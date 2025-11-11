Sunrise Gold Smart ATR Breakout
- Experts
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- Version: 1.31
- Updated: 11 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Sunrise Gold EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD, GPBUSD, and USDJPY.
It places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at the previous candle's High and Low with an ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit system.
This ensures adaptive trade sizing and controlled risk per market volatility.
Main Features
- Optimized for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and GPBUSD (H1 chart)
- Uses previous day breakout logic
- ATR-based SL/TP with configurable ratio
- Dynamic lot sizing based on equity risk (%)
- Break-even and trailing stop system with ATR
- Local time session control
- Clean chart interface with live status info
- 100% compatible with 4 and 5-digit brokers
- No martingale, grid, or averaging strategies
- No DLLs or external dependencies
Recommended Settings
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Symbol: XAUUSD, GPBUSD, and USDJPY
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Timeframe: H1
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Signal Timeframe: D1
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ATR Timeframe: H1
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Risk: 2%
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Start Hour: 07 (Local Time GMT + 7)
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End Hour: 22 (Local Time GMT + 7)
Important Notes
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Place EA on XAUUSD H1 or GPBUSD H1 chart.
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Enable AutoTrading.
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Enable Risk Management System
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Ensure sufficient free margin for pending orders.
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The EA will automatically delete pending orders after the trading session ends.
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Minimum balance US$100 for High Risk, Recommended US$ 1000. or 100 US$ Cent (10000) for real testing with multipair.