EA Cyclone
- Experts
-
Renat GaraevTrader, Developer.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Good EA, making profit steadily. Author is great to assist. I use on Gold as recommended and some currency pairs like AudUsd, NzdUsd, & GbpUsd also.
Gran EA, Puede trabajar bajo parametros agresivos y conservadores bastante bien, la uso en cuenta centavos con parametros conservadores servidor roboforex, la atencion del desarrollador es excelente, es un gran tipo y en el grupo siempre postean resultados y configuraciones optimas.
Having blown multiple accounts. Previous stars were deleted due to the same experience.
One of the best eas ive come across, it takes only the most accurate trades and the drawdown is very limited, and renat gives personal consultation and settings for each individual according to their deposit and the person’s need, aggressive, optimal and conservative settings…highly recommended
Good EA, making profit steadily. Author is great to assist. I use on Gold as recommended and some currency pairs like AudUsd, NzdUsd, & GbpUsd also.
Gran EA, Puede trabajar bajo parametros agresivos y conservadores bastante bien, la uso en cuenta centavos con parametros conservadores servidor roboforex, la atencion del desarrollador es excelente, es un gran tipo y en el grupo siempre postean resultados y configuraciones optimas.
young and very promising robot. The first tests are already positive on xau and de40 and the author is the most available I have ever seen. Reactive and concerned he even developed a specific setting for my broker the same day. The class 😁👍🏼
I am pleased to share my experience with Renat Garaev's Forex Expert Advisor, Cyclone. As someone who has been trading in the Forex market for several years, I have tried out numerous Expert Advisors, but none have impressed me as much as Cyclone. What stood out for me was the EA's accuracy and reliability. With Cyclone, I have consistently achieved profitable trades, and my account balance has been steadily increasing since I started using it. Cyclone's sophisticated algorithm and advanced trading strategies have enabled me to make profitable trades with minimal risks. In addition to the impressive performance of Cyclone, Renat Garaev's support has been outstanding. Anytime I have had a question or required assistance, Renat has been there to provide guidance and support, going above and beyond to ensure that I have the best possible experience using Cyclone. Overall, I highly recommend Renat Garaev's Cyclone to anyone looking for a reliable and profitable Forex Expert Advisor. I have only good things to say about this EA, and I am confident that anyone who uses it will experience similar success and satisfaction. Thank you, Renat, for developing such an excellent product and providing exceptional support to your customers.
Un bot que se adapta muy facil a la volatilidad de el mercado, exelente soporte.
Very satisfied with the product, also the support is exceptional
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One of the best eas ive come across, it takes only the most accurate trades and the drawdown is very limited, and renat gives personal consultation and settings for each individual according to their deposit and the person’s need, aggressive, optimal and conservative settings…highly recommended