GoldenHour Expert Advisor

A precision scalping system for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on high-probability single-position trades. The EA executes 2-3 carefully selected trades per day during optimal market conditions, avoiding risky multi-position or martingale strategies.

NEXT price 599$ " If the EA doesn't perform well in your backtest, please feel free to message me. I’ll be happy to help you set it up correctly and get the best possible results." ."





Trading Approach:

- Single position trading (no multiple positions)

- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure

- Average holding time: 15-45 minutes

- 40-60 trades per month

- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies

- Conservative risk management per trade





Account Requirements:

- Minimum Balance: $20 USD

- Recommended Leverage: 1:50 or higher

- Account Type: ECN/STP with low spreads

- Hedging Enabled: Yes

Trading Modes:

- Asia Breakout: Momentum-based entries during Asian liquidity

- London Reversal: Counter-trend opportunities in London session

- Multi-Session: Combined strategic approach





Key Settings:

Time Configuration:

- Automatic GMT sync available

- Manual GMT offset option

- Configurable session end time





Risk Parameters:

- Dynamic position sizing based on balance

- Fixed stop loss and take profit levels

- Intelligent trailing stop activation

- Quick exit on reversal signals





Technical Framework:

- RSI divergence confirmation

- Multi-timeframe analysis

- Advanced momentum indicators

- Price action validation





Safety Features:

- Maximum position size limits

- Dynamic risk calculation

- Spread monitoring

- Slippage protection





Recommended Broker Conditions:

- Low spread requirements

- Fast execution capability

- Stable pricing feed

- No requotes policy





Technical Requirements:

- MetaTrader 5 Platform

- Stable internet connection

- VPS recommended (not required)

- Real-time data feed





Note: This EA employs strict risk management and operates as a precise scalping system. It does not use aggressive trading methods like martingale or grid strategies, focusing instead on quality trade selection with controlled risk exposure.





Installation and setup instructions included in the user manual.

24/7 technical support available.

Regular updates provided.