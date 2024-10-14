ATAI: AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1250

This statement explains that backtesting results for this AI-based trading system are not reliable because it requires an internet connection and communication with an AI server to receive trading signals, which is not possible in a backtesting environment. After purchase check this SETUP AND GUIDE





Description

ATAI is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for trading GOLD and gold-related currency pairs TIMEFRAME M30 . It utilizes artificial intelligence, specifically the Groq AI model, to analyze market data and generate trading signals. This EA combines traditional technical analysis with cutting-edge AI technology to make informed trading decisions.

Key Features

AI-powered trading signals using Groq AI

Compatible with gold and gold-related currency pairs

ATR-based trailing stop mechanism

Dynamic lot sizing and risk management

Trading hour restrictions

User-friendly interface with real-time market information

How It Works

Market Analysis: The EA continuously analyzes market data, including price action, technical indicators, and volatility.

AI Signal Generation: When certain conditions are met, the EA sends market data to the Groq AI model for analysis.

Trade Execution: Based on the AI's recommendation, the EA opens buy or sell positions with calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Position Management: Open positions are managed using an ATR-based trailing stop mechanism.

Risk Management: The EA implements various risk management techniques, including maximum trade limits and dynamic lot sizing.

Installation and Setup

Copy the ATAI.ex5 file to your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder.

In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and ensure that "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" is checked.

Restart MetaTrader 5 and drag the ATAI EA onto a gold or gold-related currency pair chart.

Input Parameters

AI and Strategy Settings:

ATRTimeframe: Timeframe for ATR calculation (default: PERIOD_M5)

MaxTradepair: Maximum trades per pair (default: 1)

MaxtotalTrade: Maximum total trades (default: 2)

Trading Hours Settings:

StartHour: Trading start hour (0-23)

StartMinute: Trading start minute (0-59)

EndHour: Trading end hour (0-23)

EndMinute: Trading end minute (0-59)

Visual Settings:

Panelshow: Display information panel on chart (default: true)

Other Settings:

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA trades (default: 113311)

Comments: Trade comment (default: "AT-BOT")

LOT: Initial lot size (default: 0.1)

MaxAllowedLots: Maximum allowed trading volume (default: 1.0)

Usage Tips

Ensure you have a stable internet connection for consistent AI communication.

Start with small lot sizes and adjust based on your risk tolerance.

Monitor the EA's performance regularly and adjust input parameters as needed.

Use the visual interface to stay informed about current market conditions and EA status.

The "Stop Trading" button allows you to pause the EA's trading activities without removing it from the chart.

Support

For questions, issues, or feature requests, please contact the developer through the MQL5 messaging system or visit the official ATAI EA thread in the MQL5 community forum.

Happy Trading with ATAI!



































