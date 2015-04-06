Mystic Swing

This EA has been designed to achieve stable trades regardless of market fluctuations. The optimal time frame for this EA is M5. It calculates the price changes in higher time frames, such as H1 and H4, and looks for entry points after a significant trend has occurred and the price starts to retrace.

It is recommended to set wider take profit and stop loss levels. This setup works well for one trade per day. If a trade ends in a loss, the EA waits for an opportunity to re-enter with double the lot size. If a trade hits the take profit level, trading for the day is finished. The EA remains inactive until the next day.

This EA has been created based on the lessons learned from numerous trades that resulted in significant drawdowns and losses. The initial settings have a take profit of 40 pips and a stop loss of 40 pips, but feel free to adjust them to find the optimal values. You can also modify the multiplier for the next lot size when an order is closed by the stop loss.

Let's steadily accumulate stable profits and strive for big dreams!

The best pair  GBUPSD and EURUSD

Time frame M5

TP= 40pips

SL= 40pips



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Leonid Arkhipov
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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