Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings. Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings for any Symbol at your own risk.

The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500.

Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.

General Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type 1. SetSpread

Specify the Maximum Spread Value. Integer 2. SetSlippage

Specify Slippage/Deviation value. Integer 3. MaxTrades

Specify the Maximum Trade counts. Integer 4. AutoStart True - Start Trading on load(Set True in Tester).

False - Trade will start by click the Start Button. Boolean



Steps Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type 1. DeltaON

True - Start Trade according to the given Delta, DeltaShift values.

False - Immediate Start. Boolean 2. Delta

The change of Price value in opposite direction. Integer 3. DeltaShift

Time in minute for Delta input. Integer 4. SetPipStep

Difference value the next trade price from the last trade price in Pip when the price goes opposite direction. Integer 5. SetTakeProfit

Take Profit value in Pip. Integer





Target Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type 1. TargetEnable True - Close All Trade and Stop when the Balance reaches at TargetBalance.

F alse - No Target and continuous running. Boolean 2. TargetBalance Target Balance Value. Float



Lots Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type 1. Lots

Starting Lot value. Float 2. LotDecimal

Decimal Places. Integer 3. AutoLots

True - Starting Lot Calculate by Equity/ AutoLotDivider.

False - Disable Auto Lot. Boolean 4. AutoLotDivider

Divider value for Auto Lot Calculation. Float

5. MinLots

Minimum allowed Lot. Float

6. MaxLots

Maximum allowed Lot. Float





Lots Increment Settings:

S.No Input Name Description

Type

1. Exponent

Exponent value. Float 2. MultiplyMethod

True - Multiply method.

False - Exponent method. Boolean 3. Multiplier

Multiplier value. Float



Trail Mode Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type

1. TrailStop

True - Close loss Trades enable.

False - Disable trail close.

2. TrailTradeCount

Number of Active Trades.

0 - Number of Active Trades calculated by average price.





Mode Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type 1. DynamicSL

True - Stop Loss method.

False - Take Profit method.

2. SetVariation

Price Oscillation value in Pip for Stop Loss method.

3. LossModeDisableDSL

True - Switch to Take Profit method in Loss Mode.

False - Disable Switching.

4. LossModeNoProfit True - If Profits >=0 It will immediate close all trades in Loss Mode.

False - No Action. 5. CloseNoFund

True - Set immediate Stop Loss when not enough funds for further Trading.

False - Continue trading(Maximum Risk).





Recovery Settings:

S.No

Input Name

Description

Type

1. TimeOutPIP

Take Profit value from Last position in Time Out Mode. Integer 2. GuardPIP

Take Profit value from Last position in Guard Mode.

Integer

3. RecoverPIP

Take Profit value from Last position in Recover Mode.

Integer

4. LossPIP

Take Profit value from Last position in Loss Mode.

Integer

5. GuardPV

Activate Guard Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above GaurdPV value. Float 6. RecoverPV

Activate Recover Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above RecoverPV value.

Float

7. LossPV

Activate Loss Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above Loss PV value.

Float





Time Settings:

S.No

Input Name

Description

Type 1. SetTimeOut

Time Out Mode enable after this seconds from the first Trade time. Integer 2. TransWait

Freeze time in seconds for the same type Trade. Integer





Magic Number Settings:

S.No Input Name Description

Type

1. MagicNumber

Unique Number for Trade. Integer 2. GrMagicNumber

Unique Number for Parallel Trade.

(Note: MagicNumber and GrMagicNumber are must be different) Integer





Debug Settings:

S.No

Input Name

Description

Type

1. DebugMsg

True - Enable Print Debug message.

False - Dis able Print Debug message. Boolean





