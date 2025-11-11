Sunrise Gold Smart ATR Breakout

HFT Prop Challenge Master Christoph Juergen Koegler 5 (1) Experts

This EA is designed for passing the challenge of the prop trading firm Fundway Plus that allow HFT (High Frequency Trading). It will not work on live accounts due to slippage. All other MT4 prop firms are not supported, but the MT5 version supports other firms. You should also not use it during the funded stage, the payout will be declined. HFT is broker sensitive, so if they change their broker, it might stop working. The trading only takes place in the first minutes after the US cash marke