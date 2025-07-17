SwiftCap Master EA MT4

is a fully automated trading system designed to operate across several high-volatility markets including forex, metals, indices and crypto. The EA identifies key market highs and lows, places pending stop orders at major breakout zones, and manages open positions with smart trailing-stop logic. It follows a disciplined trend-trading approach with a strong emphasis on risk control and steady, consistent growth.

Trading Specifications



Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, US500, DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD

XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, US500, DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 - M15

M5 - M15 Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or any broker with tight spreads and reliable execution)

IC Markets (or any broker with tight spreads and reliable execution) Account Type: Hedging preferred

Hedging preferred Spread Type: Raw spreads or low-commission accounts recommended

Raw spreads or low-commission accounts recommended Minimum Deposit: $100

$100 EA Settings: Use available set files for each pair. Default settings are optimzed for Gold

Use available set files for each pair. Default settings are optimzed for Gold VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted performance

Why Use SwiftCap Master EA?

Multi-Asset Trading: Optimized sets for 9 major symbols including Gold, Crypto, Indices & FX

Optimized sets for 9 major symbols including Gold, Crypto, Indices & FX Smart Entries: Uses pending stop orders to capture clean breakout moves

Uses pending stop orders to capture clean breakout moves Built-In Risk Management: Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing stop

Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing stop Safe Strategy Logic: No martingale, no grid, and no AI-based overfitting

No martingale, no grid, and no AI-based overfitting Growth Focused: Designed for long-term, sustainable performance with low drawdown

Designed for long-term, sustainable performance with low drawdown Reliable Execution: Performs best on live accounts with raw spreads or no-commission setups

Performs best on live accounts with raw spreads or no-commission setups Transparent & Flexible: Fully transparent logic - not a black-box. Easy to adjust and re-optimize for different brokers

Fully transparent logic - not a black-box. Easy to adjust and re-optimize for different brokers One EA, Multiple Markets: Conveniently trade multiple assets with one system

Note



The EA comes with fully optimized pre-sets for each supported pair. No extra configuration is needed beyond loading the correct set file - making it beginner-friendly while still powerful for experienced traders.

Trading time in set files is for GMT +2/+3 brokers, if your broker uses a different time zone. Make sure to adjust the time settings accordingly.

Feel free to reach out to me for any questions or queries at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

-------------------------------------------

Risk Disclosure

Trading involves substantial risk due to high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose and consider your risk tolerance before using any automated trading system.