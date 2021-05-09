Romux TradeBot

Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings. Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings for any Symbol at your own risk. 

The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500.

Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.

General Settings:

 S.No  Input Name  Description  Type
1. SetSpread
Specify the Maximum Spread Value.  Integer
2. SetSlippage
Specify Slippage/Deviation value.  Integer
3. MaxTrades
Specify the Maximum Trade counts.  Integer
4. AutoStart True  - Start Trading on load(Set True in Tester).
False - Trade will start by click the Start Button.		  Boolean


Steps Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type
1. DeltaON
True  - Start Trade according to the given Delta, DeltaShift values.
False - Immediate Start.		 Boolean
2. Delta
The change of Price value in opposite direction. Integer
3. DeltaShift
Time in minute for Delta input. Integer
4. SetPipStep
Difference value the next trade price from the last trade price in Pip when the price goes opposite direction. Integer
5. SetTakeProfit
Take Profit value in Pip. Integer


Target Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type
1. TargetEnable True  - Close All Trade and Stop when the Balance reaches at TargetBalance.
False - No Target and continuous running.		 Boolean
2. TargetBalance Target Balance Value. Float


Lots Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type
1. Lots
Starting Lot value. Float
2. LotDecimal
Decimal Places. Integer
3. AutoLots
True  - Starting Lot Calculate by Equity/AutoLotDivider.
False - Disable Auto Lot.		 Boolean
4. AutoLotDivider
Divider value for Auto Lot Calculation. Float
5. MinLots
Minimum allowed Lot. Float
6. MaxLots
Maximum allowed Lot. Float


Lots Increment Settings:

S.No Input Name Description
Type
1. Exponent
Exponent value.  Float
2. MultiplyMethod
True  - Multiply method.
False - Exponent method.		 Boolean
3. Multiplier
Multiplier value. Float


Trail Mode Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type
1. TrailStop
True  - Close loss Trades enable.
False - Disable trail close.
2. TrailTradeCount
Number of Active Trades.
0 -  Number of Active Trades calculated by average price.


Mode Settings:

S.No Input Name Description Type
1. DynamicSL
True  - Stop Loss method.
False - Take Profit method.
2. SetVariation
Price Oscillation value in Pip for Stop Loss method.
3. LossModeDisableDSL
True  - Switch to Take Profit method in Loss Mode. 
False - Disable Switching.
4. LossModeNoProfit True  - If Profits >=0 It will immediate close all trades in Loss Mode.
False - No Action.		  
5. CloseNoFund
True  - Set immediate Stop Loss when not enough funds for further Trading.
False - Continue trading(Maximum Risk).


Recovery Settings:

S.No
Input Name
Description
Type
1. TimeOutPIP
Take Profit value from Last position in Time Out Mode. Integer
2. GuardPIP
Take Profit value from Last position in Guard Mode.
Integer
3. RecoverPIP
Take Profit value from Last position in Recover Mode.
Integer
4. LossPIP
Take Profit value from Last position in Loss Mode.
Integer
5. GuardPV
Activate Guard Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above GaurdPV value. Float
6. RecoverPV
Activate Recover Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above RecoverPV value.
Float
7. LossPV
Activate Loss Mode when (FreeMargin/Balance)% is dropped above LossPV value.
Float


Time Settings:

S.No
Input Name
Description
Type
1. SetTimeOut
Time Out Mode enable after this seconds from the first Trade time. Integer
2. TransWait
Freeze time in seconds for the same type Trade.  Integer


Magic Number Settings:

S.No Input Name Description
Type
1. MagicNumber
Unique Number for Trade. Integer
2. GrMagicNumber
Unique Number for Parallel Trade.
(Note: MagicNumber and GrMagicNumber are must be different)		 Integer


Debug Settings:

S.No
Input Name
Description
Type
1. DebugMsg
True  - Enable Print Debug message.
False - Disable Print Debug message. 		Boolean


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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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