SwiftCap Master EA MT4

SwiftCap Master EA is a fully automated trading system designed to operate across several high-volatility markets including forex, metals, indices and crypto. The EA identifies key market highs and lows, places pending stop orders at major breakout zones, and manages open positions with smart trailing-stop logic. It follows a disciplined trend-trading approach with a strong emphasis on risk control and steady, consistent growth.

Live Signals: Master Portfolio (GOLD, BTCUSD, USTEC, USDJPY Conservative Set files)

Live Signals: Breakout and Master EA Combined Portfolio

Trading Specifications

  • Supported Instruments: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, US500, DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: M5 - M15
  • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or any broker with tight spreads and reliable execution)
  • Account Type: Hedging preferred
  • Spread Type: Raw spreads or low-commission accounts recommended
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • EA Settings: Use available set files for each pair. Default settings are optimzed for Gold
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted performance

Why Use SwiftCap Master EA?

    • Multi-Asset Trading: Optimized sets for 9 major symbols including Gold, Crypto, Indices & FX
    • Smart Entries: Uses pending stop orders to capture clean breakout moves
    • Built-In Risk Management: Every trade includes a fixed stop loss and dynamic trailing stop
    • Safe Strategy Logic: No martingale, no grid, and no AI-based overfitting
    • Growth Focused: Designed for long-term, sustainable performance with low drawdown
    • Reliable Execution: Performs best on live accounts with raw spreads or no-commission setups
    • Transparent & Flexible: Fully transparent logic - not a black-box. Easy to adjust and re-optimize for different brokers
    • One EA, Multiple Markets: Conveniently trade multiple assets with one system

    Note

    The EA comes with fully optimized pre-sets for each supported pair. No extra configuration is needed beyond loading the correct set file - making it beginner-friendly while still powerful for experienced traders. 

    Trading time in set files is for GMT +2/+3 brokers, if your broker uses a different time zone. Make sure to adjust the time settings accordingly.

    Feel free to reach out to me for any questions or queries at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/swiftcapeas

    -------------------------------------------

    Risk Disclosure

    Trading involves substantial risk due to high volatility. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade with risk capital you can afford to lose and consider your risk tolerance before using any automated trading system.

    More from author
    SwiftCap Breakout EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Experts
    SwiftCap Breakout EA applies a classic breakout model built around daily high and low ranges. When price breaches these levels, the EA executes trades with precision. This method has delivered stable performance across changing volatility cycles. It is calibrated for Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY, and USTEC, instruments known for strong directional expansion. Download Set Files and Back Test Results Live Signals: Breakout Portfolio (Gold, USDJPY, USTEC Set Files) Live Signals: Breakout and Master EA Com
    SwiftCap Master EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    5 (1)
    Experts
    SwiftCap Master EA is a fully automated trading system designed to operate across several high-volatility markets including forex, metals, indices and crypto. The EA identifies key market highs and lows, places pending stop orders at major breakout zones, and manages open positions with smart trailing-stop logic. It follows a disciplined trend-trading approach with a strong emphasis on risk control and steady, consistent growth. Download Set Files Here Live Signals: Master Portfolio   (GOLD, BTC
    MultiPair Reversion EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Experts
    The MultiPair Reversion EA is built on a well-known mean reversion strategy . It identifies extreme market conditions using Bollinger Bands and opens trades when price touches the highest band. The EA then trails the Take Profit using a lower Bollinger band to capture returns as the market reverts to the mean. If you want to expand or customize the strategy further, you may request the source code via DM, provided you have purchased any of our paid products. Check out our other products Trading
    FREE
    Opening Range EA
    Hassan Sarfraz
    Experts
    Opening Range EA is built on a well-known market principle. Indices often show strong momentum right after the market opens, and that initial move can set the tone for the rest of the session. This EA captures that momentum by identifying the opening range and placing breakout orders automatically. It then manages trades until the session closes, aiming to capitalize on the day’s directional movement. This product is completely free. Initial set files are available in the comments . If you want
    FREE
