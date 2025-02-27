Capybara mt5

4.5
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.  

Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad including xauusd on m15 time frame.

Start Hour – Starting hour of EA

Start Minute – Starting minute of EA

End Hour -  Ending hour of EA

End Minute – Ending minute of EA

Lot – The initial lot to start trading

Use variable lots – True/False - Use money management True/False

Free margin for each 0.01 lots – The free margin for every 0.01 lot

Multiplication – multiplier factor like 1.5

Max lots -  maximum lots allowed

Take Profit – take profit in points

Stop Loss in points (0: not use) – stop loss in points if 0 it will disable it

Percentage grid Stop Loss – percentage loss of total account allowed to cut all positions

Overlay – closing of first and last order together in total profit

Overlay after X trades – closing first and last order at certain amount of trades

Overlay % - closing first and last order at certain percentage profit

Draw of profit tags true/false – drawing of profit tags on chart true or false

Typeface Name – the font name

Font size Result – the font size

Typeface color – the font color

Magic number – the unique magic number that identifies the EA

Grid Distance – the distance between orders

Order Number of variable distance – the amount of order to start variable distance

Variable distance start – at what distance between orders should variable distance start

Distance multiplication 1.2 – the multiplier of variable order

Enable Buy – true/false – enable buy, true or false

Enable Sell – true/false – enable sell true or false

Control manual orders – true/false

Allow Hedging – true/false – should the EA control manual orders true or false

Maximum Longs -  maximum long orders allowed

Maximum Shorts – maximum short orders allowed

Trade Description – Capybara – description of name of EA

Next Panel Settings




Reviews 5
Sivakashi
224
Sivakashi 2025.07.14 16:31 
 

Capybara mt5 is a trend-following EA that employs martingale/grid strategies, similar to Stoch EA, but based on the Hama indicator. The use of martingale/grid on XAUUSD, even on a 15-minute timeframe, signifies a substantial risk appetite. While described as working "well" and running "smoothly," continuous monitoring and adherence to the seller's set files for risk management are highly recommended.

Silver Trader
293
Silver Trader 2025.07.09 18:45 
 

Working very well on XAUUSD, It is able to manage any highs/lows that is coming it's way and managing/closing open trades very expertly, just shows the level of detail and accuracy by which the EA has been produced. Great work by the developer!!

tessav
40
tessav 2025.04.23 10:54 
 

Works very nicely on eurusd, takes a bit of time but you need to let it run. Thank you so much for my automated profits!

Recommended products
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
MACD Momentum Pro MT5 MA Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
MACD Momentum Pro EA MT5 – Pre-Optimised & Fully Customisable MACD Momentum Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed to deliver the best of both worlds: • Pre-optimised defaults for EURUSD M15 ($100K prop firm account at 1:100 leverage. Just load and run. • Fully customisable inputs for advanced traders who want to optimise for different pairs, timeframes, or broker conditions using the MT5 Strategy Tester. (See the bottom of this listing for full instructions on how to optimise in Strateg
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Late Summer Sale – Only for a Limited Time! We are currently running our big summer sale – exclusively for those who want to secure SGear before the official signal is added. The price remains significantly reduced until the signal goes live. Important: As soon as the signal is released, the price will be adjusted – and will increase noticeably. So if you're planning to get started with SGear, now is the best time. A tiered pricing model also applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $5
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Forecast Effective
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Forecast Effective bot works using levels that are formed by the price itself. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable system is obtained. It is recommended to optimize for 1-2 years and work for 3-6 months. This test was carried out on the H1 timeframes and the EURUSD currency pair. Also, this bot, for better profitability, is recommended to be used on several different charts. Bot parameters Type Filling - order execution policy (select for
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
Intraday News
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Get ready to revolutionize your trading experience with Intraday News expert advisor for MT5 platform! This cutting-edge tool is specially designed for news trading, allowing you to capitalize on high-impact events like the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. You'll never miss a beat in the forex and stock markets. Customize your trading strategy with adjustable inputs for lots, trading times, price movements, and martingale multipliers. Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to profitable tr
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Stacking King EA – Precision Power, Button-Simple  Description: The Stacking King EA is a powerful trading tool that lets you instantly open multiple trades with a single click or automatically stack trades every minute for a set duration — directly on your active MT5 terminal. Whether you're a scalper, trend rider, or stacking breakouts, this EA gives you full control with minimal effort. Built for real traders, in real markets. Not just a back-test toy — this is live-fire gear. Designed for se
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
DCA Guardian
Yulia Azan Sabaeva
Experts
EA 100% focused on GBPUSD on M15. DCA strategy with a basket of up to 5 orders, additions based on percentage deviation, and basket take-profit. Comes with two presets: Funding (conservative): built to pass prop-firm challenges with low drawdown. Turbo (aggressive): same algorithm with higher lot size and equity SL for those seeking speed while accepting higher risk. ️ No external indicators or news filters (pure price execution). ️ Equity SL as % of balance (hard risk cut). ️ Grid-less logic
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Hannah BTC
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing HANNAH BTC   — Expert Advisor engineered to capture high-precision moves in Bitcoin. Leveraging advanced pattern recognition, HANNAH BTC identifies key breakout zones, including triangle formations for bullish entries and rounded bottom (basin) patterns for bearish setups—executing fully automated trades with robust risk management. SETFILE NEW SETS ARE UPCOMING SOON! NOW THE EA IS ABLE TO RUN MORE ASSESSMENTS LIVE SIGNAL SETFILES   V7 - BTCUSD M15/ XAUUSD H1 Instrument & Timeframe
Trend Reversal Scalper
Simon Reger
3 (2)
Experts
The Trend Reversal Scalper EA is an advanced trading robot specifically designed for fast and precise trading in markets with strong trend reversals. It continuously analyzes market data and identifies potential trend reversals to profit from quick price movements in a short period. The following indicators are used to identify a trend reversal: Indicators: Bollinger Bands breakout or rebound Moving Average strength Relative Strength Index Relative Range over a defined number of candles Additio
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Grid Logic FX
Alexandre Bosa
Experts
First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $249 afterward. Grid Logic FX – Automated Multi-Currency Grid Trading Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with Grid Logic FX, a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to trade multiple major currency pairs simultaneously on the M30 timeframe, this EA combines smart RSI-based entry signals with dynamic grid management — helping you capture consistent market opportunities while controlling risk
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Experts
The VR Black Box trading robot is based on the popular and time-tested trend following strategy. Over the course of several years, it has been improved on live trading accounts through regular updates and the introduction of new ideas. Thanks to this, VR Black Box has become a powerful and unique trading robot that can impress both beginners and experienced traders. In order to get acquainted with the robot and evaluate its effectiveness, it is enough to install it on a demo account and observe
Constant stream
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Trading system for a variety of trading transactions. Allows you to set the balance to wander around zero - used for specific rebate tasks or similar. Configured to work with hedging   accounts.   There cannot be more than one position in the market   . One general setting, the "   Step, Stop Loss, Take Profit   " parameter is measured in points (example for EURUSD: 1.00055-1.00045 = 10 points). The advisor stops trading (while remaining on the chart) if, when   placing a position, it encounters
ThanosAlgotrade
Irina Manikeeva
1 (1)
Experts
ThanosAlgotrade is an automatic trading advisor for obtaining stable profits over a long period of time. Does not require manual intervention. Designed to work in the MT5 terminal on "hedge" type accounts , the Adviser needs to be installed on the EURUSD currency pair chart on the M1 time frame and enable auto trading. Monitoring of the adviser's work can be viewed here
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (271)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (12)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (3)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (30)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.92 (13)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (112 Paid and Free Ais + Voting System + Audit Api) Most EAs in the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks”, but in practice they only run basic logic or rely on unreliable scripts. Aria Connector EA was built with a single, transparent mission: to directly connect your MetaTrader 5 platform with real artificial intelligence models, without middlemen or fake layers. From its very first version, Aria has offered a direct and verifiable link with official GPT models, evo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (471)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Check my profile MT4 V
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (14)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 50 USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini-ar
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
4.33 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (12)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price —   o
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (116)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player   — New Generation Trading Advisor A special offer is in effect at the start of sales: first 10 copies — $299, next 20 copies — $500.  EA New Player is a unique trading advisor for MT5, built on the basis of 7 different classic trading strategies. The advisor was created without the use of artificial intelligence, only on the basis of time-tested technical analysis tools. Its main feature is the transparency of logic, simple settings and versatility for any trader. Attention slow
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (3)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Experts
VectorPrime — Algorithmic System with Multi-Layered Vector Logic VectorPrime is an autonomous trading system engineered for structured execution under multi-timeframe market conditions. At its core lies the concept of vector analysis, where price dynamics are decomposed into directional impulses and matrix-based structures. The system interprets market flow not as isolated signals, but as interconnected vectors forming a coherent market map. Key modules of VectorPrime: Vector Dynamics Engine — i
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (15)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (66)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (3)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — MT5 trading robot without martingale and grid, with daily position closing. Developed by author of Entry Points Pro, professional trader with over 25 years of experience. Only 1 copy left at current price! Then price will increase by $100. The HTTP EA uses pending orders, maintains only one trade per instrument, always applies stop-loss and take-profit, and closes positions every day. Works with the following financial instruments: Currency pairs Cryptocurrencies Met
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (38)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.65 (23)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.7 (10)
Experts
0 copies left at 699 USD (i will raise the price in 4 hours) Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Price: 404$ -> 550$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
GbpUsd Commander
Ibrahim Aljaref
4.61 (23)
Experts
GBPUSD Commander – Structured Scalping on M30-(lowest risk in the world) GBPUSD Commander is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for GBP/USD on the 30-minute timeframe. It applies structured technical logic with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, adaptive lot sizing, and risk control built into each position. The EA avoids the use of martingale, grid, or hedge techniques and operates with clearly defined trade logic for consistent execution. Suitable for both newer traders and experienc
HFT PropFirm EA MT5
Dilwyn Tng
4.87 (60)
Experts
HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo by Dilwyn Tng, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. Now Greenman  HFT PropFirm EA MT5 is fully automatic! Free  1 All-In-One Breakout EA account licence with purchase of HFT PropFirm EA MT5 Passing HFT MT5 Challenge Performance Monitor: Broker: Fusion Market Login:  197801
More from author
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (27)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Gold is Cold
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (18)
Experts
Gold is Cold EA is based on the author’s personal trend indicator.  The EA will accurately detect the beginning of uptrends with blue arrow and downtrends with red arrow, and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.     Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like xauusd; eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 or higher time frames. Settings: Start Hour – Starting hour of EA Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
Stoch EA
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (3)
Experts
Stoh EA is using the full potential of 2 different stochastic parameters in the stochastic indicator to capture precise trading signals of overbought and oversold levels.  The EA offers customizable entry strategies based on stochastic parameters, along with advanced features like grid and martingale strategies as well as allowing trading during more calm market hours.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and
Gold is Hot
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Gold is Hot EA is based on the author’s personal WAT indicator which is a combination of volatility and MACD indicator.  The EA will accurately detect the beginning of uptrends with blue arrow and downtrends with red arrow, and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like xauusd; eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 or higher time frames. Settings: Start Hour – Startin
Gold is Cold mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Gold is Cold EA is based on the author’s personal trend indicator.  The EA will accurately detect the beginning of uptrends with blue arrow and downtrends with red arrow, and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.     Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like xauusd; eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 or higher time frames. Settings: Start Hour – Starting hour of EA Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
Gold is Hot mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (2)
Experts
Gold is Hot EA is based on the author’s personal WAT indicator which is a combination of volatility and MACD indicator.  The EA will accurately detect the beginning of uptrends with blue arrow and downtrends with red arrow, and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like xauusd; eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m15 or higher time frames. Settings: Start Hour – Startin
Labuby mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Hello!  I am Labuby!  I like to trade currency pairs and gold!  I use the alligator indicator which is part of the default indicators in your metatrader terminal.  Just add me on a m5 chart. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signals :  CLICK Settings: Start Hour – Starting hour of EA Start Minute – Starting minute of EA End Hour -  Ending hour of EA End Minute – Ending minute of EA Lot – The ini
Labuby mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Hello!  I am Labuby!  I like to trade currency pairs and gold!  I use the alligator indicator which is part of the default indicators in your metatrader terminal.  Just add me on a m5 chart. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signals :  CLICK Settings: Start Hour – Starting hour of EA Start Minute – Starting minute of EA End Hour -  Ending hour of EA End Minute – Ending minute of EA Lot – The initi
One Two Three Pattern
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (4)
Experts
The 1-2-3 pattern is the most basic and important formation in the market.  Almost every great market move has started with this formation.  The 1-2-3 pattern is used to spot trend reversals and can detect the next big trend.  The pattern also indicates that a trend is coming to an end and a new one is forming.  The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%.  A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyon
Stoch EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (7)
Experts
Stoh EA is using the full potential of 2 different stochastic parameters in the stochastic indicator to capture precise trading signals of overbought and oversold levels.  The EA offers customizable entry strategies based on stochastic parameters, along with advanced features like grid and martingale strategies as well as allowing trading during more calm market hours.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and
One Two Three Pattern mt5
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
The 1-2-3 pattern is the most basic and important formation in the market.  Almost every great market move has started with this formation.  The 1-2-3 pattern is used to spot trend reversals and can detect the next big trend.  The pattern also indicates that a trend is coming to an end and a new one is forming.  The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%.  A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyon
Filter:
Markus Bruno Bischoff
669
Markus Bruno Bischoff 2025.09.09 07:26 
 

The Bot works in general good... But it is in my opinion a dangerous strategy. i've burned two accounts with recommend settings.

Daniel Paul Freeman
323
Daniel Paul Freeman 2025.08.20 11:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sivakashi
224
Sivakashi 2025.07.14 16:31 
 

Capybara mt5 is a trend-following EA that employs martingale/grid strategies, similar to Stoch EA, but based on the Hama indicator. The use of martingale/grid on XAUUSD, even on a 15-minute timeframe, signifies a substantial risk appetite. While described as working "well" and running "smoothly," continuous monitoring and adherence to the seller's set files for risk management are highly recommended.

Silver Trader
293
Silver Trader 2025.07.09 18:45 
 

Working very well on XAUUSD, It is able to manage any highs/lows that is coming it's way and managing/closing open trades very expertly, just shows the level of detail and accuracy by which the EA has been produced. Great work by the developer!!

tessav
40
tessav 2025.04.23 10:54 
 

Works very nicely on eurusd, takes a bit of time but you need to let it run. Thank you so much for my automated profits!

Reply to review