Relax EA MT5

5

Live monitoring signal

NOTE: This is for monitoring only, do not subscribe to signal!

This EA trade in a very delicate way during very delicate time, be smart and don’t use copy signals service. Discrepancies in quotations, spreads, trading hours and delay in copying trades will make almost impossible to have same results.

Relax EA open trades at the end of Friday trading session looking for specific patterns, volatility and momentum on several timeframes: main idea is to catch quickly and predictable movement during the lowest volatility period.

If trades do not hit targets before the weekend closure of the market, there can be possibilities of weekly gap in trade's favour.

It consists in different strategies that are automatically handled from a single EA instance to provide best possible diversification. All mathematical calculations are done focusing especially in statistical edges and stable growth, not only on profit.

No more than 1 trade for each strategy, no grid and no martingale: all trades have hidden SL and TP. Average holding time for positions of few hours.

This EA trades all 28 majors and minors forex pairs based on the 8 most important currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).

It’s possible to trade all pairs from a single chart or to place an EA on each pair chart to let it working by tick and not by timer. (Most of time this latest it’s the preferred option for scalping systems, anyway all tests based in both modes provide very similar results. Timer of calculations happens 4 times in a second, a long way more than ticks speed during its trading session).


Input parameter

 Description
Magic number Base ID number of trades opened by EA (EA uses multiple magic numbers, one for each strategy, adding strategy number to this ID).
Symbols Symbols on which EA will work on (empty = only current chart symbol).
Symbols to exclude Symbols to exclude from opening trades (comma separated, you can also enter currencies only, for example GBP,JPY to avoid all GPB and JPY pairs trades).
Lots Lot size for each trade (0 = use dynamic calculation).
Risk factor If lot size = 0, then specify risk factor for each trade.


Reviews 8
Kuromi
290
Kuromi 2026.06.08 07:09 
 

很不錯的策略，1個月盈利了百分之15+ 需要交流的朋友可加VX-EAEAMSU

Li Koon Ming
234
Li Koon Ming 2025.10.21 01:05 
 

After using it for one month, the trades are identical to those in signal. The author's signal has a 5-year trading record. Although the trading volume isn't high, the growth is stable, making it worth recommending.

toshi
729
toshi 2025.08.08 07:41 
 

I bought Relax during the last sale and have been using it on a real account, and I think it's the best of the weekend carryover EAs. The risk is 3% and certain currency pairs are excluded, but it's very profitable. However, it will undoubtedly depend on the broker. Tradeview seems better than ICMarkets so far. I'm interested in ForexExchager, an EA created by the same author. This also looks good.

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Please refer to this   blog post  for additional informations about the strategy, approaches behind it and some backtest examples. Golden Goal (GG) Expert advisor is a complete autotrading system that works on 28 majors-minors forex pairs. Its nature can be described as mean-reversion approach, with custom complex entry, exit and scaling decisions, that can make the EA act like an auto-optimizing expert advisor. Oppositely to my other EA The Forex Exchanger , inputs do not allow to customize in
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Kuromi
290
Kuromi 2026.06.08 07:09 
 

很不錯的策略，1個月盈利了百分之15+ 需要交流的朋友可加VX-EAEAMSU

Li Koon Ming
234
Li Koon Ming 2025.10.21 01:05 
 

After using it for one month, the trades are identical to those in signal. The author's signal has a 5-year trading record. Although the trading volume isn't high, the growth is stable, making it worth recommending.

toshi
729
toshi 2025.08.08 07:41 
 

I bought Relax during the last sale and have been using it on a real account, and I think it's the best of the weekend carryover EAs. The risk is 3% and certain currency pairs are excluded, but it's very profitable. However, it will undoubtedly depend on the broker. Tradeview seems better than ICMarkets so far. I'm interested in ForexExchager, an EA created by the same author. This also looks good.

Summ Top
1802
Summ Top 2024.12.01 21:40 
 

Very good EA, highly recommend! Using it around 6 months and good plus, same results as in author signal

xswxsw151
348
xswxsw151 2024.11.17 17:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Fabio Cavalloni
29407
Reply from developer Fabio Cavalloni 2024.11.17 17:48
Thanks, pay attention to using a similar risk factor. I said to you I'm using 5 that is already very high. You are using 3 times more. It's insane. Have you did any backtest of a similar risk factor over years before applying that to a real trading account?
EakasitL
371
EakasitL 2022.06.28 03:10 
 

So far so good. I've been running the EA for only two weeks, so I can't comment on its long-term profitability yet. What I can say, however, is that the author is genuine and cares about his customers. When I had a technical issue, he promptly helped to resolve it within an hour. I highly recommend this author.

MaxGKX
57
MaxGKX 2022.02.22 04:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maurizio Francia
322
Maurizio Francia 2021.03.16 11:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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