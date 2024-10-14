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Zaha FeizPrecision Forex & AI Trading Tools by Zaha Feiz
🔹 Join the MQL5 channel (80K members) for accurate signals and advanced analysis:
- Version: 7.0
- Updated: 1 March 2025
- Activations: 8
ATAI: AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor
The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1250
This statement explains that backtesting results for this AI-based trading system are not reliable because it requires an internet connection and communication with an AI server to receive trading signals, which is not possible in a backtesting environment.
After purchase check this SETUP AND GUIDE
Key Features
- AI-powered trading signals using Groq AI
- Compatible with gold and gold-related currency pairs
- ATR-based trailing stop mechanism
- Dynamic lot sizing and risk management
- Trading hour restrictions
- User-friendly interface with real-time market information
How It Works
- Market Analysis: The EA continuously analyzes market data, including price action, technical indicators, and volatility.
- AI Signal Generation: When certain conditions are met, the EA sends market data to the Groq AI model for analysis.
- Trade Execution: Based on the AI's recommendation, the EA opens buy or sell positions with calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels.
- Position Management: Open positions are managed using an ATR-based trailing stop mechanism.
- Risk Management: The EA implements various risk management techniques, including maximum trade limits and dynamic lot sizing.
Installation and Setup
MaxAllowedLots: Maximum allowed trading volume (default: 1.0)
Usage Tips
The "Stop Trading" button allows you to pause the EA's trading activities without removing it from the chart.
Support
Hii all users. I am from very first users of this product. After that I don't need any other product to purchase. I left my system on with this bot on and my work is done. I loved it and recommend it to all users.