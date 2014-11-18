HighLow MT5

The indicator plots two lines by High and Low prices. The lines comply with certain criteria. The blue line is for buy. The red one is for sell. The entry signal - the bar opens above\below the lines.

The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames It can be used either as a ready-made trading system or as an additional signal for a custom trading strategy. There are no input parameters.

Like with any signal indicator, it is very difficult to use the product during flat movements. You should wait if the price is between the lines.

Link to this product in МetaТrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5488