Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range.





Benefits

This is not martingale, not arbitration

Ready for operation without PreSetting

Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments

Easy to use (does not have complex settings)

The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account

High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC)

Salva EA works best on the following pairs with the default settings:

EURCHF, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD

Working timeframes: M1 or M5

Monitoring of real account on MetaTrader 4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/272535

The Salva EA is already set up to work - just select the pair and the level of risk!

All default settings are for brokers with GMT + 2 time (ManualTimeOffsetGMT = 2). If your broker's time zone is different from GMT + 2, you should make a time zone offset in the settings. The article describes how to do it - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/685288.

The system is most efficient on brokers with fast execution and narrow spread. It is recommended to use VPS.





Options

FixedLots - fixed size of the opened lot

- fixed size of the opened lot RiskPercent - percentage size of the lot depending on the equity (5-8% is recommended, if you want to quickly increase the deposit, you can set 10-15%, but remember that the drawdowns and the risk of loss increase accordingly)

- percentage size of the lot depending on the equity (5-8% is recommended, if you want to quickly increase the deposit, you can set 10-15%, but remember that the drawdowns and the risk of loss increase accordingly) TakeProfit - manual setting of TakeProfit . If 0, considered automatically depending on the conditions and the current volatility

- manual setting of . If 0, considered automatically depending on the conditions and the current volatility StopLoss - manual setting of StopLoss . If 0, considered automatically depending on the conditions and the current volatility

- manual setting of . If 0, considered automatically depending on the conditions and the current volatility VolatilATRFilter - coefficient of the volatility filter, affects the total number of transactions

- coefficient of the volatility filter, affects the total number of transactions LimitOrders - number of simultaneously open transactions in one direction through the distance specified in the NextOrdersDist . For conservative trading, specify LimitOrders = 1

- number of simultaneously open transactions in one direction through the distance specified in the . For conservative trading, specify = 1 NextOrdersDist - distance in points, through which the fill order will be opened

- distance in points, through which the fill order will be opened ChannelPeriod - number of bars for calculating the range of price movement

- number of bars for calculating the range of price movement ChannelShiftEntry - number of items for the offset from the range

- number of items for the offset from the range MinSizeChannel - minimum range width

- minimum range width ExitAfterMinutes - after how many minutes the algorithm seeks to close the order for additional filters provided that the profit is greater than the one specified in the parameter ExitMinutesProfit

- after how many minutes the algorithm seeks to close the order for additional filters provided that the profit is greater than the one specified in the parameter ExitMinutesProfit - after how many points of profit the order can be closed by additional filters

- after how many points of profit the order can be closed by additional filters ExitChannelDist - how many points the price should go outside the channel, so that the algorithm can close the order, provided that the profit is greater than the one specified in the parameter ExitChannelPips

- how many points the price should go outside the channel, so that the algorithm can close the order, provided that the profit is greater than the one specified in the parameter ExitChannelPips - after how many points of profit an order can be closed if the price is out of the channel

- after how many points of profit an order can be closed if the price is out of the channel Start_Hour - hour of start of trade

- hour of start of trade Start_Minute - minute of start of trade

- minute of start of trade End_Hour - hour of end of trade

- hour of end of trade End_Minute - minute of end of trade

- minute of end of trade AutoGMTOffset - automatic detection of the GMT Offset broker. It may not always work correctly. Please determine GMT Offset of your broker in manual mode

- automatic detection of the GMT Offset broker. It may not always work correctly. Please determine GMT Offset of your broker in manual mode ManualTimeOffsetGM T - manual setting of the time zone of your broker

T - manual setting of the time zone of your broker DST - if true , consider the transition to daylight saving time

- if , consider the transition to daylight saving time Trail_Start - if more than 0, then after many points include Trailing Stop

- if more than 0, then after many points include Trailing Stop Trail_Size - how far to move the trailing

- how far to move the trailing Trail_Step - trailing step

- trailing step MagicNumber - identifier of orders of the EA. Attention! For each pair, set up a different MagicNumber

- identifier of orders of the EA. Attention! For each pair, set up a different MagicNumber OrderComments - comments for opened orders

- comments for opened orders MaxSpread - maximum value of the spread, at which it is allowed to open orders

If you bought the product and/or have any questions, write me a personal message. Support will be provided.