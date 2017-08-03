Pending Orders at any particular Time

This EA opens any combination of Pending Orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit) at any particular Time (Hour and Minutes) and closes all existing pending orders in case you do not need them.





Input Parameters

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

nHour: at what Hour you want to open any Pending Orders.

at what Hour you want to open any Pending Orders. nMinotes: at what Minute of Hour you want to open any Pending Orders.

at what Minute of Hour you want to open any Pending Orders. DeleteAllPendings : if true , then all pending orders (for the current currency) will be deleted. (No pending orders will be created!).

: if , then all pending orders (for the current currency) will be deleted. (No pending orders will be created!). BuyStop : if true , then a Buy Stop orders will be open.

: if , then a Buy Stop orders will be open. SellStop : if true , then a Sell Stop orders will be open.

: if , then a Sell Stop orders will be open. BuyLimit : if true , then a Buy Limit orders will be open.

: if , then a Buy Limit orders will be open. SellLimit : if true , then a Sell Limit orders will be open.

: if , then a Sell Limit orders will be open. InitLot : initial lot size.

: initial lot size. LotCoeff : if 1 , then all pending orders will have the same lot size.

: if , then all pending orders will have the same lot size. InitStep : difference between two consecutive orders in points.

: difference between two consecutive orders in points. StepCoeff : if 1 , then distance between all positions will be the same.

: if , then distance between all positions will be the same. NumOfOrders : number of pending orders ( for each Pending Orders Type) you want to place on the chart.

: number of pending orders ( for each Pending Orders Type) you want to place on the chart. TP : Take Profit value.

: Take Profit value. SL: Stop Loss value.

Stop Loss value. MagicNum: magic number.





Attention