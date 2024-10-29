USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert

Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision

Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits.

Key Strategy Highlights:

  • Technical Indicator Combination: Uses a multi-indicator setup for high-probability entries and exits

  • Advanced Risk Management:

    • Well defined stop loss and take profit
    • Consecutive Candle Exit

Performance Metrics (Backtested):

  • Profit Factor: 1.60, ensuring more money is gained than lost in trades.
  • Months in Profit: 77% of months show consistent profit, indicating long-term growth.

Why Choose This Expert Advisor?

  • Consistency and Stability: Backtested with 100% quality data, offering stability over varying market conditions.
  • Strong Profitability: Net profit achieved over the backtest period with solid and stable returns.
  • User-Friendly: Fully automated, easy to install, and requires minimal monitoring, allowing you to trade smarter, not harder.




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