TWOup1r

This Forex Robot

=================

This EA does only buy trades

=================

The Ea has the following settings

  • Recommended Time Frame 4Hours or Day
  • Works on all Pairs
  • Works on all time frames
  • On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself. 
  • I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure.
  • The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading. 
  • The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA
  • The EA can be used as Martingale
  • The EA can be used as trailing EA
  • lot increasement
  • Perfect for Longterm Investmens

I truly wish everyone who purchases this Robot maximum success.




Risk warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 


Please trade responsiple.

Thank you


