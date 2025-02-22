GoldenHour

3.73

GoldenHour Expert Advisor 

A precision scalping system for XAUUSD (Gold) that focuses on high-probability single-position trades. The EA executes 2-3 carefully selected trades per day during optimal market conditions, avoiding risky multi-position or martingale strategies.

NEXT price 599$  

"

If the EA doesn't perform well in your backtest, please feel free to message me. I’ll be happy to help you set it up correctly and get the best possible results."

Trading Approach:
- Single position trading (no multiple positions)
- Short-term scalping with controlled exposure
- Average holding time: 15-45 minutes
- 40-60 trades per month
- No grid, martingale, or hedging strategies
- Conservative risk management per trade

Account Requirements:
- Minimum Balance: $20 USD
- Recommended Leverage: 1:50 or higher
- Account Type: ECN/STP with low spreads
- Hedging Enabled: Yes

Trading Modes:
- Asia Breakout: Momentum-based entries during Asian liquidity
- London Reversal: Counter-trend opportunities in London session
- Multi-Session: Combined strategic approach

Key Settings:
Time Configuration:
- Automatic GMT sync available
- Manual GMT offset option
- Configurable session end time

Risk Parameters:
- Dynamic position sizing based on balance
- Fixed stop loss and take profit levels
- Intelligent trailing stop activation
- Quick exit on reversal signals

Technical Framework:
- RSI divergence confirmation
- Multi-timeframe analysis
- Advanced momentum indicators
- Price action validation

Safety Features:
- Maximum position size limits
- Dynamic risk calculation
- Spread monitoring
- Slippage protection

Recommended Broker Conditions:
- Low spread requirements
- Fast execution capability
- Stable pricing feed
- No requotes policy

Technical Requirements:
- MetaTrader 5 Platform
- Stable internet connection
- VPS recommended (not required)
- Real-time data feed

Note: This EA employs strict risk management and operates as a precise scalping system. It does not use aggressive trading methods like martingale or grid strategies, focusing instead on quality trade selection with controlled risk exposure.

Installation and setup instructions included in the user manual.
24/7 technical support available.
Regular updates provided.
John Marlon
33
John Marlon 2025.08.31 17:51 
 

I switched from my previous broker to a new Fusion Zero, and the EA is working well thank you for developer for such a powerful EA. But yes, this EA will not work on every broker.

Douya
42
Douya 2025.08.13 01:42 
 

Too bad, 1 risk, 5 failed trades, and half of the funds in the account are gone! Zaha is not a good EA creator. GoldenHour is doing promotional activities(144USD), making the final harvest, and then launching a new EA - Autorith AI!

Xal
45
Xal 2025.07.17 20:46 
 

Stay away. Thank me later. Messaged privately and never bother guiding with settings. Massive losses on back test. Waste of time and money. Only showing profitable trades on Demo Account!

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.07.18 20:46
Friends who are reading this negative review: Please message me if you have any doubts or questions—I’d be happy to provide screenshots of the messages and the link to the video tutorial sent to this user.
I always emphasize to users—especially non-professionals—that backtesting is a technical and precise process.
Backtesting is a professional aspect of working with products. It should be conducted in alignment with the data provided by the Expert Advisor, which is typically specified in the product description according to MQL rules.
You should be able to review all aspects by adjusting items in the backtest, considering your broker’s conditions—items like DD (drawdown), GMT alignment, account type, and spread.
Test it on ECN or Standard accounts…
The second point is that no strategy can quickly show its results. A professional strategy requires time. As you know, this market is dynamic, and it’s important to accept that a strategy might experience periods of unprofitability due to reasons like news, requiring time for recovery.
Just as someone who finds a correct strategy shouldn’t change it after a few stops,
don’t expect a robot to perform like a bank that gives you a fixed monthly profit.
A professional tool requires a professional user…
Athivit
20
Athivit 2025.06.17 16:06 
 

Hi Zaha, I've purchased this EA yesterday and I want to use more than one computer. Have you any information to install. Thanks

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.07.18 15:12
Please send me a private message so I can send you the instructions. Thanks.
i1KiKo
29
i1KiKo 2025.06.14 13:33 
 

Hi, i did own optimalization thanks to Zaha advices and on 2 weeks i maked double profit. This GoldenHour for me truly work very well. Good Job Zaha!

Patrick RD
131
Patrick RD 2025.06.11 03:49 
 

I have purchased this EA because a friend recommended to me, and I am very disappointed with it. I have lost money with this EA, and I have tried it on a few demo accounts and it is the same results. I contacted the developer and got a few set files and the result is the same. The EA shows a HIGH winRate BUT it loses money, it will win 5-8 trades at say $2.00-$7.00 BUT lose 1 or 2 trades at $27-29.00 VERY BAD RR

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.06.12 12:41
Please send the full results and your exact settings!
It’s more professional to evaluate performance over at least one month.
I can’t take your word seriously until I see the settings you’re using.
Also, I believe you haven’t updated the EA either!
This market doesn’t work like buying a product, attaching it to your account, and saying goodbye. No — you have to stay updated every step of the way!
Keith Lai
68
Keith Lai 2025.06.09 22:27 
 

I decided to stop live trading with the EA until further improvement. After three days of trading, I lost 40% of my deposit. 2 days in loss out of 3 and usually 1 SL wipes out more than the small profit made from previous wins. I have been using the recommended broker, account type, settings and continuous update, but still no luck to get it working as expected.

Md Nasar Uddin Redoy
424
Md Nasar Uddin Redoy 2025.06.09 14:30 
 

This is one of the best and most advanced Expert Advisors I’ve come across in the Forex market. While some users have experienced issues, I strongly believe the developer deserves more time and support. He has already proven his capability with this powerful system — something very few have managed to achieve. This EA provides highly reliable signals, and in some cases, a 100% entry opportunity — a level of precision that is extremely rare. It's important to remember that the market can be unpredictable and sometimes causes losses, but this is not the fault of the developer. I recommend that users remain patient and continue supporting the developer. If you encounter any problems, share them constructively so he can improve the system through updates. With time, this EA will only get better.

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.06.09 15:14
Thanks Nasar! Your detailed review means a lot - really appreciate you sharing your experience and helping other traders understand the strategy. a smart user improves a product, while an impatient one weakens it.
Your opinion motivates me.
Ebikemie Oguara Timothy
152
Ebikemie Oguara Timothy 2025.06.02 15:34 
 

I wonder what it is that I'm not doing correctly. I have moved from one broker to the other as recommended by the developer, but it hasn't worked for me. I have used the set files files provided, all to no avail. I have lost money with this EA. It's always updates upon updates , yet it has not worked for me. I wonder how others get the results they get. It's one star for me. There's something Zaha knows that she isn't telling me. I feel used and no way to get a refund. Metaquotes should do something about that.

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.06.04 16:00
Hi Ebikemie, I understand your frustration and I'm sorry you're experiencing these issues. What you're describing is typically related to settings configuration or broker compatibility problems that we can definitely resolve. Please send me a private message and I'll personally help you get this sorted out. Most problems like this can be fixed quickly with the right setup!
Kitsada Plylahan
144
Kitsada Plylahan 2025.05.28 15:34 
 

I’ve started testing this EA and, so far, it’s been able to generate some profits. The initial results are quite promising, but I’d like to run it for a longer period to see how consistent it is. I’ll update my review after further testing.

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.06.04 15:58
"Hey KitsadaP, thanks for the great review! Really appreciate you taking the time to share your testing experience. Keep up the good work and feel free to update us on your progress! 🙌
ronny1111
1003
ronny1111 2025.05.27 14:49 
 

After some of my trader friends have asked me whether the EA “GoldenHour” is worth the money, I would now like to give a short status report. Maybe it's still a bit too early, I've been running the EA in two demo accounts and one real money account for about 10 days. What's interesting is that I haven't actually seen a negative trade yet. In the backtests (see my comment under “comments”, which was also answered by Zaha Feiz) I never had a 100% win rate. It will be interesting to see how the EA will deal with losses. But, as I said, I haven't had the pleasure yet... Briefly about the strategy, the EA places a long and a short in the market with TP and SL at the start of the main trading times and takes a few pips in each case. This is enough for stable growth in the account if you don't let greed get the upper hand. Because not every trade immediately turns positive, you can see some DD in the account. After the many failures with scammer EAs, fake backtests, history readers or hardcoded history in recent times, this EA with its solid strategy, good support and an absolutely fair price is a real discovery and definitely worth a try.

Ron

P.S.: To answer the question, is it possible to achieve 300% in three days with this EA? Yes, it is possible, but you would have to go into the market with such a high,

unadjusted lot size that this would be typical “gambling” and you will have a hard time more often if you scratch hard at the margin call....

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.06.04 15:59
Thanks Ron! Your detailed review means a lot - really appreciate you sharing your experience and helping other traders understand the strategy. Reviews like yours keep me motivated to improve the EA. Happy trading! 💪
DavidNg2456
35
DavidNg2456 2025.05.16 02:16 
 

Just new set up for golden hour, so far running 3days and profit almost 300%..strongly recommended...

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.06.04 16:00
Thanks DavidNg2456! Amazing results in just 3 days - appreciate you sharing your success story. Keep up the great trading! 🎉
Vasyl Daki
449
Vasyl Daki 2025.05.08 14:54 
 

A few small wins and then a stop loss that wiped out all the profit and created a loss on my account instead of a profit. If there are improvements I will change my review.

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.06.04 15:59
Hi Vasyl, sorry to hear about the stop loss issue. This sounds like a settings or broker-related problem that we can fix together. Please message me privately and I'll guide you through the proper configuration to prevent this from happening again. These issues are usually easily resolved with the right setup!
ｓｈａｈｚ
173
ｓｈａｈｚ 2025.04.01 07:38 
 

I am a full time algo trader and I review EAs that I think are worth talking about. Before we begin, please take note this review was written on 06/Aug/2025 and my experience has been up to this date so far. Ignore the post date as I initially dropped a review but removed it for matters explained below. Past performance do not guarantee what future holds and I don't really have time to update my reviews unless I really think its necessary, in which case, I will drop an update at the end of the review if there's any. So do your backtests and study accordingly. So without further ado, let's go.

*********************************************************************************************************

A little bit of history first. I found Golden Hour in a rather odd way. It was just a floating recommendation in MQL5 marketplace under the "Recommended Products" and I was just casually checking it out. At that time, Golden Hour had just launched and there were no reviews about it. What caught my attention was that it only required a minimum $20 capital to trade which didn't even make sense. Since the price was affordable too at the time, I just bought it and decided to give it a shot. What's the worst that can happen, I lose $20? So I bite the bullet and decided to give it a shot.

*********************************************************************************************************

Golden Hour as its name suggests is a quick scalper which means it employs strategies with very small position ranges at very specific hour. There's no grid or martingale here and that would suit most of the traders' flavor. You also need an ECN account with as low spreads as possible because this is a micro scalper with very tight parameters. It has three built in strategies; Asia Breakout, London Breakout and Multi-session that will all deliver very different results. It doesn't hold positions overnight, so there's no swap fees involved at all here.

*********************************************************************************************************

WARNING! This is NOT a plug and play EA. Once you purchase it, please contact the developer and consult her first. If she hasn't responded, just wait. She will get to you eventually. She always does. Golden Hour has very different behavior across different brokers. I started out with ICMarkets, then I migrated to Fusion Markets because that's the broker that the developer uses and I wanted to match the results. Golden Hour was a disaster for me on ICM but this was also its earliest version so there might be differences now. If you want to have the best results, just get an account at Fusion Markets and do yourself this huge favour. If you want to buy me a coffee for this extensive review, you can use my affiliate link too. I mean, why not take some from the brokers and share with a friend right? Here's the link: https://fusionmarkets.com/?refcode=97723 *********************************************************************************************************

Now that the warning is out of the way, let's get busy with the EA. For parts after this section, you may refer to my screenshots that can be found in the link below because reviews do not allow screenshots. Clicking on this link will direct you to my screenshots comments section (you might have to scroll and search for my name). https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132932/comments/page4#comment_57741314

*********************************************************************************************************

After losing the profits on my ICM account, I started a new chapter using Fusion Markets and funded the account with $100 (5 times the recommended $20) on 20/05/2025 which is about slightly more than 2 months ago from the date I posted this review. You can see my deposit initialization with timestamp as a proof in the screenshot 1. This time, I used the setfile that is being used by the developer herself. The interface itself is pretty nifty as it shows all the essential information that you need at a glance especially the Total Profit made last year and the win rate percentage. Somewhere in the middle of my usage of the Golden Hour, I added $76.53 on 01/07/2025 to the initial capital to test out if this interface will skew the results or it factors in only its performance (you can see my deposits in screenshot 2 which has been sorted by "type"). The latter was the case. The interface only shows what the EA has gained without factors of deposit added or removed which is just what we need. Golden Hour only trades once a day. It puts up one buy stop and one sell stop at a fixed time every day which is what the EA calls this time period, the Golden Hour. At this point, depending on the market movement, whichever gets hit, the trade opens and within a short period, closes in profits. If it hits, it trades. If it doesn't hit, then it discards the stop position and calls it a day. This way, it never holds the positions until midnight and avoids swap fees which is excellent. Sometimes it trades both buys and sells. Other times, it trades only one of them. All of this depends on the volatility of the market at that hour and to be honest, it gets pretty exciting to watch.

*********************************************************************************************************

Now here comes the part that you are waiting for. The screenshots don't lie. In less than 3 months, my live account made $142.17 profits which is almost 150% profits from my initial capital as shown in my screenshot 3. This is incredible! My personal KPI for Golden Hour is to scale this account to $500 within 1 year and if this trend continues on, I dont see this as impossible at all. I mean, you can do the maths here. Bear in mind, I have not withdrawn a single cent from this account so its compounding the growth. If it does reach $500, then I will scale the account with way larger deposits. As a full time algo trader, this is a practise and discipline that I put in place to make sure I actually make money and not lose on the long run. I might even drop an update here when it does reach the target. So, we're happy with the growth so far, right? Okay, let's talk about the more serious stuff now.

*********************************************************************************************************

I like to be honest and transparent with my reviews. I'm not paid by anyone and I don't owe anyone anything, so I can be brutal with my words. Usually I drop my reviews after 2 weeks of testing an EA but I took a much longer time with Golden Hour and gave it a chance. So here's what happened. If you refer to my screenshot 4, I have sorted the entire trading period by type, putting losses on the top. You can see that there are only 7 instances of losses throughout the entire period. You can also notice that most of the time, the losses are extremely small, but there were two trades that got hit with rather massive ones. The first one was on 28/05/2025 about a week after I started this account and the second one 2 days later on 30/05/2025. Since this was on my fresh account and I was no longer on ICM, this was not acceptable. I reached out to the developer and to my shock, she didn't have the same outcome and her trades did close on these dates. After further investigation, we concluded that the broker was removing trailing SLs for several accounts which was a nasty move by them. This is the reason I extended my review further because I did see the potential of Golden Hour and I didn't want to jump to conclusion just because it made losses. I was lucky my capital was rather small because this wiped out almost 80% of the account and turned it into a bad EA. But the developer was quick to rectify this and now it has some form of protection that would avoid similar cases. As you can see, subsequent losses are extremely small and very few. To date, Golden Hour has made about 140 total completed trades and 7 losing trades is insanely low. That's how you see 94.1% win rate on the screenshot 3. If the broker issue didn't happen, this percentage would have been even higher.

*********************************************************************************************************

To compensate this further, during extremely golden hours (pun intended), the profits that it has made are rather crazy too. If you refer to screenshot 5 which is again sorted by type with profits at the bottom most, you can see that on its luckiest day (16/06/2025), it made a whopping $42.44 in one single trade. That's 42% profits on that trade alone. See, Golden Hour has tight SLs but it has floating profit positions so if the market does go in its favor, it will continue raking in the profits until the market reverses and trailing SL hits. Second in position is $35.82 which also happened on the same day. You might be thinking how did two sells open on the same day, right? If you notice the entry points, it first opened at 3410.61 and the second one at 3407.45 about 315 pips apart but they closed at the same point that is 3389.54 and 3389.39 (factoring in minor broker slippage). Now, I'm not sure what's the algorithm behind this logic, because this was the only occurrence that happened, but then again, this was the only time the market had a huge plunge and it detected the pattern pretty accurately. My guess is that I use multi-strategy, so these were two strategies running concurrently. There are no indicators of strategies in the trade comments, so this is my wild guess. Now, subsequently, you can see that it has made easily between 3% - 5% profits ranges in the top 15 trades.. On average, Golden Hour makes between 0.5% - 1% profits daily which is the benchmark I would set for realistic earnings.

*********************************************************************************************************

Now lets talk about the developer. Zaha Feiz or better known as Aty, is a very special human being. Honest, humble and charming are underrated labels and I'm not making this up. I like to talk to developers and ask them questions that will sometimes test their patience. If you have followed my reviews in the past like that on Monic, you will see that I do this on purpose. Good developers make good products. Great developers build followers. Aty doesn't only sell products, she even teaches how to trade. She has her own Telegram channel where she drops daily signals and market analysis that if you follow closely, you can build another income stream. She also has signals that are deadly accurate. If manual trading is your jam, I highly recommend you to join her channel. She also has a separate public group on Telegram where traders freely discuss trends, wins and losses. Just be careful because there are scammers lurking around, taking advantage of her goodness by impersonating as her and trying to scam newbie traders. Aty never asks for money, so if anyone approaches you, its definitely a scammer. I have had casual talks with Aty on subjects outside of trading and she has a vision to build a smart trading school. She's not chasing VIP channels like most so called trading gurus do. This is probably one of the most noble conversations I have had with a developer in my life. Someone who genuinely wants to help people in making money. Aty also always responds. If she's late at replying, just wait patiently. At the time of writing, she has over 2000 subscribers on her channel alone, so you can only imagine how busy her Telegram could get. Just wait for your turn.

*********************************************************************************************************

In conclusion, Golden Hour is a very good EA if you get everything configured right. With a massive win rate of 94.1%, this is definitely something I can vouch for. Just remember, its not a plug and play EA and you should consult the developer as soon as you purchase it so you get it and make sure you do enough back testing as instructed so you get the proper setfile for your scenario. Or, just get an account on Fusion Markets and use the setfile that the developer is using too.

*********************************************************************************************************

Thank you for reading my review, and happy trading. Disclaimer, my reviews are my own opinions based on my own experience and in no way influenced by the author. I buy my own EAs and I leave them at my own capacity. If the review sounds extremely positive, its because it probably is. To support my claims, you can also compare it against the Live Signal and backtest it yourself.

*********************************************************************************************************

If you really want to support me, you can register for an account using my referral links. You don't lose anything, and it allows me to buy more EAs that I can test and review for you. Your support means the world to me.

Fusion Markets - https://fusionmarkets.com/?refcode=97723

IC Markets - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=81290

sumair_es58
257
sumair_es58 2025.03.22 09:40 
 

Been using it for last 3-4 days, till now it is working more than my expectations! keep up the good work.

Zaha Feiz
5314
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.03.22 16:16
We appreciate your feedback and are delighted to have met your expectations!
Reply to review