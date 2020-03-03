Eagle Hunt

Eagle Hunt is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system. Developed with robust risk management protocols and advanced order execution logic, this expert advisor provides traders with a professional automated trading solution suitable for various market conditions.


The system boasts an 83-87% historical accuracy rate with consistent 1:1.8 risk-reward ratios, making it ideal for fund managers, proprietary traders, and disciplined retail traders seeking an edge in gold markets. Operating 24/5, it automatically captures volatility during London and New York sessions without dangerous martingale or grid strategies.


Advanced Money Management System

  • Flexible position sizing options including both fixed lots and automatic balance-based calculations

  • Precise lot size calibration with adjustable parameters per $500 of account equity

  • Built-in safeguards to comply with broker-specific volume constraints

Comprehensive Risk Control Mechanisms

  • Configurable stop loss protection with adjustable pip values

  • Take profit targets with customizable distance settings

  • Intelligent trailing stop functionality that activates after specified profit thresholds

  • Equity-based closure system to lock in profits at predetermined account levels

Strategic Order Placement

  • Automated pending order management with expiration timers

  • Adjustable distance parameters from market reference points

  • Continuous order renewal system for persistent market opportunities

Technical Specifications

  • Optimized for 5-minute and 15-minute chart timeframes

  • Compatible with ZERO and RAW broker accounts Zero Spread Broker

  • Secure operation with account number verification

Recommended Broker :  Zero Spread Broker


Operational Requirements

  • Minimum recommended account balance: $500

  • Suggested: XUAUSD

  • Requires stable internet connection for optimal performance

Risk Disclosure
All trading involves substantial risk of loss. This expert advisor is provided for educational purposes only. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Traders should carefully consider their objectives and risk tolerance before using any automated trading system. It is recommended to test the EA thoroughly in a demo environment before live deployment.

Note

After purchasing an EA, test it on a demo account for at least two weeks before using it on a real account.


Produits recommandés
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile 498 $ pour l'introduction, il augmentera de 100 par mois jusqu'à atteindre 1298 $ Bot de trading automatisé pour XAUUSD (GOLD). Connectez ce bot à vos graphiques XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 et laissez-le trader automatiquement avec une stratégie éprouvée ! Conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une automatisation simple mais efficace, ce bot exécute des transactions basées sur une combinaison d'indicateurs techniques et d'action des prix, optimisés pour
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Description du produit Aperçu VIX Momentum Pro est un système de trading algorithmique sophistiqué conçu exclusivement pour les Indices Synthétiques VIX75. L'algorithme emploie une analyse multi-timeframes avancée combinée avec des techniques de détection de momentum propriétaires pour identifier les opportunités de trading à haute probabilité dans le marché de volatilité synthétique. Stratégie de trading L'Expert Advisor opère sur une approche comprehensive basée sur le m
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Robot robuste avec plusieurs configurations disponibles, À utiliser avec BTC sur une période de 10 minutes avec les paramètres de la capture d'écran ci-dessous. Lors de l'achat du robot expert, vous avez le droit de demander des modifications pour continuer à améliorer le robot. Caractéristiques principales Stratégie de croisement de moyennes mobiles : L'EA utilise deux moyennes mobiles (MA1 et MA2) pour générer des signaux de trading. Un cro
ScalpFusion
Krzysztof Sitko
Experts
ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Experts
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Marshall AI - L'équilibre parfait dans le trading automatisé Après des années d'étude approfondie des marchés financiers et des principes économiques d'Alfred Marshall, nous présentons un chef-d'œuvre qui fusionne la théorie de l'offre et de la demande couplée à la relativité différentielle des différents marchés avec une intelligence artificielle de pointe et des techniques inédites. Il ne s'agit pas seulement d'un système de trading - c'est l'évolution de l'analyse économique, manipulée et c
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Experts
Synapse Trader : Un réseau neuronal qui ouvre de nouveaux horizons dans le trading Imaginez un conseiller qui ne se contente pas d’analyser le marché, mais devient votre assistant intelligent, apprenant chaque jour et s’adaptant aux conditions changeantes du marché. Synapse Trader est un outil unique basé sur des technologies avancées de réseaux neuronaux, capable de capter les signaux les plus subtils du marché. Ce n’est pas seulement un Expert Advisor, c’est un réseau neuronal vivant qui réfl
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Experts
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Good Wheel Pro MT5
Zhi Quan Xiao
Experts
Good Wheel Pro uses the idea of combining trend and shock to intervene in the market when the trend starts , and it can close the order if it detects that the trend is most likely to reverse. Which is applicable to multiple currency pairs. When using, only one currency pair needs to be loaded. It's running on M1 chart, EA will automatically detect three currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M1 Features: > One Chart Setup: you need only one chart to trade al
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
Quantum Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Experts
Présentation de Quantum Emperor Pro : Votre spécialiste du trading d'or automatisé Quantum Emperor Pro est un Expert Advisor (EA) de trading en grille sophistiqué, conçu pour maîtriser le marché de l'or avec précision. Combinant plus de 8 ans d'expertise en trading et 18 ans d'ingénierie logicielle, il offre un mélange harmonieux d'intelligence de marché et d'automatisation de pointe — directement sur votre compte de trading. Optimisé pour l'unité de temps de 5 minutes (M5) sur XAUUSD (Or
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor pour le trading avec des réseaux neuronaux profonds qui s'entraînent avec l'apprentissage automatique, jusqu'à 1 512 mesures pondérées pour chaque symbole, à mesure que le marché progresse. Il fonctionne sur divers symboles et périodes Forex, et en désélectionnant les symboles et les périodes, il peut également être défini sur le graphique actuel sur son symbole et sa période. Il peut être configuré pour différentes paires et un réseau neuronal différent peut être géré sur chaque
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Experts
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Wave Seeker
Gilbert Angoya Musakala
Experts
CAUTION: Wave Seeker operates optimally only on live market data. Due to its highly advanced integration with real-time APIs and AI-driven logic, traditional strategy testing may not accurately represent its real-world functionality or results. Introducing Wave Seeker — The Pinnacle of Intelligent Market Insight Step into a new frontier of trading innovation with Wave Seeker , a groundbreaking expert advisor engineered with precision, driven by deep-market understanding, and tailored for serious
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Experts
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Présentation de SchermanActionPro : le nouveau robot de trading automatisé d'Automatictrading Automatictrading est fier de présenter SchermanActionPro ! Fonctionnalités en vedette :  • Indicateurs configurables : Ajustez les moyennes et le nombre de bougies selon les recommandations d'Ivan.  • Flexibilité opérationnelle : Choisissez entre les achats et les ventes.  • Prise de bénéfices : Options fixes, basées sur ATR ou signal contraire.  • Loss Stop : Fixe configurable, selon ATR ou par signal
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
Lunexa MT5
Aren Davidian
Experts
Lunexa – The Intelligent Trading Robot MT4 Version   :     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143759 products List :   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/arendav/seller Why Lunexa? In the ruthless world of trading, there's no place for luck—only intelligent algorithms and adaptive systems survive. Lunexa is the result of over 20 years of research, development, and testing on more than 2 million real market data points, built with over 10,000 intelligent trading algorithms. Powere
Martingale EA Trading Forex
Ba Tinh Ho
Experts
IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Experts
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Phoenix 100M EA
Ndubuisi Francis Ozoaniokor
Experts
Phoenix 100M EA  The Phoenix 100M EA is a next-generation automated trading system designed for traders who want the power of institutional trading logic combined with smart money risk management . Built on advanced Order Block detection , trend confirmation filters, and dynamic trade management, this EA gives you precision entries, controlled risk, and consistent growth. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection Automatically identifies bullish and bearish order blocks with volume confirmat
Thanos PRO
Omega J Msigwa
Experts
Construit en utilisant des modèles modernes de machine learning, et réseaux neuronaux profonds, cet EA est un chef-d'œuvre pour détecter les signaux de trading sur NASDAQ et ouvrir des transactions avec une plus grande précision. Ce robot de trading a été formé pour le symbole NASDAQ , ne vous attendez pas à ce qu'il fonctionne correctement et produise des résultats similaires pour d'autres symboles. Exigences Broker:    N'importe quel broker, ECN/ZERO Spread préféré Type de compte: Hedging Le
Currency Curator Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Experts
Voici les résultats du test forward. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer est un outil de trading innovant conçu comme un EA (Expert Advisor) de suivi de tendance. Cet EA capture précisément la tendance de l'USDJPY en combinant plusieurs SMA (Moyennes Mobiles Simples), RSI (Indice de Force Relative) et StdDev (Écart-type). En utilisant plusieurs SMA, il analyse simultanément les tendances sur différentes périodes et, en combinant des indicateurs comme le RSI et le StdDev, il détecte les situations de
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Experts
Présentation d'AIQ Version 3.0+ — L'Intelligence de Trading Autonome la Plus Avancée Jamais Créée J'ai le plaisir de présenter AIQ (Intelligence Autonome) Version 3.0+, un bond monumental dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, de nouveaux rôles d'Analyste/Gestion
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (13)
Experts
MultiWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Grâce à une large diversification sur neuf paires de devises corrélées (et même certaines typiquement “tendancielles”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP et GBPCAD — il capture les mouvements de prix revenant à la moyenne après de forts impulsions directionnelles. Après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé pour recevoir les inst
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (45)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Experts
Présentation de Mean Machine GPT Version 9.0+ — Un Bond Révolutionnaire dans la Technologie de Trading IA Je suis fier d'annoncer la mise à jour la plus significative de Mean Machine GPT à ce jour : la Version 9.0+. Cette version révolutionnaire introduit l'accès à plus de 300 modèles d'IA, y compris plus de 55 modèles d'IA intégrés GRATUITS, plus des modèles premium comme le puissant nouveau Grok 4, des capacités de recherche web massivement améliorées, le nouveau rôle d'Analyste, des vérifica
Remstone
Remstone
5 (1)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 6 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
À propos de APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE (Alpha Prop Edge) est un Expert Advisor (EA) basé sur une stratégie de retour à la moyenne . Il est conçu pour détecter les mouvements de prix excessifs et réagir avec une logique contrarienne selon des conditions prédéfinies. Le système intègre des mécanismes de gestion du risque, tels qu’un limiteur de perte quotidienne et une fonction de clôture automatique en cas de profit. Les utilisateurs peuvent ajuster les paramètres en fonction de la taille du comp
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA est basé sur la stratégie Pending Position (PPS) et un algorithme de trading secret très avancé. La stratégie de Bonnitta EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de lignes de tendance, de niveaux de support et de résistance (action sur les prix) et de l'algorithme de trading secret le plus important mentionné ci-dessus. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS AUCUN TEST EN ARGENT RÉEL DE PLUS DE 3 MOIS, IL M'A PRIS PLUS DE 100 SEMAINES (PLUS DE 2 ANS) POUR TESTER BONNETTA EA E
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (6)
Experts
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Stratégie de trading En live depuis 4 mois Après l'achat, tous mes produits resteront gratuits à vie.  Télécharger le fichier de configuration Or M1 | Compte ECN : Compatible avec tout broker 1. Stratégie de piège de rupture Une fois les conditions de marché confirmées, l'EA place deux ordres en attente simultanés dans des directions opposées : Un ordre Buy Stop au-dessus du prix actuel Un ordre Sell Stop en dessous du prix actuel Cette configuration garantit que l'E
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — Expert Advisor MT5 Présentation Système automatisé pour XAUUSD (or) et principales paires Forex . Gère entrées, SL/TP, trailing et contrôle du drawdown selon des règles claires. Aucune garantie de profit ; voir l’avertissement sur les risques. Exigences Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Compte : ECN/RAW recommandé Connexion : 24/7 (VPS conseillé) Unités de temps : M1–H4 Mise en route Activer Algo Trading . Attacher l’EA au graphique (un symbole par graphique). Dans Inputs, AI_Ac
Richter mt5
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
Beatrix Inventor MT5
Azil Al Azizul
3.15 (107)
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor Beatrix Inventor, Beatrix Inventor EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis. Analyzing market trends with the main indicators Bollinger Band and Moving Average, when entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone which makes the analysis more accurate. The algorithm used in developing this EA is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus. This EA is designed to be used on the XAUUSD / GOLD pair
Compound Interest Moon
Yan Jian Luo
Experts
Compound Interest Moon brushing orders! Attention! Attention! Attention!: Low cost and low point platforms are necessary for brushing orders. Please review first and then simulate trading. Do not directly conduct actual trading and test suitable trading varieties A set of arbitrage brushing strategies developed after years of research and development Suggested variety of gold
Pearl Robot
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Experts
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
Experts
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
WaveMaster Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
Experts
Are you tired of expert advisors that only perform well in one specific market condition? Do you need a flexible, powerful tool that can adapt its strategy as the market shifts between trends and consolidations? Introducing WaveMaster Hunter   – a sophisticated and highly versatile trading system designed for the serious trader. It is not just one strategy; it's two independent trading models packed into a single, intelligent expert advisor, complete with an advanced on-chart control panel. Wave
Obor Pawai V75
Suharmoko
Experts
Obor Pawai V75 – Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Obor Pawai V75 is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). Built with a proprietary Breakout Finder system and a suite of advanced indicators, it offers both automated and customizable trading strategies for breakout, swing, and scalping scenarios. At September End, we discounted price 75 % OFF for Unlimited and 1 month rent. Enjoy... Key Features Breakout Finder Detects high-probability breakout op
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Experts
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
GoldScalpX
Asadullah Habibi
Experts
GoldScalpX – Scalping XAUUSD Like a golden trader!   This EA is designed only for Gold (XAUUSD) and trades during the London and New York sessions using ultra-fast latency scalping. Requirements: Zero Spread Account Only Must have 0% Stop-Out and no more than 30% Margin Call Leverage 1:1000+ (the higher, the better) Use with VPS latency 0–5ms Backtest only on real accounts for accurate results (uses real tick data) This EA needs speed, precision, and the right setup. To get the best out of this
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
EA n'utilise pas de grille, de martingale, etc. L'Expert Advisor fonctionne sur le double stochastique H1/H4 et le stop suiveur. Il négocie simultanément 30 symboles standards. Type de compte : ECN, Raw ou Razor avec des spreads très faibles. Courtiers : IC Markets, Pepperstone avec Raw et Razor représentent les spreads les plus bas IMPORTANT :    Il est très important d'utiliser des comptes à FAIBLE SPREAD pour de meilleurs résultats ! Effet de levier - au moins 1:100, 1:500 recommandé      
XAU Dominator Pro
Shailesh Gour
Experts
XAU Dominator Pro – Precision Scalping for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M5 XAU Dominator Pro.mq5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD), optimized on the M5 timeframe for short-term scalping and trend-based trades. Engineered to dominate the gold market using precision entries and robust risk control, this EA is designed for consistent gains with discipline. Key Features ️ Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDc Timeframe: M5 (5-minute) Trading Style: Scalping + Trend Acco
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Plus de l'auteur
Eagle Hunt Ultra
Sarfraz
Experts
Demo First: Always test the EA on a demo account for at least one to two weeks to fully understand its behavior before running it on a live account. Use a VPS: For uninterrupted 24/7 operation and the best trading results, running the EA on a low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended. Start Small: Begin with the default settings or a low-risk configuration on your live account to familiarize yourself with its performance. Technical Specifications Optimized for 5-minute and
Eagle 900
Sarfraz
Experts
Are you tired of missing out on fast profits in XAU/USD (Gold) ? Introducing Eagle 900 , a next-generation Gold Scalper Bot designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and consistency . Lightning-Fast Scalping: Snipes micro-movements in the market within seconds. Built for Gold Traders: Optimized exclusively for XAU/USD , ensuring unmatched accuracy. Smart Risk Control: Advanced algorithms manage risk automatically – trade with confidence. Plug & Play Setup: No complicated settings
Black Move MT5
Sarfraz
Experts
Are you tired of the emotional rollercoaster of trading? Black Move MT5 is your professional partner for the MetaTrader 5 platform, engineered to navigate the markets with mathematical precision and remove the guesswork. It uses an intelligent, adaptive core to find high-probability opportunities, so you can focus on your life, not on the charts. Adaptive Intelligence Core: Your Edge in All Conditions Why use a rigid, one-trick EA when the market is a living, breathing entity? Black Move MT5's c
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis