Eagle Hunt

Eagle Hunt EA - Professional Automated Trading for Gold (XAUUSD)

Eagle Hunt is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for professional traders. Developed with robust risk management protocols and advanced order execution logic, this expert advisor provides a complete automated trading solution suitable for various market conditions, specializing in the gold market (XAUUSD).

Live Signal Coming Soon!

IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the detailed installation manual and setup instructions.

🚀 Exclusive VIP Launch Offer 🚀

To celebrate our launch, we are offering a limited number of licenses at a special price.

  • First 10 Copies: Available for only $1399.

  • Final Price: After the first 10 copies are sold, the price will permanently increase to $5000.

✅ Secure your copy at the introductory price before it's gone! ⏳ This is a one-time offer — once these copies are sold, the price will not be reduced again.

Strategy & Key Features

The system boasts a historical accuracy rate of 83-87% with a consistent risk-reward ratio of 1:1.8. It is an ideal tool for fund managers, proprietary traders, and disciplined retail traders seeking a stable edge in the gold markets.

  • No Dangerous Strategies: Operates without using martingale, grid, or other high-risk trading methods.

  • 24/5 Operation: Automatically identifies and captures volatility during the active London and New York trading sessions.

  • Market Focus: Specifically engineered and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

Core Functions

Advanced Money Management System

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or automatic lot calculation based on your account balance.

  • Precise Calibration: Fine-tune your lot size with adjustable parameters (e.g., per $500 of equity).

  • Broker Compliance: Includes built-in safeguards to respect broker-specific volume constraints.

Comprehensive Risk Control Mechanisms

  • Stop Loss Protection: Fully configurable stop loss with adjustable pip values.

  • Take Profit Targets: Customizable take profit settings to secure gains.

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop: Activates after a specified profit threshold to protect profits while letting winners run.

  • Equity Protection: Automatically closes trades to lock in profits when a predetermined account equity level is reached.

Strategic Order Placement

  • Automated Pending Orders: Manages pending orders with set expiration timers.

  • Adjustable Order Distance: Set the distance for pending orders from key market reference points.

  • Continuous Order Renewal: Automatically renews orders to capitalize on persistent market opportunities.

Recommendations & Technical Specifications

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Optimized for M5 and M15 charts.

  • Minimum Deposit: $500

  • Recommended Broker: Use a broker with ZERO or RAW spreads for best performance.

Risk Disclosure

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This expert advisor is provided for educational purposes only.

Important Note

After purchasing, it is highly recommended to test the EA on a demo account for at least two weeks to understand its functionality before deploying it on a live account.


Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Эксперты
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Эксперты
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
AI Dynamic Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Основные принципы работы AI Dynamic Grid 1. Скальпинговая стратегия Скальпинг подразумевает открытие множества коротких сделок с целью быстрого получения небольшой прибыли. Такая стратегия снижает общие риски, поскольку каждая сделка несёт относительно малый потенциальный убыток. Вопрос эффективности скальпинга заключается именно в количестве успешных мелких сделок, что увеличивает общую стабильность доходов даже при низкой волатильности рынка. Почему скальпинг эффективен? Скальпинг эффективно р
SuperHybridEA
Tichaona Mahuni
Эксперты
SuperHybridEA: Advanced Forex Trading Solution Overview SuperHybridEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to navigate the forex market with a balanced approach. Optimized for hedging accounts on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1), it integrates trend-following and range-trading strategies with robust risk management. Built for adaptability, it uses multiple technical indicators to respond to diverse market conditions while prioritizing capital preservation. Key Features Adapt
FxWorldGodfathermq5
Afjal Hussain Swapan
Эксперты
roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Эксперты
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Эксперты
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Elegant Eagle Gold EA MT5
Akshay Shahaji Gaikwad
Эксперты
Introducing Eagle Gold EA – a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to revolutionize your trading experience. With its unique strategy, Eagle Gold EA ensures a seamless journey towards continuous and steady account growth. Distinguished by its simplicity and effectiveness, Eagle Gold EA operates exclusively on the XAUUSD (Gold) currency pair, focusing on the M1 timeframe. It is meticulously crafted to cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers, with a minimum deposit requirement as
Hedging Gold Brasil MT5
Alexander Scaranti
Эксперты
Использовать эту систему легко. Просто откройте сделку, когда рынок пойдет вверх или вниз, установите цель по прибыли и не беспокойтесь о стоп-лоссе. Система защищает ваши сделки, используя умную технику, открывая противоположные сделки большего размера, если рынок идет против вас. Это создает «торговый канал» с верхними и нижними целями прибыли, и все открытые сделки закрываются с прибылью при достижении одной из этих целей.
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Эксперты
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
DOW King
Anton Kondratev
4.25 (8)
Эксперты
DOW KING   EA  -  это полностью автоматическая система для индексов   с открытыми параметрами оптимизации и   механизмом восстановления в реальном времени. DOW King Гайд Сигналы Возврат комиссии Брокера Обновления Полезный Блог Алгоритм имеет встроенный опциональный фильтр волатильности, что позволяет обходить ложные пробои на рынке. Система использует пробой рынка в определенные часы в начале торговой сессии США. Каждая позиция всегда имеет Фиксированный SL/TP и сопровождение прибыльных позиций
Grid Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
Эксперты
Бонус : получите 1 EA бесплатно (для 2 счетов) – свяжитесь со мной после покупки Grid Deriv — это автоматическая торговая система на основе сетки, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из резких ценовых движений. Она использует начальный вход на основе полос Боллинджера и пошаговую логику встречных сделок для захвата глубоких откатов, основываясь на подходе возврата к среднему после расширения волатильности. Основные характеристики: Начальный вход после пробоя полосы Боллинджера. Последующие сд
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Thor EA: Мощный алгоритм для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) Торговый робот Thor EA представляет собой современное решение для автоматической торговли, в котором гармонично сочетаются передовые технологии автоматизации и сложные механизмы интеллектуального анализа рынка. Этот советник был тщательно разработан и предварительно оптимизирован для работы с популярным инструментом XAUUSD (золото/доллар) на часовом таймфрейме (H1), что делает его специализированным и эффективным инструментом именно для этог
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник, инструмент  GBPUSD . Таймфрейм  м15 . Терминал MT5 ChatGPT O1  глубоко проанализировал все загруженные мною котировки GBPUSD с высоких таймфреймов, с целью поиска безопасной стратегии; выявил паранормальную активность этого инструмента. Советник отслеживает такие нетипичные активности GBPUSD и мгновенно среагирует попыткой войти в противоположную сторону. Каждый ордер защищен стоп-лоссом. Один ордер может разбиваться максимум на три ордера. Для каждого ордера
X Pro Trend
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Эксперты
X PRO TREND EA — Swing Dot Entries + Smart Risk & Prop-Firm Guards Ride the trend. Protect the account. Pass challenges with discipline. Live Signals & Products Summary: X PRO TREND EA is a fast, clean trend-following robot that times entries from Swing-Dot / Pivot structure (trendline logic) and manages trades with dynamic RR, trailing, and prop-firm grade guardrails (Daily Loss & Max Loss). Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and adaptable to majors, indices, and crypto on lower timeframes. Best fo
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Эксперты
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
Эксперты
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Ai ACE
Zheng Zhi Yuan
5 (1)
Эксперты
Поскольку стратегия ограничена рыночной емкостью, лицензии выдаются в ограниченном количестве. После достижения лимита продукт будет снят с продажи. Второго шанса не будет. AI ACE использует чистую модель ценового поведения, объединяя анализ временных рядов и технологии глубокого обучения для создания интеллектуальной торговой стратегии, не требующей технических индикаторов. Поддерживает 28 основных валютных пар, прошёл тестирование на исторических данных за более чем 20 лет, демонстрируя крайн
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки инде
