Tulip EA Strategy Description

Core Strategy

  • Trend Following: Includes stop-loss protection; does not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or grid trading.

  • Independent Long/Short: Long and short directions are controlled separately. Analyzes price action through candlestick patterns to identify entry points at the start of trends.

Parameter Settings

Parameter Default Value / Description
Stability Parameter 5 (default)
Trading Instrument Gold (XAUUSD)
Stop Loss/Take Profit
Volatility Percentage SL 0.3%, TP 1.2%
Lot Size 0.01 (default)
Auto Money Management 0.01 lot per $10,000 account balance
Chart Timeframe Recommended M5
Magic Number Custom ID (to avoid conflicts with multiple EAs)
Broker Requirements Low-spread ECN broker recommended (spread < 0.1-0.2)
For Beginners Recommended to start with a cent account (1,000 or 10,000 cents)

Important Notes

  • Auto money management must be enabled manually; calculates lot size based on account balance.

  • When running multiple EAs simultaneously, modify the Magic Number to avoid order conflicts.

  • Low latency and tight spreads improve execution efficiency.

Connection Between Tulips and Financial Investment

  • Tulip Mania Effect: Originating from 17th-century Dutch "Tulip Mania," the first recorded financial bubble in history, warning investors against irrational speculation.

  • Short Blooming Period: Tulips bloom for only 1-2 weeks, symbolizing the fleeting nature of market opportunities, requiring precise timing.

  • Bulb Propagation: Tulips naturally reproduce through bulbs, analogous to the power of compound interest in long-term investing.

  • Color Symbolism:

    • Red Tulips: Represent passion (market sentiment).

    • White Tulips: Symbolize purity (trading discipline).

    • Purple Tulips: Signify wealth (investment goals).

Strategy Inspiration

This EA draws inspiration from tulip growth characteristics:

  • Precision Blooming: Like tulips blooming at specific times, the EA uses technical analysis to capture trend breakouts.

  • Cold Resistance: Tulips endure harsh winters, just as the EA uses stop-loss to withstand extreme market volatility.

  • Elegant Balance: The flower’s graceful form reflects the strategy’s balance between risk and reward.

Usage Recommendation

Given tulips’ "brief yet brilliant" nature, the EA performs best in clear trends—avoid frequent trading during choppy markets.


kwarthurcheung
kwarthurcheung 2025.02.07 12:24 
 

A very easy but effective EA and free of charge (currently), especially for beginners. Thank you very much. And expect another improving version to be publishing soon.

nyygmt5 2025.02.03 17:57 
 

It showed an unexpectedly excellent performance in the backtesting. Opening only one order at a time has a great risk - control effect. It's already in use in live trading and working properly, generating profits even in minor market fluctuations.

ryanbrooks 2025.05.06 10:41 
 

Good EA, after few days testing I have created my own setup for EURUSD and GBPUSD M5 , the results are outstanding with nice profit gains. Massive thanks to the author for sharing this system!

Tulips MT5
Kun Jiao
4.83 (6)
Experts
Tulip EA Strategy Description Core Strategy Trend Following : Includes stop-loss protection; does not use high-risk strategies like Martingale or grid trading. Independent Long/Short : Long and short directions are controlled separately. Analyzes price action through candlestick patterns to identify entry points at the start of trends. Parameter Settings Parameter Default Value / Description Stability Parameter 5 (default) Trading Instrument Gold (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit Volatility Percen
FREE
BambooEA
Kun Jiao
Experts
Bamboo EA Forex Trading System Functional Description Basic Overview Bamboo EA is an automated forex trading Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout strategy. The system employs a unique breakout detection mechanism combined with ATR dynamic risk management, aiming to capture trading opportunities during market volatility. It trades the gold pair XAUUSD on the M1 chart. The EA performs exceptionally well during trending breakout markets but shows average performance during sideways movements. Be
FREE
Sunflower
Kun Jiao
Experts
The strategy primarily uses the MACD technical indicator, always following the direction of the major trend, and opens trades when the M1 chart shows a trigger signal. It is suitable for trading the gold XAUUSD chart and can also be applied to other commodities with clear trend performance. Parameter Description Long/Short Switch: Turn on to enable Account Balance: $1,000 or $10,000 For a $1,000 account, it is recommended to trade one order at a time. For a $10,000 account, you can optionally e
FREE
CamelliaEA
Kun Jiao
Experts
Camellia EA Professional Specification I. Core Strategy Logic Inspiration from Natural Laws : Slow Growth Philosophy : Emulates the long-termism of camellias ("3-5 years of precipitation for blooming") to avoid hasty gains, capturing major trend waves with a maximum holding period of 72 hours. Ecological Risk Control : Draws on the camellia’s "root system risk resistance" mechanism, using dynamic stop-loss based on resistance/support technical indicators to build an "anti-volatility ecosystem.
FREE
Sensitive Plant
Kun Jiao
Experts
Expert Advisor 1.5 Strategy Overview Automatically determines market direction and enters trades at optimal opportunities. Tracks trends and attempts multiple entries if signals persist beyond the set interval. Key Parameters Open Position Interval : Controls trade frequency (Recommended: 30–240 minutes). Maximum Positions : Default 10. For $1000 Account : Use 0.01 lot size, 60-minute interval, max 10 positions. Lot Size Calculation Auto Lot Calculation (Enabled) : Customize lot size per $
Semper Augustus
Kun Jiao
Experts
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) crafted with all my efforts. I will incorporate excellent algorithms that have been tested and used over the years, and continuously upgrade, optimize, and add new content. Algorithm 1 : It identifies the start of cyclical market trends and enters the market at that point, seizing the profit from market waves. It doesn't place orders frequently and has a relatively high accuracy. Chart Selection : XAUUSD Chart Timeframe : 1H Explanation of External Parameters
Isarapong Benjaprayoonsak 2025.05.19 11:25 
 

It can't be used on MT4?

Reply from developer Kun Jiao 2025.05.25 05:37
To use it on MT4, first open an XAUUSD chart and load the EA onto it.
ryanbrooks 2025.05.06 10:41 
 

Good EA, after few days testing I have created my own setup for EURUSD and GBPUSD M5 , the results are outstanding with nice profit gains. Massive thanks to the author for sharing this system!

[Deleted] 2025.04.11 03:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aitm001 2025.04.02 13:00 
 

Been using it in a cent account for testing, but less than a week but it look promising so far.

[Deleted] 2025.03.30 03:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

121887704 2025.03.25 21:03 
 

Non apre operazioni

kbronx 2025.03.09 11:17 
 

Todavía probándolo en cuenta Demo pero parece ir bien de momento.

patrickdrew 2025.02.20 07:37 
 

Particularily nice author who is eager to help. Author sent me multiple sets for different TF. On demo making profit. Thank you - this is a very exciting EA! :-) Live not quite working out.... DD can get big.

Tomi Luv 2025.02.12 20:49 
 

Gold generally goes up true right now as of Feb 25 its at all time highs so this ea might not work well currently till a pull back. For now its not for me.

[Deleted] 2025.02.12 03:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kwarthurcheung 2025.02.07 12:24 
 

A very easy but effective EA and free of charge (currently), especially for beginners. Thank you very much. And expect another improving version to be publishing soon.

bilby2200 2025.02.06 03:04 
 

It is early days but this shows a Lot promise more so in buy- not as much sell There are a number of different algorithms that can be used, unfotunately not with a recommendation to a reasonable idea what works well together Nonetheless I appreciate this EA and look forward to see how it goes more longterm

Reply from developer Kun Jiao 2025.02.06 03:26
It is recommended to use an ECN broker with extremely low spreads. Select the M15 and M30 time frames for the charts. Set the stability level between 2 and 4. Only open long positions. All 8 algorithms can achieve profit growth when backtested from 2022 to 2024.
推荐使用 极低点差的ECN经纪商，图表选择M15M30，稳定度2-4，仅开多单，所有8个算法均可以回测2022-2024实现利润增长
nyygmt5 2025.02.03 17:57 
 

It showed an unexpectedly excellent performance in the backtesting. Opening only one order at a time has a great risk - control effect. It's already in use in live trading and working properly, generating profits even in minor market fluctuations.

