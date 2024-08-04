Gold Trend X
- Experts
-
Thang ChuDM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
- Version: 2.695
- Updated: 18 March 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Trend X Live Signal (trading 1.5% Balance Risk)
Nexus EA mql5 public channel: Nexus Community Public Chat
This EA is part of Nexus Portfolio - a combination of the best long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management
Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out Nexus Portfolio for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timeframes.
EAs included in Nexus Portfolio:
- Gold Trend X (Gold Only) [Signal] +310% return in 18 months with only 20% Drawdown
- Market Cycles Order Flow (selected USDJPY, XAUJPY systems) [Signal] +110% return in 6 months with only 20% Drawdown
- Nexus Stock Index Scalper ( trading stock Indices: US500, US30, USTEC, JP225, DE40) [Signal] +70% return in 12 months
- Nexus Scalper (short term scalping XAUUSD, GBPJPY, US500, BTCUSD) [Signal] +20% return in 6 weeks since inception
- Nexus Stock Trader (trading US Stock such as APPL, NVDA, TSLA etc.) [Signal]
- Nexus Commodity (trading Silver and Oil) [Signal]
- Nexus Bitcoin Scalper (selected systems) [Signal]
About Gold Trend X:
Gold Trend X is a multi systems - multi timeframes EA that trades gold exclusively. It has several internal systems to define trends and will try to follow intraday momentum with good Reward to risk ratio. This is one of the rare gold EA that have average profit > average loss and therefore have good risk management and very sustainable in the long run.
The algorithm utilizes a proprietary AI model based on retail trader sentiment and 9 different indicators to identify and predict relevant market cycles of up and down trends, including MACD, Smoothed Moving Average, RSI, TDI, ADX and some others less common indicators to find the best entry during a trend.
Retail sentiment data has been collected for many years and feeding to the AI engine to learn the patterns of retail traders and consistently trade against them.
Backtest & Setup Guide:
- To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\Indicators folder.
- Attach/backtest the EA on ONE XAUUSD M5 chart
- Set ValidationOnly to False
- Choose your Risk ( Live Signal trading with 1.5 Account Balance Risk Percent )
- Best is to use IC Markets platform to test from 2017. You'll get the same backtest result as mine.
- No Martingale, grid or doubling down to losing trades.
- Supported pair: XAUUSD
- Multi Timeframes - Multi Strategies
- Safe and long term stable
- Backtested with 0.1 fixed lot yield $62,900 in profit over the last 7 years with Recovery Factor of 21.38
- Losses can and will happen as with any other normal trading strategies. Estimated Max Drawdown with 1.5% Balance Risk is 20-25% from backtest
- Requires hedging account and standard New York close brokers time zone( GMT+2 +3)
Recommendation:
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- Hedging account, ECN brokers with low spreads, standard GMT+2 (+3 summer time) such as IC Markets, Tickmill, Alpari etc.
The EA has been successful for me. One thing to note: I don't always wait until the profit is automatically transferred; I also close the order manually. But the live signal also speaks for itself.