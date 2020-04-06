Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals.

Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot.

The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of:

impulse movement from the anchor price

confirmed price action patterns

signal strength assessment systems (scoring)

filtering by market mode (trend / range)

Each trade is opened only when the candle structure and momentum match , which reduces the number of random entries and improves the quality of trades.

Key Features

Impulse + patterns (continuation, expansion, stop-hunt)

Scoring engine instead of if/else logic

Adjusted Rate of Return (ATR)

Market mode filter (anti-flat without blocking)

Work on market structure, not indicators

Suitable for M5–H1 (optimally M5–M15)

Who is this advisor for?

traders working with XAUUSD

those who appreciate rare but meaningful deals

users looking for an institutional approach rather than a scalping approach

Important

The advisor is not intended for aggressive martingale or grids.

It is recommended to use fixed risk and test the parameters for your broker.