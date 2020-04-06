Eagle Hunt EA - Professional Automated Trading for Gold (XAUUSD)

Eagle Hunt is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders. Developed with robust risk management protocols and advanced order execution logic, this expert advisor provides a complete automated trading solution suitable for various market conditions, specializing in the gold market (XAUUSD).

Live Signal Coming Soon!

IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the detailed installation manual and setup instructions.

🚀 Exclusive VIP Launch Offer 🚀

To celebrate our launch, we are offering a limited number of licenses at a special price.

First 10 Copies: Available for only $1399 .

Final Price: After the first 10 copies are sold, the price will permanently increase to $5000.

✅ Secure your copy at the introductory price before it's gone! ⏳ This is a one-time offer — once these copies are sold, the price will not be reduced again.

Strategy & Key Features

The system boasts a historical accuracy rate of 83-87% with a consistent risk-reward ratio of 1:1.8. It is an ideal tool for fund managers, proprietary traders, and disciplined retail traders seeking a stable edge in the gold markets.

No Dangerous Strategies: Operates without using martingale, grid, or other high-risk trading methods.

24/5 Operation: Automatically identifies and captures volatility during the active London and New York trading sessions.

Market Focus: Specifically engineered and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

Core Functions

Advanced Money Management System

Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or automatic lot calculation based on your account balance.

Precise Calibration: Fine-tune your lot size with adjustable parameters (e.g., per $500 of equity).

Broker Compliance: Includes built-in safeguards to respect broker-specific volume constraints.

Comprehensive Risk Control Mechanisms

Stop Loss Protection: Fully configurable stop loss with adjustable pip values.

Take Profit Targets: Customizable take profit settings to secure gains.

Intelligent Trailing Stop: Activates after a specified profit threshold to protect profits while letting winners run.

Equity Protection: Automatically closes trades to lock in profits when a predetermined account equity level is reached.

Strategic Order Placement

Automated Pending Orders: Manages pending orders with set expiration timers.

Adjustable Order Distance: Set the distance for pending orders from key market reference points.

Continuous Order Renewal: Automatically renews orders to capitalize on persistent market opportunities.

Recommendations & Technical Specifications

Trading Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Optimized for M5 and M15 charts.

Minimum Deposit: $500

Recommended Broker: Use a broker with ZERO or RAW spreads for best performance.

Risk Disclosure

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This expert advisor is provided for educational purposes only.

Important Note

After purchasing, it is highly recommended to test the EA on a demo account for at least two weeks to understand its functionality before deploying it on a live account.



