Eagle Hunt is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system. Developed with robust risk management protocols and advanced order execution logic, this expert advisor provides traders with a professional automated trading solution suitable for various market conditions.





IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

🚀 Exclusive VIP Offer 🚀 Only 10 copies available at the special price of $1399. After these are gone, the price will instantly rise to $5000. ✅ Secure your VIP access now before it’s too late!

⏳ Limited seats — once sold, no second chance!









The system boasts an 83-87% historical accuracy rate with consistent 1:1.8 risk-reward ratios, making it ideal for fund managers, proprietary traders, and disciplined retail traders seeking an edge in gold markets. Operating 24/5, it automatically captures volatility during London and New York sessions without dangerous martingale or grid strategies.





Advanced Money Management System

Flexible position sizing options including both fixed lots and automatic balance-based calculations

Precise lot size calibration with adjustable parameters per $500 of account equity

Built-in safeguards to comply with broker-specific volume constraints

Comprehensive Risk Control Mechanisms

Configurable stop loss protection with adjustable pip values

Take profit targets with customizable distance settings

Intelligent trailing stop functionality that activates after specified profit thresholds

Equity-based closure system to lock in profits at predetermined account levels

Strategic Order Placement

Automated pending order management with expiration timers

Adjustable distance parameters from market reference points

Continuous order renewal system for persistent market opportunities

Technical Specifications

Optimized for 5-minute and 15-minute chart timeframes

Compatible with ZERO and RAW broker accounts Zero Spread Broker

Secure operation with account number verification

Recommended Broker : Zero Spread Broker



Operational Requirements

Minimum recommended account balance: $500

Suggested: XUAUSD

Requires stable internet connection for optimal performance

Risk Disclosure

All trading involves substantial risk of loss. This expert advisor is provided for educational purposes only. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Traders should carefully consider their objectives and risk tolerance before using any automated trading system. It is recommended to test the EA thoroughly in a demo environment before live deployment.

Note

After purchasing an EA, test it on a demo account for at least two weeks before using it on a real account.



