AT Signal
AT Signal EA
Description:
A professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that implements my personal trading methodology developed through years of market analysis and trading experience. This EA automates a sophisticated pattern recognition and momentum strategy.
Key Features:
- Dynamic entry point detection
- Smart risk management system
- ATR-based adaptive trailing stop
- Multi-level take profit strategy
- Gold/XAUUSD trading optimization
- Advanced slippage protection
- Real-time monitoring dashboard
Input Parameters:
- Debug Mode: Enable/disable detailed logs
- Trade Volume: Fixed trading volume
- Magic Number: Unique identifier for trades
- Risk Percent: Risk per trade (if not using fixed volume)
- Fixed Volume: Optional fixed lot size
- Maximum Allowed Lots: Upper limit for position size
- Symbol Settings: Prefix/suffix handling for different brokers
- ATR Trailing Settings: Period, multiplier, minimum profit
- Partial Take Profit Settings: TP levels and volume percentages
Trade Management Features:
- Adaptive position sizing based on market conditions
- Dynamic stop loss placement
- Multiple take profit targets
- Smart trailing stop system
- Advanced trade exit logic
Requirements:
- MetaTrader 5
- Active internet connection
- Valid trading account
- Properly configured broker connection
This EA is the result of converting my personal trading strategy into an automated system. It incorporates years of market observation and trading experience into a systematic approach to the markets.