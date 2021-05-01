Supply and Demand MTF MT5

4.75

This is a multi timeframe version of the Supply and Demand indicator. It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality.

Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of zones calculation. Color and width of zones are fully adjustable. Font and type of zones display can be changed as well. The alerts of price in zone, new zone formation, the break of zone and presense of price in zones on all timeframes are available. The Push notifications are presented as well.


Settings

  • Print zones only after full outside bar close — display level only when the very first bar does not touch the potential zone;
  • Show only untested zones — display only zones that were not touched by price yet;
  • Type of zone — zone calculation principle:
    1. StandartZones - zone border is calculated using an average value of open and close prices of neighboring bars;
    2. ZonesWithFullCandles - zone border is calculated as Low of a bar which has formed a supply zone, or High of a bar which has formed a demand zone correspondingly;
    3. ZonesWithWicksOnly - zone border is calculated as the highest value among open/close prices of the bar which has formed the supply zone and the lowest value for the demand zone correspondingly;
    4. CertainZoneWidth - certain zone width;
    5. EngulfZones — zones formed by engulfing;
  • Width of zone — zone width in pips (used if CertainZoneWidth is chosen as Type of zone);
  • Colour of main TF Supply levels —  color of main TF supply zones;
  • Colour of main TF Demand levels — color of main TF demand zones;
  • Type of line of main TF zones — type of lines of main TF zones;
  • Width of line of main TF zones — width of lines of main TF zones;
  • Draw main zones with background — fill zones with a color;
  • Show the zone width — show width of zones (in pips);
  • Font size of zone width display — zone width font size;
  • Colour of zone size display — zone width font color;
  • Timeframe of additional zones #1 — timeframe of additional zones #1;
  • Timeframe of additional zones #2 — timeframe of additional zones #2;
  • Colour of additional TF #1 Supply levels — color of additional TF #1 Supply zones;
  • Colour of additional TF #1 Demand levels — color of additional TF #1 Demand zones;
  • Type of line of additional TF #1 zones— type of line of additional TF #1 zones;
  • Width of line of additional TF #1 zones— width of line of additional TF #1 zones;
  • Colour of additional TF #2 Supply levels — color of additional TF #2 Supply zones;
  • Colour of additional TF #2 Demand levels — color of additional TF #2 Demand zones;
  • Type of line of additional TF #2 zones — type of line of additional TF #2 zones;
  • Width of line of additional TF #2 zones — width of line of additional TF #2 zones;
  • Draw additional zones with background — fill additional TF zones with a color;
  • Alert when price is in zone — alert when price is in Demand or Supply zone;
  • Alert only when price is in both TF zones — alert when price is in all timeframes Demand or Supply zones;
  • Alert when new zone formed — alert when new Demand or Supply zone formed;
  • Alert when zone broken by price — alert when Demand or Supply zone broken;
  • Use Push notifications - use push notifications.


Reviews 4
Irusel
794
Irusel 2026.05.20 13:05 
 

отлично

INK MUN
18
INK MUN 2026.03.28 02:28 
 

Hello Roman, I really like the indicator. Can i purchase the source code?

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.09 16:58 
 

Looks good, give 5 star, Author can you please add email alert? because your indicator no email alert and my broker phone push notification alert doesn't work, please add email alert ok? Thank you.

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This indicator allows to analyze a chart using the rule of supple and demand. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Chart zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of zones calculation. Color and type of zones displaying are set as desired. The zone width can be displayed in pips.
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Multi Timeframe Indicator includes a lot of functions and can be considered as a universal helper for a trader. It's main objective is to display up to 10 indicators at a time using just one small brick per each of them. These indicators involve Awesome Oscillator, CCI, DeMarker, MACD, RSI, RVI, Stochastic, Larry Williams' Percent Range, Bulls Power and Bears Power. An important function of the indicator is an ability to monitor signals from different timeframes. You can choose different combina
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Are you looking for a powerful tool to analyze currency strength and identify the best trading opportunities? Look no further than the Currency Strength Indicator. Our easy-to-use tool offers a wide range of features that will help you professionally define weak and strong currency pairs, so you can make informed trading decisions with ease. One of the most significant benefits of our indicator is the ability to select up to 10 currencies for monitoring. And the currencies are not limited to fi
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Irusel
794
Irusel 2026.05.20 13:05 
 

отлично

INK MUN
18
INK MUN 2026.03.28 02:28 
 

Hello Roman, I really like the indicator. Can i purchase the source code?

Isaiah John
57
Isaiah John 2023.03.20 07:29 
 

Please update the indicator it lags and you have to keep refreshing it, at least once a month update it because it also moves slowly and I'm on MT5. Also i only need two time frames I assume the 3rd one makes it lag or whatever is but that's all. Also what's the best one to use?

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.09 16:58 
 

Looks good, give 5 star, Author can you please add email alert? because your indicator no email alert and my broker phone push notification alert doesn't work, please add email alert ok? Thank you.

Roman Zhitnik
15417
Reply from developer Roman Zhitnik 2023.03.09 23:09
Added Email alerts in version 1.13
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