструментов и больше 10 графиков - посмтотрите другие решения.

    Andrzej Maksecki
    28
    Andrzej Maksecki 2021.12.28 12:09 
     

    Пользовался демо год. Купил полную версию. Очень доволен. Все информативно, без глюков работает. Восемь окон открыто с утилитой СS. Четыре РТС и 4 окна Брент, разные таймы, футпринт и кластера. Все работает четко без глюков на 6 Гб оперативки. Да и еще параллельно второй терминал MT5 c АМР запучен, тоже с утилитой, там Сиплый и золото. Проц i3 2700 Мгц .

    konst37
    30
    konst37 2021.07.16 18:10 
     

    хорошая программа, у меня только проблема с разрешением на 4к, очень мелко при стандартных настройках экрана, на все свои вопросы сразу получил ответы от разработчика

    DoctorGonza
    41
    DoctorGonza 2021.04.19 09:33 
     

    супер - стоит каждого цента...

    Holden81
    19
    Holden81 2020.12.17 17:23 
     

    Шикарно!

    Denis B
    23
    Denis B 2020.11.17 12:29 
     

    Прекрасная замена всем дорогостоящим терминалам, всё продумано до мелочей, типы графиков на любой вкус и потребность, выставление ордеров с графика и торговой панели и много прочих полезных фич. Рафиль, спасибо за отличную работу!

    trade4k.ru
    23
    trade4k.ru 2020.11.16 09:54 
     

    Могу поставить только 5+

    Антон Привольнов
    23
    Антон Привольнов 2020.10.16 08:56 
     

    отличный советник, просто бомба и за такие деньги. купил сразу бессрочную версию.

    Vasiliy Kolesov
    3760
    Vasiliy Kolesov 2020.09.15 22:32 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    asmel158
    34
    asmel158 2020.08.17 09:15 
     

    Отличная замена дорогостоящим платформам! Автор - профессор своего дела!

    Jestem
    41
    Jestem 2020.08.02 18:41 
     

    Твердая 5! После покупки прошел месяц. Доволен. Долго искал замену волфиксу, перепробовал много платформ. Мт5 + КластерСеконд закрыли все потребности. Кайфую от пользования программой - удобство рисования, работы с ордерами, работа с графиками... все продумано. Огромная благодарность автору!

    Cepera_T
    50
    Cepera_T 2020.07.28 21:49 
     

    Маркет Дельта, SBpro и прочее мне теперь не нужны! Все гениальное просто, функционал для меня более чем достаточный, благодарю автора! Шикарная примочка к МТ5!

    alphajam
    61
    alphajam 2020.07.26 17:40 
     

    Рафиль, прекрасный продукт, после MT5 это отдых для глаз (у меня по-другому воспринимается график), это максимальное удобство торговой панели, это максимальный функционал! Спасибо!

    moneytalks24
    31
    moneytalks24 2020.07.24 12:31 
     

    Высшая утилита! Просто огонь! Рекомендую всем!!!

    trilobyte (Макс)
    107
    trilobyte (Макс) 2020.07.23 06:04 
     

    День добрый! Рафиль, принимай благодарность, за продукт! Радует, что продукт развивается, достаточно быстро добавляется/улучшается функционал (тьфутьфутьфу чтоб не сглазить), что не может оставить пользователей равнодушными. Каждый найдет те примочки, о которых пишут и показывают в разных софтах. Вопросы не остаются без ответов! Ребят, кто еще думает - не пожалеете! (сам посмотрел, и сразу взял). Своих разработчиков давайте поддерживать! Пожелаю дальнейшего развития, Рафилю здоровья и успехов, будем продолжать дружить!

    Александр Старицын
    25
    Александр Старицын 2020.07.22 20:25 
     

    Данная утилита выводит терминал МТ5 на уровень профессионального софта. В ней воплощены все передовые наработки объемного анализа. Разработчик, являясь опытным трейдером, взял все самое нужное и сделал это удобным в использовании. Достигнута очень высокая степень визуализации рыночного процесса. Торговать с ее помощью одно удовольствие!!

    dorit
    1545
    dorit 2020.07.13 17:04 
     

    Хочу отметить положительное обстоятельство. Автор утилиты незамедлительно откликается на любой вопрос, возникающий у пользователя. По характеристикам данный продукт полностью отвечает эксплуатационным требованиям. Выражаю автору благодарность за добротную разработку.

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