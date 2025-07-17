SwiftCap Master EA MT4
- Experts
- Hassan Sarfraz
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 17 July 2025
- Activations: 10
Live Signals: Master Portfolio (GOLD, BTCUSD, USTEC, USDJPY Conservative Set files)
Live Signals: Breakout and Master EA Combined Portfolio
Trading Specifications
- Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, US500, DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
- Timeframe: M5 - M15
- Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or any broker with tight spreads and reliable execution)
- Account Type: Hedging preferred
- Spread Type: Raw spreads or low-commission accounts recommended
- Minimum Deposit: $100
- EA Settings: Use available set files for each pair. Default settings are optimzed for Gold
- VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted performance
Why Use SwiftCap Master EA?
- Multi-Asset Trading: Optimized sets for 9 major symbols including Gold, Crypto, Indices & FX
- Smart Entries: Uses pending stop orders to capture clean breakout moves
- Built-In Risk Management: Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing stop
- Safe Strategy Logic: No martingale, no grid, and no AI-based overfitting
- Growth Focused: Designed for long-term, sustainable performance with low drawdown
- Reliable Execution: Performs best on live accounts with raw spreads or no-commission setups
- Transparent & Flexible: Fully transparent logic - not a black-box. Easy to adjust and re-optimize for different brokers
- One EA, Multiple Markets: Conveniently trade multiple assets with one system
Note
The EA comes with fully optimized pre-sets for each supported pair. No extra configuration is needed beyond loading the correct set file - making it beginner-friendly while still powerful for experienced traders.
Trading time in set files is for GMT +2/+3 brokers, if your broker uses a different time zone. Make sure to adjust the time settings accordingly.
Feel free to reach out to me for any questions or queries at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas
-------------------------------------------
Risk Disclosure
Trading involves substantial risk due to high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose and consider your risk tolerance before using any automated trading system.