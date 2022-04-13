EA Cyclone is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA determines reversal zones using Fractal levels.





Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat!





Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis.





The settings are available in the discussion of the adviser at the link





Recommended pairs for trading XAUUSD, DE40, USTECHCash (100)

TimeFrame M15 - M30 - H1

Minimum account balance $500 (per pair)









The EA needs good brokerage conditions: low spreads and slippage during the rollover period, the best account type is ECN. You can send me a private message for a consultation.|

The EA must continue to run on the VPS and the VPS latency must not exceed 150ms.

Do not run with other Expert Advisors to avoid unnecessary errors





The EA also has a number of built-in trailing stop and profit taking functions. This allows you to reduce your risk and close your positions based on the money, ADR moves, and just traditional pip moves as needed.