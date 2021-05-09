Romux TradeBot
- Experts
-
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 9 May 2021
- Activations: 5
Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings. Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings for any Symbol at your own risk.
The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500.
Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.
General Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|SetSpread
|Specify the Maximum Spread Value.
|Integer
|2.
|SetSlippage
|Specify Slippage/Deviation value.
|Integer
|3.
|MaxTrades
|Specify the Maximum Trade counts.
|Integer
|4.
|AutoStart
|True - Start Trading on load(Set True in Tester).
False - Trade will start by click the Start Button.
|Boolean
Steps Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|DeltaON
|True - Start Trade according to the given Delta, DeltaShift values.
False - Immediate Start.
|Boolean
|2.
|Delta
|The change of Price value in opposite direction.
|Integer
|3.
|DeltaShift
|Time in minute for Delta input.
|Integer
|4.
|SetPipStep
|Difference value the next trade price from the last trade price in Pip when the price goes opposite direction.
|Integer
|5.
|SetTakeProfit
|Take Profit value in Pip.
|Integer
Target Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|TargetEnable
|True - Close All Trade and Stop when the Balance reaches at TargetBalance.
False - No Target and continuous running.
|Boolean
|2.
|TargetBalance
|Target Balance Value.
|Float
Lots Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|Lots
|Starting Lot value.
|Float
|2.
|LotDecimal
|Decimal Places.
|Integer
|3.
|AutoLots
|True - Starting Lot Calculate by Equity/AutoLotDivider.
False - Disable Auto Lot.
|Boolean
|4.
|AutoLotDivider
|Divider value for Auto Lot Calculation.
|Float
|5.
|MinLots
|Minimum allowed Lot.
|Float
|6.
|MaxLots
|Maximum allowed Lot.
|Float
Lots Increment Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|Exponent
|Exponent value.
|Float
|2.
|MultiplyMethod
|True - Multiply method.
False - Exponent method.
|Boolean
|3.
|Multiplier
|Multiplier value.
|Float
Trail Mode Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|TrailStop
|True - Close loss Trades enable.
False - Disable trail close.
|2.
|TrailTradeCount
|Number of Active Trades.
0 - Number of Active Trades calculated by average price.
Mode Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|DynamicSL
|True - Stop Loss method.
False - Take Profit method.
|2.
|SetVariation
|Price Oscillation value in Pip for Stop Loss method.
|3.
|LossModeDisableDSL
|True - Switch to Take Profit method in Loss Mode.
False - Disable Switching.
|4.
|LossModeNoProfit
|True - If Profits >=0 It will immediate close all trades in Loss Mode.
False - No Action.
|5.
|CloseNoFund
|True - Set immediate Stop Loss when not enough funds for further Trading.
False - Continue trading(Maximum Risk).
Recovery Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|TimeOutPIP
|Take Profit value from Last position in Time Out Mode.
|Integer
|2.
|GuardPIP
|Take Profit value from Last position in Guard Mode.
|Integer
|3.
|RecoverPIP
|Take Profit value from Last position in Recover Mode.
|Integer
|4.
|LossPIP
|Take Profit value from Last position in Loss Mode.
|Integer
|5.
|GuardPV
|Activate Guard Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above GaurdPV value.
|Float
|6.
|RecoverPV
|Activate Recover Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above RecoverPV value.
|Float
|7.
|LossPV
|Activate Loss Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above LossPV value.
|Float
Time Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|SetTimeOut
|Time Out Mode enable after this seconds from the first Trade time.
|Integer
|2.
|TransWait
|Freeze time in seconds for the same type Trade.
|Integer
Magic Number Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|MagicNumber
|Unique Number for Trade.
|Integer
|2.
|GrMagicNumber
|Unique Number for Parallel Trade.
(Note: MagicNumber and GrMagicNumber are must be different)
|Integer
Debug Settings:
|S.No
|Input Name
|Description
|Type
|1.
|DebugMsg
|True - Enable Print Debug message.
False - Disable Print Debug message.
|Boolean