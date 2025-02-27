Capybara mt5
- Sergey Kasirenko
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 9 September 2025
- Activations: 5
Recommended pairs: All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad including xauusd on m15 time frame.
Start Hour – Starting hour of EA
Start Minute – Starting minute of EA
End Hour - Ending hour of EA
End Minute – Ending minute of EA
Lot – The initial lot to start trading
Use variable lots – True/False - Use money management True/False
Free margin for each 0.01 lots – The free margin for every 0.01 lot
Multiplication – multiplier factor like 1.5
Max lots - maximum lots allowed
Take Profit – take profit in points
Stop Loss in points (0: not use) – stop loss in points if 0 it will disable it
Percentage grid Stop Loss – percentage loss of total account allowed to cut all positions
Overlay – closing of first and last order together in total profit
Overlay after X trades – closing first and last order at certain amount of trades
Overlay % - closing first and last order at certain percentage profit
Draw of profit tags true/false – drawing of profit tags on chart true or false
Typeface Name – the font name
Font size Result – the font size
Typeface color – the font color
Magic number – the unique magic number that identifies the EA
Grid Distance – the distance between orders
Order Number of variable distance – the amount of order to start variable distance
Variable distance start – at what distance between orders should variable distance start
Distance multiplication 1.2 – the multiplier of variable order
Enable Buy – true/false – enable buy, true or false
Enable Sell – true/false – enable sell true or false
Control manual orders – true/false
Allow Hedging – true/false – should the EA control manual orders true or false
Maximum Longs - maximum long orders allowed
Maximum Shorts – maximum short orders allowed
Trade Description – Capybara – description of name of EA
Capybara mt5 is a trend-following EA that employs martingale/grid strategies, similar to Stoch EA, but based on the Hama indicator. The use of martingale/grid on XAUUSD, even on a 15-minute timeframe, signifies a substantial risk appetite. While described as working "well" and running "smoothly," continuous monitoring and adherence to the seller's set files for risk management are highly recommended.