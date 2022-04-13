EA Cyclone

4.63
EA Cyclone is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA determines reversal zones using Fractal levels.

Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat!

Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis.

The settings are available in the discussion of the adviser at the link

Recommended pairs for trading XAUUSD, DE40, USTECHCash (100)
TimeFrame M15 - M30 - H1
Minimum account balance $500 (per pair)

 

The EA needs good brokerage conditions: low spreads and slippage during the rollover period, the best account type is ECN. You can send me a private message for a consultation.|
The EA must continue to run on the VPS and the VPS latency must not exceed 150ms.
Do not run with other Expert Advisors to avoid unnecessary errors

The EA also has a number of built-in trailing stop and profit taking functions. This allows you to reduce your risk and close your positions based on the money, ADR moves, and just traditional pip moves as needed.
Reviews 9
Lunawath
125
Lunawath 2023.02.08 07:26 
 

One of the best eas ive come across, it takes only the most accurate trades and the drawdown is very limited, and renat gives personal consultation and settings for each individual according to their deposit and the person’s need, aggressive, optimal and conservative settings…highly recommended

AugustNg
284
AugustNg 2022.12.21 05:38 
 

Good EA, making profit steadily. Author is great to assist. I use on Gold as recommended and some currency pairs like AudUsd, NzdUsd, & GbpUsd also.

eysele
41
eysele 2022.11.25 22:50 
 

Gran EA, Puede trabajar bajo parametros agresivos y conservadores bastante bien, la uso en cuenta centavos con parametros conservadores servidor roboforex, la atencion del desarrollador es excelente, es un gran tipo y en el grupo siempre postean resultados y configuraciones optimas.

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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EA Atom
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Atom is an Expert Advisor with a unique trading algorithm. The EA works on the breakdown of the high or low levels of the previous day Successful and proven strategies are integrated into the adviser's algorithm, which allow you to take profits on the pricing of assets with all the subtleties of technical and computer analysis. Contact me immediately after purchase to receive instructions, as well as access to a private telegram chat! The settings are available in the discussion of the advis
EA Falcon
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Experts
EA Falcon is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences. The settings can be downloaded in the product discussion or yo
EA Falcon MT5
Renat Garaev
Experts
EA Falcon   is an algorithm that is based on two main strategies that allow you to trade in the direction of the main trend with the use of additional features to make trading safer and more reasonable in terms of risk and profit. This is a versatile Expert Advisor and an excellent portfolio diversification tool with flexible settings that can be configured for conservative, optimal or aggressive trading depending on your preferences. The   settings   can be downloaded in the product discussion
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Mr Thithanan Sarojpaponpat
482
Mr Thithanan Sarojpaponpat 2023.07.02 09:09 
 

Having blown multiple accounts. Previous stars were deleted due to the same experience.

Lunawath
125
Lunawath 2023.02.08 07:26 
 

One of the best eas ive come across, it takes only the most accurate trades and the drawdown is very limited, and renat gives personal consultation and settings for each individual according to their deposit and the person’s need, aggressive, optimal and conservative settings…highly recommended

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2023.02.08 07:26
Thanks for the feedback!
AugustNg
284
AugustNg 2022.12.21 05:38 
 

Good EA, making profit steadily. Author is great to assist. I use on Gold as recommended and some currency pairs like AudUsd, NzdUsd, & GbpUsd also.

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2022.12.21 05:41
Thanks for the feedback!
eysele
41
eysele 2022.11.25 22:50 
 

Gran EA, Puede trabajar bajo parametros agresivos y conservadores bastante bien, la uso en cuenta centavos con parametros conservadores servidor roboforex, la atencion del desarrollador es excelente, es un gran tipo y en el grupo siempre postean resultados y configuraciones optimas.

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2022.11.25 23:00
Thanks for the feedback!
Bruno Cayol
188
Bruno Cayol 2022.11.25 10:18 
 

young and very promising robot. The first tests are already positive on xau and de40 and the author is the most available I have ever seen. Reactive and concerned he even developed a specific setting for my broker the same day. The class 😁👍🏼

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2022.11.25 10:37
Thanks a lot!
Luiz C Bertoldo Filho
714
Luiz C Bertoldo Filho 2022.07.26 03:15 
 

I am pleased to share my experience with Renat Garaev's Forex Expert Advisor, Cyclone. As someone who has been trading in the Forex market for several years, I have tried out numerous Expert Advisors, but none have impressed me as much as Cyclone. What stood out for me was the EA's accuracy and reliability. With Cyclone, I have consistently achieved profitable trades, and my account balance has been steadily increasing since I started using it. Cyclone's sophisticated algorithm and advanced trading strategies have enabled me to make profitable trades with minimal risks. In addition to the impressive performance of Cyclone, Renat Garaev's support has been outstanding. Anytime I have had a question or required assistance, Renat has been there to provide guidance and support, going above and beyond to ensure that I have the best possible experience using Cyclone. Overall, I highly recommend Renat Garaev's Cyclone to anyone looking for a reliable and profitable Forex Expert Advisor. I have only good things to say about this EA, and I am confident that anyone who uses it will experience similar success and satisfaction. Thank you, Renat, for developing such an excellent product and providing exceptional support to your customers.

22367247
29
22367247 2022.05.14 03:44 
 

Un bot que se adapta muy facil a la volatilidad de el mercado, exelente soporte.

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2022.05.14 11:32
Thanks for the feedback!!!
quimifai
44
quimifai 2022.04.24 22:36 
 

Very satisfied with the product, also the support is exceptional

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2022.04.24 22:45
Thanks for the feedback dear friend!
Adrian Wong
226
Adrian Wong 2022.04.22 04:33 
 

Good profitable EA. If you use the recommended set file you will go far with this EA with stable consistent profit and low DD. Also very good support from Renat!

Renat Garaev
1194
Reply from developer Renat Garaev 2022.04.22 09:11
Thanks for the feedback, Adrian!
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