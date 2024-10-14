AT Ai Bot

3.7

ATAI: AI-Powered Gold Trading Expert Advisor

 The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1250


This statement explains that backtesting results for this AI-based trading system are not reliable because it requires an internet connection and communication with an AI server to receive trading signals, which is not possible in a backtesting environment.

After purchase check this   SETUP AND GUIDE 



Description
ATAI is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for trading GOLD and gold-related currency pairs TIMEFRAME M30. It utilizes artificial intelligence, specifically the Groq AI model, to analyze market data and generate trading signals. This EA combines traditional technical analysis with cutting-edge AI technology to make informed trading decisions.

Key Features

  • AI-powered trading signals using Groq AI
  • Compatible with gold and gold-related currency pairs
  • ATR-based trailing stop mechanism
  • Dynamic lot sizing and risk management
  • Trading hour restrictions
  • User-friendly interface with real-time market information

How It Works

  • Market Analysis: The EA continuously analyzes market data, including price action, technical indicators, and volatility.
  • AI Signal Generation: When certain conditions are met, the EA sends market data to the Groq AI model for analysis.
  • Trade Execution: Based on the AI's recommendation, the EA opens buy or sell positions with calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  • Position Management: Open positions are managed using an ATR-based trailing stop mechanism.
  • Risk Management: The EA implements various risk management techniques, including maximum trade limits and dynamic lot sizing.

Installation and Setup

Copy the ATAI.ex5 file to your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder.
In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and ensure that "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" is checked.
Restart MetaTrader 5 and drag the ATAI EA onto a gold or gold-related currency pair chart.
Input Parameters
AI and Strategy Settings:
ATRTimeframe: Timeframe for ATR calculation (default: PERIOD_M5)
MaxTradepair: Maximum trades per pair (default: 1)
MaxtotalTrade: Maximum total trades (default: 2)
Trading Hours Settings:
StartHour: Trading start hour (0-23)
StartMinute: Trading start minute (0-59)
EndHour: Trading end hour (0-23)
EndMinute: Trading end minute (0-59)
Visual Settings:
Panelshow: Display information panel on chart (default: true)
Other Settings:
MagicNumber: Unique identifier for EA trades (default: 113311)
Comments: Trade comment (default: "AT-BOT")
LOT: Initial lot size (default: 0.1)

MaxAllowedLots: Maximum allowed trading volume (default: 1.0)

Usage Tips

Ensure you have a stable internet connection for consistent AI communication.
Start with small lot sizes and adjust based on your risk tolerance.
Monitor the EA's performance regularly and adjust input parameters as needed.
Use the visual interface to stay informed about current market conditions and EA status.

The "Stop Trading" button allows you to pause the EA's trading activities without removing it from the chart.

Support

For questions, issues, or feature requests, please contact the developer through the MQL5 messaging system or visit the official ATAI EA thread in the MQL5 community forum.
Happy Trading with ATAI!









Reviews 24
Gaurav Kumar
29
Gaurav Kumar 2024.11.30 21:49 
 

Hii all users. I am from very first users of this product. After that I don't need any other product to purchase. I left my system on with this bot on and my work is done. I loved it and recommend it to all users.

Arman2873
28
Arman2873 2024.11.18 16:45 
 

hello guys. Im really satisfied with the performers of the software. The first day that I tried him I manage to make 250 euro for like 1 hour. From what I saw the software is really good and profitable. He is doing really good and I highly recommend him !!:)

Ferran Lopez Navarro
3460
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2024.10.22 06:12 
 

The EA is working very well, the author has been providing support and updating for some minor problems that are already solved. Now the EA works like a Swiss watch

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JackM88
50
JackM88 2025.02.28 18:59 
 

I have waited a lot (4 months) to write, Anyway I haven't found any good on this EA. Always very small profits and big big losses. Many updates, nothing change in term of winning rate. Please Zaha make this bot works properly, otherwise I could start thinking it is a joke.. (also for the price)

Philipp Hermann
1643
Philipp Hermann 2025.02.08 00:28 
 

Unfortunately a loss Bot. Well thought strategy but it did not work properly. Even the last updates are not relevant and I’m not sure why it gets implemented more and more api models. They simply do not work. Would be happy if the developer could update it this way that this bot becomes profitable. I will update my review from time to time

Tim-w
22
Tim-w 2025.01.07 09:28 
 

Do not buy! established ongoing loss!! 稳定亏损，不要买

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2025.01.15 13:22
Dear Valued Traders,
Thank you all for your detailed feedback about AT AI Bot. I appreciate you taking the time to share your experiences and concerns. Let me address the key points raised:
Regarding the timezone issue: We have identified the GMT+2 vs GMT+0 discrepancy affecting the news filter functionality. This is being addressed in our next update to ensure proper synchronization with your broker's time.
For those experiencing different trading results: Trading outcomes can vary based on multiple factors including broker conditions, market timing, and parameter settings. For optimal results, we recommend: Using TF 1H with ATR 1min settings as some users have reported better performance
Maintaining a minimum balance of $150
Ensuring stable internet connection
Using supported brokers like Vantage for best performance We take your feedback about losses very seriously. Our development team is working on a comprehensive update that will include: Enhanced risk management features
Customizable stop-loss settings
Improved time synchronization
Better broker compatibility
More stable performance across different market conditions The new version (5.40) will be available soon through official channels with these improvements. We're conducting thorough testing to ensure reliability before release.
Stay tuned for the update announcement. Your trading success is our priority, and we're committed to continuous improvement of our product.
Gaurav Kumar
29
Gaurav Kumar 2024.11.30 21:49 
 

Hii all users. I am from very first users of this product. After that I don't need any other product to purchase. I left my system on with this bot on and my work is done. I loved it and recommend it to all users.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.12.30 15:32
I appreciate your feedback and are delighted to have met your expectations!
Arman2873
28
Arman2873 2024.11.18 16:45 
 

hello guys. Im really satisfied with the performers of the software. The first day that I tried him I manage to make 250 euro for like 1 hour. From what I saw the software is really good and profitable. He is doing really good and I highly recommend him !!:)

richclyde
93
richclyde 2024.11.01 18:04 
 

It's a complete SCAM; don't waste your hard-earned cash on this. The owner of this EA doesn't even know how it works. There are massive daily losses with no specific strategy, and if you reach out, she says to give it some time as this is a new AI. Well, I would rigorously test it if I owned this before posting it here to take money from traders. The sad part is that there is no option for a refund on this platform.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.04 16:56
I understand that the recent results have been disappointing, and I apologize for that. Your feedback is very important to me, and I am currently looking into solutions to improve the performance of the bot.”
Please keep in mind that financial markets are highly volatile, and there may be periods where losses occur. I am working on optimizing my strategies to deliver better results.”
I invite you to share your thoughts and suggestions with me. Your collaboration can help me provide better services and ensure a more positive experience for all customers.”
Stephen J Martret
3488
Stephen J Martret 2024.11.01 11:45 
 

sorry guys, not trying to be a hater just an honest review, hardly any trades but large losers and small wins and even updated to the new version running 5m as per the sellers recommendation, clearly a lot of fake reviews sadly, One member refused to show me any trades which is easy to show someone and blocked me, it just doesn't work. I really hoped it would have worked, I have nothing against Zaha and wish her the very best but this EA just hasn't been profitable for me this week, sadly money down the drain. Ill post my trades in the comment section and you can decide

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.04 16:52
I understand that the recent results have been disappointing, and I apologize for that. Your feedback is very important to me, and I am currently looking into solutions to improve the performance of the bot.”
richierich85
106
richierich85 2024.10.31 21:19 
 

I bought this ea for $350 usd and it’s the worse ea I have ever used complete junk the scam developer will not refund and mql5 will not refund either and host these kinda scammers on this platform to rip ppl off and they get there percentage as well

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.11.04 17:03
hank you for taking the time to share your thoughts. We are working on improving the performance of our auto trading robot and hope to provide you with a better experience.
kobusoosthuizen Oosthuizen
87
kobusoosthuizen Oosthuizen 2024.10.31 17:05 
 

Please avoid purchasing it. She made some code adjustments, and now it loses more money than it earns.

Trung John
1490
Trung John 2024.10.29 11:20 
 

fast scalper with many losses and wins. As of now, I'm not impressed. Let's see if the seller can improve the bot

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.29 11:32
Your satisfaction is our top priority. Thank you for trusting us!”
jajajak12
169
jajajak12 2024.10.28 10:11 
 

its scalping Bot with news filter and some other features. the developer still confused which timeframe the best. on the manual its 15m but when u got problem u have to change it to 5m. after changing the bot to 5m its still got profit and losses, not anything special. one of the plus is the developer support, they will truly try to help you until your bot doing good. for now i decided to not using it until it become more stable in the future updates

Ferran Lopez Navarro
3460
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2024.10.22 06:12 
 

The EA is working very well, the author has been providing support and updating for some minor problems that are already solved. Now the EA works like a Swiss watch

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.24 10:15
We appreciate your feedback and are delighted to have met your expectations!
jamesssstony
156
jamesssstony 2024.10.18 08:05 
 

Fucking trash scam, dont buy it (new update 8/9/2025)

MrR1 Yellow
670
MrR1 Yellow 2024.10.17 13:28 
 

High winning rate, high stability, good development in the future

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.18 13:34
Your satisfaction is our top priority. Thank you for trusting us!”
220072256
4881
220072256 2024.10.17 11:25 
 

I am very happy to have this Expert Advisor It has huge potentialities Congratulations to the Author !!!

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.17 12:00
We’re grateful for your support and are glad to hear you had a positive experience
Abdullah Asad
26
Abdullah Asad 2024.10.15 20:18 
 

I am extremely satisfied and looking forward to adding more pairs .well done Zaha feiz and her team.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.15 20:22
We appreciate your feedback and are delighted to have met your expectations!
aldss
24
aldss 2024.10.15 16:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.15 20:14
We’re grateful for your support and are glad to hear you had a positive experience
oymail
225
oymail 2024.10.15 16:02 
 

AT AIBot serves as a shining robot that combines stability with consistent gains. Looking forward more add-on pairs to the EA. I would recommend before the price increase. Well done Zaha Feiz and her team!

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.15 16:08
Thank you for your thoughtful feedback. We are committed to delivering high-quality products, and we’re pleased to know that we met your expectations.
June Nguyen
684
June Nguyen 2024.10.15 15:36 
 

EA is very promising

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.15 16:08
Thank you for your thoughtful feedback. We are committed to delivering high-quality products, and we’re pleased to know that we met your expectations.
Catalin Todica
277
Catalin Todica 2024.10.15 15:27 
 

Really great job from Zaha Feiz team. Cool EA with AI and I like ATR-based trailing stop mechanism.

Zaha Feiz
6878
Reply from developer Zaha Feiz 2024.10.15 16:07
Thank you for your kind words. Your confidence in our product motivates us to continue providing exceptional quality
12
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