TWOup1r
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Forex Robot
=================
This EA does only buy trades
=================
The Ea has the following settings
- Recommended Time Frame 4Hours or Day
- Works on all Pairs
- Works on all time frames
- On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.
- I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
- The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.
- The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
- The EA can be used as Martingale
- The EA can be used as trailing EA
- lot increasement
- Perfect for Longterm Investmens
I truly wish everyone who purchases this Robot maximum success.
Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
Please trade responsiple.
Thank you