Sunrise Gold Smart ATR Breakout

Sunrise Gold EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor optimized for XAUUSD, GPBUSD, and USDJPY.
It places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at the previous candle's High and Low with an ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit system.
This ensures adaptive trade sizing and controlled risk per market volatility.

Main Features

  • Optimized for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and GPBUSD (H1 chart)
  • Uses previous day breakout logic
  • ATR-based SL/TP with configurable ratio
  • Dynamic lot sizing based on equity risk (%)
  • Break-even and trailing stop system with ATR
  • Local time session control
  • Clean chart interface with live status info
  • 100% compatible with 4 and 5-digit brokers
  • No martingale, grid, or averaging strategies
  • No DLLs or external dependencies

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD, GPBUSD, and USDJPY

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Signal Timeframe: D1

  • ATR Timeframe: H1

  • Risk: 2%

  • Start Hour: 07 (Local Time GMT + 7)

  • End Hour: 22 (Local Time GMT + 7)

    Important Notes

    • Place EA on XAUUSD H1 or GPBUSD H1 chart.

    • Enable AutoTrading.

    • Enable Risk Management System

    • Ensure sufficient free margin for pending orders.

    • The EA will automatically delete pending orders after the trading session ends.

    • Minimum balance US$100 for High Risk, Recommended US$ 1000. or 100 US$ Cent (10000) for real testing with multipair.

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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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