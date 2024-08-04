Gold Trend X

5

Gold Trend X Live Signal (trading 1.5% Balance Risk)

Nexus EA mql5 public channel: Nexus Community Public Chat

This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management

Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.

EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:

Looking for even more diversification ? Checkout Stop & Reverse EA and Pulse Trend Algo

About Gold Trend X:

Gold Trend X is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the long run. 

The algorithm utilizes a proprietary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify and predict relevant market cycles of up and down trends, including MACD, Smoothed Moving Average, RSI, TDI, ADX and some others less common indicators to find the best entry during a trend.

Retail sentiment data has been collected for many years and feeding to the AI engine to learn the patterns of retail traders and consistently trade against them.

Backtest & Setup Guide:

  • To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
  • Attach/backtest the EA on ONE XAUUSD M5 chart
  • Set ValidationOnly to False
  • Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 1.5 Account Balance Risk Percent )
  • Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2017. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
Features:
  • No Martingale, grid or doubling down to losing trades. 
  • Supported pair: XAUUSD
  • Multi Timeframes - Multi Strategies
  • Safe and long term stable
  • Backtested with 0.1 fixed lot yield $62,900 in profit over the last 7 years with Recovery Factor of 21.38
  • Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. Estimated Max Drawdown with 1.5% Balance Risk is 20-25% from backtest
  • Requires hedging account and standard New York close brokers time zone( GMT+2 +3)

Recommendation:

  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Hedging account, ECN brokers with low spreads, standard GMT+2 (+3 summer time) such as IC Markets, Tickmill, Alpari etc.
Reviews 2
WiWaWi
2568
WiWaWi 2025.10.06 10:41 
 

The EA has been successful for me. One thing to note: I don't always wait until the profit is automatically transferred; I also close the order manually. But the live signal also speaks for itself.

jimdog
729
jimdog 2025.11.07 08:09 
 

Recommend

Recommended products
SMC Liquidity Core
Fateh Lal Jeengar
Experts
SMC Liquidity Core MT5 Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 SMC Liquidity Core MT5 is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to trade XAUUSD (Gold) using institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . The EA has been carefully developed to identify Liquidity Sweeps , validate Change of Character (CHoCH) , and execute trades only after market structure confirms a potential reversal. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators,
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (1)
Experts
AMO AI Expert Advisor Version: 2.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System | AMO AI CHAT GROUP   |  SET FILES  AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.   Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer de
Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI
Diogenes De Souza Negreiros
Experts
Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) | MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Aurion Edge Pro Gold AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold) , combining Adaptive Intelligence, Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Multi-Timeframe Analysis, and professional risk management. The system is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while prioritizing entry quality, capital preservation, and intelligent trade management. Unli
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
Neuro Quant US30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
NEURON US30 NEURON US30 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 / Dow Jones index , combining multi-timeframe market analysis, momentum filters and systematic risk management in a fully automated trading environment. The EA was designed around the characteristics of US30, an instrument known for strong intraday movements, volatility expansion and directional momentum. Its trading logic evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing an entry. Tradi
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1
Avinash Pagadala
Experts
XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Gap Fill Rider D1 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the D1 chart. It participates when daily price interacts with technical imbalance zones derived from OHLC geometry, then manages the position with selectable exit styles. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on demo with your broker's spreads and your own risk profile. This product is a technica
FREE
Amazing Edge Maker
Satendra Kumar Gupta
Experts
Amazing XAU Edge Maker Overview Amazing XAU Edge Maker is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate trading using configurable entry methods, position management, and risk management tools. It is optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but can also be configured for other symbols supported by your broker. The EA combines signal-based trading with flexible trade management, allowing traders to customize its behavior according to their trading strategy. Main Features Trading Modes Signal Tradin
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Experts
ForexM Fully Automated Trading EA ForexM EA trades stocks according to professional real-time market analysis. All placed orders are of the market execution type and well weighted due to real-time work of market analysts. EA comes with the best rated initial settings and ready to go. Features: - Fully Automated Trading. - Risk Management. - Works on any number of instruments simultaneously. - No DLLs - VPS (cloud based trading) is fully supported. - Any broker. - Any deposit. - 24/5 trading.
NFP Executioner
Muxlisa Gofurova
Experts
️ BISMILLAHIR RAHMANIR RAHIM ️ "O Allah, grant me strength and confidence, bless my trades with success, and guide me to excellence!" FULL VIDEO: https://youtu.be/t7_hRs-0YF4?si=_M11kQj0bz1CDo0B DOMINATE HIGH-VOLATILITY NEWS WITH "NFP_NEON_PRO v32.0"! Stop risking your capital manually during high-impact news (NFP, CPI, FOMC). Developed by AZZO TRADE, NFP_Neon_Pro v32.0 is an institutional-grade trading terminal powered by Smart Recovery Grid and Hidden Markov Model (HMM) AI logic! KE
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Late Lock Gold
Van Chung Nguyen
Experts
Launch pricing Free Demo: Available for testing in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. 1-month rental: USD 49. 3-month rental: USD 129. Lifetime license — introductory price: USD 499. The planned regular lifetime price is USD 1099 after the introductory launch period. Existing buyers retain their purchased license and receive future product updates through MQL5 Market. Important: The free demo can only be used in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. A rental or lifetime license is required for use on
Master Dow Jones EA
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
Investment Philosophy Master Dow Jones EA is a high-precision algorithmic trading system specifically engineered for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJ30/US30) . Unlike generic trading systems, this algorithm exploits the structural bullish bias inherent in the top 30 U.S. blue-chip companies by operating exclusively on the Long Side . This specialization significantly reduces exposure to erratic short-side volatility and aligns the strategy with long-term institutional capital flows. Strategy
Nexus G
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
NEXUS v1.0 — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD | Recommended Broker: IC Markets NEXUS v1.0 is an algorithmic Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) with a high-precision, multi-system approach. It combines six independent technical analysis engines that work simultaneously to identify high-probability entry opportunities, filtering out market noise through cross-confirmations
GER40 Nova AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GER40 NovaAI — The Trading AI Beyond Human Emotion "Doubt", "Fear", and "Greed" are eliminated. A new era ruled by pure logic and precision begins. GER40 NovaAI is a fully autonomous trading AI built exclusively for the DAX40 (GER40). After thousands of hours of optimization, it filters out market noise and targets only the core of profitability. Let AI make the decisions and grow your capital with reason, not emotion. Why NovaAI Outperforms Other EAs Autonomous Decision-Making × Adaptive
Fortress MT5
Shane Lee
5 (8)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Stratos Invictus
Alfredo Becher Paes
Experts
Stratos Invictus — Build Your Strategy. Automate Your Edge. Build, Validate and Automate Your Own Strategy Your strategy. Your rules. Your results. Most traders fail not because they lack discipline — they fail because they never found a strategy that truly fits their style, their asset and their risk tolerance. Stratos Invictus was built to solve exactly that. This is not a black-box system that promises miraculous results. Stratos Invictus is a professional-grade strategy engine that puts
Correction researcher
Olha Blau
Experts
Correction researcher (СR) Remember, an advisor is just a tool that allows you to follow a trading strategy without the psychological burden of manual trading. This MT5 expert advisor works well in uptrends. Gold is in an uptrend from 2022 to 2025 and is likely to continue to grow rapidly for another 2-3 years. The Expert Advisor looks for the bottom of a pullback or correction to enter a buy trade in line with the trend. The Expert Advisor does not use a grid of orders, Martingale or locking. T
Gold 5 minutes strategy
Mohanad Layth Muslim Radhi
Experts
MultiIndicatorEA Pro v2.0 Advanced Triple-Confirmation Trading System with Dynamic Swing Protection OVERVIEW Gold scalper Pro   is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution engineered for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-probability market reversals through   triple-indicator convergence . By synergistically combining   RSI, Money Flow Index (MFI), and Stochastic Oscillator , the EA captures precise entry signals at market extremes while implementing institutional-grade risk managem
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Blubbify SMC
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Experts
Blubbify Smart Money Concept is an advanced analytical engine and automated trading system designed to track institutional footprints. It uses high-probability mathematical models to identify supply and demand imbalances, track volume accumulation, and execute trades alongside market momentum. The system operates by analyzing the chart for sudden structural shifts and liquidity sweeps. Once an institutional footprint is confirmed, it projects graphical supply and demand zones onto the chart. You
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
Phoenix FX Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
PHOENIX FX GOLD — Expert Advisor v2.0 by Worldinversor 2026 | Smart Money Concepts Strategy for XAU/USD OVERVIEW Phoenix FX Gold is an algorithmic trading Expert Advisor (EA) developed exclusively for the XAU/USD (Gold) pair, optimized for trading on the M1 and M5 timeframes. Its core is based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, combining institutional liquidity detection, price action patterns, and a confluent filtering system to identify high-probability entries. With a rec
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Oraculo BTC Quant Pro Market
Moacir Pedro May
Experts
### OVERVIEW Oraculo BTC DonForex Master v40.00 is an advanced Quantitative Expert Advisor engineered specifically for BTCUSD on MetaTrader 5. Built upon Donchian Channel breakout dynamics, Average True Range (ATR) volatility filtering, and institutional engulfing candle detection, this system delivers exceptional trading performance across all account sizes. --- ### KEY FEATURES & QUANTITATIVE HIGHLIGHTS * Intelligent Aggressive Mode (+819.6% ROI): Features an institutional convict
Low DD Scalper EURUSD
Muhamad Ragil Ramadhan
Experts
Low DD EURUSD Scalper MT5   is a premium, fully automated trading robot engineered specifically for the quiet hours of the Asian session. Developed with a primary focus on   capital protection , this EA is mathematically optimized to perform exceptionally well even on micro-accounts, starting from a deposit as low as   20 USD . Unlike generic bots, this EA operates strictly on a high-precision mean-reversion algorithm (combining Bollinger Bands and RSI filters) with tight single-position manage
Your Grox EA MT5
Dilipbhai Mavjibhai Makwana
Experts
Your Grox EA   –   The Next Evolution in Automated Trading Your Grox EA is an advanced and innovative trading advisor built on a   unique Buy and Sell strategy . Designed to adapt dynamically to market conditions, this   EA follows the trend with precision , leveraging a proprietary algorithm and a powerful internal system of indicators. Revolutionary Buy Sell Powered Strategy: This cutting-edge advisor doesn’t rely on ordinary trading logic— it utilizes your exclusive strategy and optimized se
Gold Sniper Alpha AI Robot MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (2)
Experts
XAUUSD Trading EA-Upgraded Version V300 Latest-3Jan 2026 - Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5-Multi-Currency EA-Plug & PLAY -NEWLY UPGRADED VERSION-BUY NOW FOR ALL FUTURE UPGRADES FOR FREE Breakthrough AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor Note MY Original EA is available on & Sold only on MQL5 Market- Anywhere else it's fake     (Back test video Uploaded for Results-Do Watch!!)- Use Every tick & OHLC Mode ONLY The Ultimate Breakout Sniper AI EA MT5 is an advanced automated trading system engi
AdvisorKing
Artem Grishchenko
Experts
AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.48 (125)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.06 (17)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a selective, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize controlled exposure and drawdown protection over constant market activity. It trades XAUUSD, EURUSD and EURJPY on the H1 timeframe, with a maximum of one qualified trade per day, percentage-based position sizing and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry.
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.43 (14)
Experts
A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Follow the channel for the latest update Only   1  copies left at current price! Final price: $1999.99 LIVE ACCOUNT RESULT  - 18 MONTHS Hello! I am Golden Blitz, the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Golden Blitz Different? - Dynami
Ultra Pure
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Ultra Pure is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to CADJPY on timeframe M15. That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Correct backtest requires proper setup! Contact me to get my .ini file and guidance. Important: This EA is priced at 1000 for now. After 5 licenses are sold, it will be
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
More from author
Market Cycles Order Flow
Thang Chu
4.5 (4)
Experts
Market Cycles Order Flow Signal:  Live Signal  (  running 1.5% Balance Risk ) - from 01 Nov 2025 running a custom list of strategies - PM me to receive the strategy list Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio
Nexus Commodity
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Commodity  Signal  (3% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. This EA trades XAGUSD (Silver) and XTIUSD (Crude Oil). It is a great compliment for further diversification alongside other EAs. The algorithm utilizes a propri etary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify an
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Swap Master
Thang Chu
4 (1)
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
PulseTrend Algo
Thang Chu
5 (1)
Experts
PulseTrend Algo   Signal ( running 1% Account Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. About PulseTrend Algo: As a proven market knowledge, currencies exhibit strong trends during their respective sessions. For example, GBP pairs often breakout and find direction during the start of London session, while JPY pairs follows the trend of the
Stock Index Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Stock Index Scalper  Signal account   (3% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Stock Index Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Stock Indices exclusively. It will close all trades at end of day to avoid overnight risk and only consider opening new trades when there is an active market. Powered by the same AI engine that created Market Cycles Order Flow, Gold Trend X and most of my other algorithms aka contrarian trading based on retail trader sentiment. It is design
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper
Thang Chu
2 (1)
Experts
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper   Live Signal  (2.5% Balance Risk) Join  Nexus Community Public Chat Nexus Bitcoin Scalper is a short term scalping EA that trades Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA has 7 internal trading strategies for different market environments. each strategies are based on different underlying market momentum and reversal algorithm and combine with several market indicators such as MACD, RSI, ADX and TDI.  It is designed for stable operations and risk control in long term trading.  This 
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Stock Trader   Live Signal   ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Nexus Stock Trader: Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. The strategy will attempt to ride the long term multi-week trends of the largest market cap stocks in the US market. The EA limits risk by a tight but effective trailing stop. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, I
Nexus Scalper
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Scalper Live Signal:  Signal  ( 2.5% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management. Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+
Stop And Reverse
Thang Chu
Experts
Stop And Reverse   Live Signal  (2% Risk per trade) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Stop and Reverse EA: After years of trading I realized there is a pattern that can be exploitable. That is most traders who enter too quickly based on impulse are usually wrong. That means a quick impulse movement when reverse will take out their Stop loss orders and completely move to the opposite side. Stop And Reverse EA is based on this pattern. This edge is reliable and ver
Filter:
jimdog
729
jimdog 2025.11.07 08:09 
 

Recommend

WiWaWi
2568
WiWaWi 2025.10.06 10:41 
 

The EA has been successful for me. One thing to note: I don't always wait until the profit is automatically transferred; I also close the order manually. But the live signal also speaks for itself.

Reply to review