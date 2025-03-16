CRT Liquidity Pro
- Indicators
- Juan Pablo Castro Forero
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 16 May 2025
- Activations: 5
Worried about your next trade? Tired of not knowing if your strategy actually works?
With CRT Liquidity Pro, you trade with real stats, not emotions. Know your probabilities, track your performance, and trade with confidence—based on the Power of 3, Smart liquidity detection and CRT confirmations.
- Smart Liquidity Detection – Automatically spots liquidity zones from previous sessions, daily, weekly, and monthly levels.
- Power of 3 (PO3) Integration – See the current candles of higher timeframes and have a easy look at the main trends in real time. Know when the market is setting up for accumulation, manipulation, and expansion.
- Precision Liquidity Signals – Get buy/sell signals with up to 3 take-profits and a stop-loss—triggered only above key liquidity levels.
- Trade Confirmation System – Avoid false setups by waiting for liquidity grabs before confirming entries.
- Live Stats Panel – Track every trade, win rate, risk-reward, and points—so you know your probabilities.
- Kill Zone Focus – Restrict signals to high-probability trading hours for better odds, also plotted on your chart.
- Clear Visuals – Liquidity levels, kill zones, and structure are plotted directly on your chart so you understand your signals.
Good CRT indicator. I am using default indicator values and like it a lot. Thank you for the Trend, Volatility, RSI and Momentum filters. I plan to use those filters after I undersatnd how those filters work.