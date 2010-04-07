The Jackson Auto Candlestick Patterns
- Indicators
- Mthandeni Mnyandu
- Version: 1.0
The Jackson Auto Candlestick Pattern. It a powerful price action tool which auto detect and alert a hided powerful candlestick patterns.
It came with few different chart skins. You can use this indicator alone to make profit, but it powerful when you combine it with trendlines, You can download The Jackson Auto Trendlines for free Link : UCRW695l9Wgg2ucnnf5DL5Vw
List of Candlestick Pattern it detect
1. Bullish & Bearish Engulfing's
2. Top and Bottom Tweezer
3. Bullish and Bearish Harams
4. Three White soldiers
5. Three Red crow
6. Parsing Line
7. Morning and Evening Stars
8. Herma
It design to avoid detect the fake signal patterns.