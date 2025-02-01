AI Quantum Trading

5
AI 양자 거래 – 알고리즘 거래의 혁명. JPY 상품을 위한 차세대 거래 자문

1회 구매 = 2가지 버전!

MT5에서 AI Quantum Trading을 구매하고 MT4 버전을 무료로 받으세요!
원하는 대로 거래하세요: 두 개의 플랫폼, 한 명의 자문가, 초과 지불 없음.
구매 후 PM으로 편지를 보내시면 선물을 받으실 수 있습니다!

오늘날의 금융 기술 세계에서는 자동 거래가 시장에서 성공하는 데 필수적인 요소가 되었습니다. AI Quantum Trading은 인공지능과 머신러닝을 활용하여 시장 상황에 동적으로 적응하는 혁신적인 거래 자문 서비스입니다. 이 강력한 도구는 최대의 효율성과 안정적인 자본 증가를 추구하는 전문 트레이더와 투자자를 위해 설계되었습니다.

다재다능함과 적응력
디지털 금융 시대에는 자동 거래가 성공의 핵심 요소가 되고 있습니다. AI Quantum Trading은 인공지능과 머신러닝을 활용해 현재 시장 상황에 적응하는 첨단 거래 자문 서비스입니다. 이 상품은 USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY 통화 쌍(외환 시장에서 가장 변동성이 크고 인기 있는 상품 중 일부)을 거래하도록 특별히 설계되었습니다.

JPY 교차에 최적화됨
AI 퀀텀 트레이딩은 이러한 상품의 변동성 특징과 행동 패턴을 고려하는 특수 알고리즘 덕분에 일본 엔화와의 쌍에서 가장 좋은 결과를 보여줍니다.

뛰어난 정밀도와 적응력
자문자는 다음을 사용하여 시장을 실시간으로 분석하고 높은 정확도로 움직임을 예측합니다.

볼륨 및 레벨에 대한 심층 분석
변동성 및 추세 평가
JPY 상품 간 상관관계
자문가는 시장을 실시간으로 분석하여 높은 정확도로 추세 방향을 예측하고 현재 시장 상황에 맞게 전략을 조정합니다.

독점적인 트렌드 결정 전략
AI 퀀텀 트레이딩은 시장에 유사한 알고리즘이 없는 독특한 추세 분석 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 인공지능은 다양한 자산의 거래량, 변동성, 가격 수준 및 상관관계를 분석하여 거래에 대한 최적의 진입 및 종료 시점을 식별합니다. 이를 통해 시장 불확실성이 높은 상황에서도 자문가의 효율성이 높아집니다.

뉴스 필터 - 시장 충격으로부터 보호
AI Quantum Trading의 주요 기능 중 하나는 내장된 뉴스 필터입니다. 자동으로 경제적 이벤트를 분석하고 다음과 같은 요인으로 인해 변동성이 큰 기간에는 거래를 방지합니다.

금리 보도자료

거시경제 데이터 공개

지정학적 사건들

이를 통해 위험을 줄이고 예상치 못한 시장 변동으로부터 자본을 보호할 수 있습니다.

모든 브로커 및 계좌 유형과 호환 가능
AI 양자 거래는 특정 플랫폼에 국한되지 않습니다. 다음과 같은 경우에 적용됩니다.

MetaTrader 4 및 MetaTrader 5를 통한 거래를 지원하는 DC 및 브로커

ECN, STP, Standard 및 Cent를 포함한 계정 유형

이 고문은 트레이더의 기존 인프라에 쉽게 통합되어 설정과 사용이 간편합니다.

지속적인 자기 학습 및 적응
AI 양자 거래의 주요 특징은 동적 최적화입니다. 전략 테스터의 각 테스트 중에 자문가는 이전 거래 모델을 반복하지 않고, 변경된 과거 정보를 분석하여 새로운 거래 모델을 만듭니다. 이를 통해 이 회사는 시장에서 가장 적응력이 뛰어난 자문 회사 중 하나가 되었으며, 매시간 전략을 조정하고 시장 변화에 적응할 수 있습니다.

AI 양자 거래의 주요 이점:
완전 자동화된 거래 - 감정과 인간적 요소가 없는 거래
인공 지능 및 머신 러닝 – 지속적인 최적화 및 적응
독점적인 추세 감지 알고리즘 – 거래 진입의 높은 정확도
뉴스 필터 - 유리한 조건에서만 거래
모든 브로커와의 호환성 - 유연성과 사용 용이성
전략 테스터의 동적 최적화 - 테스트에 대한 고유한 접근 방식
AI Quantum Trading은 인공지능, 머신러닝, 고급 기술 분석을 결합하여 최대의 거래 결과를 달성하는 차세대 거래 자문 서비스입니다. 이는 단순한 자동화 시스템이 아니라, 시장에 적응하고 끊임없이 학습하여 안정적이고 안전한 거래를 보장하는 지능형 트레이더입니다.
리뷰 5
Cryptus77
69
Cryptus77 2025.12.28 16:46 
 

This EA delivers pretty good and consistent results in the backtest and on a demo account. The best for me was USDJPY on M15.

Dodge Kevin Maurillo
293
Dodge Kevin Maurillo 2025.02.20 19:45 
 

The EA has been generating profits on the live account after a week of purchase, using the default M15 settings as recommended by Vitali. Funds are well-utilized.

tarunaulakh970
232
tarunaulakh970 2025.02.05 22:54 
 

Hi everyone, I bought this Ea just few days back. The backtests are good and currently using it on a live trading account. So far happy with the performance, trade frequently on M15 timeframe with new filters on. Worth a try and reasonably priced AI based Expert Advisor. Happy Trading!!!

추천 제품
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro 는 MetaTrader 5용으로 개발된 다기능 자동 매매 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor)으로, 인기 있는 통화쌍(EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY 등), 귀금속(Gold/XAUUSD), 원유(WTI, Brent), 그리고 암호화폐(BTCUSD 등)에서 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 전문가 자문은 선택한 타임프레임에서 발생하는 국지적인 고점과 저점(잠재적 추세 전환 지점)을 포착하는 “슈퍼 시그널(Super Signals)” 원리에 기반합니다. EA는 매수 또는 매도 시그널이 형성될 때 자동으로 거래를 오픈하며, 트레일링 스톱(Trailing Stop), 브레이크이븐(BreakEven), 그리고 헤징 모드(Hedge)에서의 그리드(Grid) 기능 등을 통해 포지션을 추가적으로 관리할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능으로 Smart Super Signals Pro 는 온건-공격적인 전략부터 보
Trend Hedge Master MT5
Arkadii Zagorulko
Experts
Trend Hedge Master MT5: 검증된 전략의 진화 Advanced MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA는 10년 이상의 트레이딩 경험을 기반으로 한 전문 그리드 및 헤지 시스템입니다. 정확한 추세 식별과 스마트한 손실 관리로 자본을 보호하고, 외환 주요 통화와 금에서 안정적인 수익을 추구합니다. MT5 버전의 장점: 향상된 추세 로직 : 더 정확한 시그널 스마트 회복 전략 : 시장 상황에 따라 적응, 단순 추가 주문 아님 능동적 관리 : 헤지와 부분 청산으로 자본 보호 주요 기능: 고급 추세 추종 엔진 전략적 헤지 및 회복 시스템 동적 손절 및 목표 다양한 리스크 관리 모드 추천 : MT4 사용자 또는 자본 보호와 안정적 성장 추구 트레이더 권장 설정: EURUSD H1, 최소 예치금 3000 USD, 헤지 가능한 MT5 계좌 필요
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 DE40 지수(브로커에 따라 DAX, GER40 등으로 표시될 수 있음) 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. EA는 시장에서 거래 기회를 자동으로 식별하고, 리스크 기반 접근 방식을 통해 포지션을 관리합니다. 두 가지 거래 모드 를 선택할 수 있습니다. 보수적 – 느리고 안정적인 접근 방식. 공격적 – 더 큰 시장 움직임을 활용하도록 설계된 빠른 전략(더 높은 리스크 수반). 이 전략은 사전에 정의된 시간 창을 기준으로 포지션 및 거래 방향을 선택하며, 하루에 최대 1건 의 거래만 수행합니다. 헤징 없음 그리드 없음 마틴게일 없음 사양: 심볼: DE40, GER40, DAX 레버리지: 제한 없음 시간 프레임: 5분 시간 프레임에서 성능 테스트됨, 대부분의 시간 프레임에 적응 가능. 추천 브로커: IC Markets 최소 추천 예치금: $500 참고: 구매 후 EA 사용 설명서를 받기 위해 메시지를 보내주세요. 면책 조항 – 거래 위험 및 향후 수익성 금융
Hitech MT5
Salavat Yulamanov
Experts
하이텍! 최소의 위험으로 최대의 이익을 위한 전문 자문가! 시장에서 안정성을 유지하는 열쇠: 당사의 거래 자문 서비스는 알고리즘 거래의 힘과 심층적인 시장 분석을 결합합니다. 이 시스템은 장기 데이터를 기반으로 형성된 글로벌 지원 및 저항 수준에서만 작동하므로 입력의 가장 높은 정확성이 보장됩니다. 이는 단순한 수준이 아니라 가격 반등 확률이 최대인 "파워 존"으로, 거짓 신호를 최소화하고 각 거래의 신뢰성을 높입니다. 완벽한 거래를 위한 독특한 필터: 이 시스템은 레벨 외에도 10년 이상의 경험을 가진 트레이더가 개발한 독점적인 지표를 사용합니다. 이러한 도구는 다음을 분석합니다. 추세 구조(시장 단계의 정의) 변동성(노이즈 움직임 필터링) 볼륨(신호 강도 확인). 모든 필터를 통과한 후에야 자문가는 거래를 시작하므로 양보다 질이 보장됩니다. 스마트 그리드 전략: 수익을 늘리기 위해 부분 마감 기능이 있는 적응형 주문 그리드가 구현되었습니다. 강력한 수준에서 평균화
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
Experts
STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk Steady
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Experts
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gold2H
Saeid Soleimani
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD2H Expert Advisor GOLD2H는 H1 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD(금)거래를 위해 설계된 전문가 어드바이저로, 패턴 인식을 위한 신경망 방법론을 구현합니다. 이 EA는 시장 상황의 세심한 분석과 정확한 거래 관리를 통해 체계적인 금 거래 접근 방식을 사용합니다. 정확한   백테스팅   결과를 얻으려면 입력 매개변수에서 올바른   GMT 오프셋 을 설정하십시오. 가격 및 이용 가능성 초기 가격: $69 사용 가능한 라이선스: 4 상태: 5회 구매마다 가격 $50 인상 다음 단계: $119 (현재 라이선스 판매 후) 기술적 특징 전문가 어드바이저 포함 사항: 세션 관리를 위한 시간 기반 분석 시스템 통합 위험 관리가 포함된 포지션 사이징 브레이크 패턴 인식 시스템 증거금 모니터링 및 보호 시스템 자동 GMT 감지 및 수동 조정 옵션 거래 접근 방식 전문가 어드바이저는 H1 타임프레임에서 작동하며 다음을 통해 시장 상황을 분석합니다: 변동성 평가 멀티 타임프레임 분석
Marksman MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644 MT5 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645 Marksman EA - 정밀한 진입. 깔끔한 실행. Marksman은 모든 포지션에 이익실현(Take Profit)과 손절매(Stop Loss)를 적용하여 단 한 번의 정밀한 진입으로 시장을 공략하도록 설계된 단일 샷 전략 기반 자동 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 진정한 마크맨의 기술에서 영감을 받은 이 EA는 OsMA, 스토캐스틱 오실레이터(Stochastic Oscillator), 이동평균(MMA)을 결합하여 최고의 기회를 높은 정확도로 필터링합니다. 주요 기능: 원샷 진입: 하나의 포지션, 하나의 결정, 평균화 또는 마틴게일 없음. 완벽한 위험 관리: 각 포지션에 손절매(SL)와 이익실현(TP) 기능이 탑재되어 있어 숙련된 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 삼중 필터 시스템: 세 가지
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“두 명의 전문 자문, 하나의 가격: 귀하의 성공을 촉진합니다!” 브렌트유 스캘핑 전문가 + 브렌트유 스윙이 전문가가 한 팀에 전문가 자문을 제공합니다.   Live signal 이 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 일시적이며 곧 인상될 예정입니다. 최종 가격: 5000 $ 현재 가격으로 몇장 남지 않았으며, 다음 가격은  -->> 1120 $  브렌트유에 오신 것을 환영합니다 브렌트유 전문 고문은 변동성이 큰 에너지 시장을 정확하고 민첩하게 마스터하도록 설계된 강력한 기업입니다. 브렌트유는 단순한 시스템이 아닙니다. 이는 시장 흐름에 적응하는 성공적인 전략을 배포하도록 설계된 전략적 파트너입니다. 스캘핑 기술을 통해 빠른 시장 움직임을 활용하고 싶거나 스윙 트레이딩의 신중한 접근 방식을 선호한다면 브렌트유가 도와드립니다. 고급 알고리즘은 시장 동향을 분석하여 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하는 거래를 실행합니다. 주요 특징들: 고급 전략 구현: 스캘핑, 스윙 및 기타 맞춤형 전
Chanlun Master
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describing a unique mathematical structure of the market, which he called "Chanlun" . Unlike
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven은 2025년 12월 8일까지 프로모션 출시가 적용됩니다. 이 Expert Advisor는 모든 자산에 적용 가능하며, 범용적입니다. Multi-Asset Scalper EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 개발된 전문 자동 거래 시스템으로, 여러 자산에 대한 동시 스캘핑 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 버전 8.2는 트리플 컨펌 및 통합 위험 관리 기능을 갖춘 멀티 타임프레임 기술을 통합했습니다. 기술 아키텍처 1. 지능형 신호 시스템 멀티 타임프레임 계산: 트리플 분석(컨펌, 패스트 컨펌, 슬로우 컨펌) 투표 시스템: 가중치 조정이 가능한 3가지 주요 지표(EMA, MACD, RSI) 위험 모드: 민감도에 영향을 미치는 5단계(초공격적 → 초보수적) 2. 고급 위험 관리 하이브리드 랏 계산: 고정 또는 위험 기반(USD) 무한 손익분기점: 핍이 아닌 달러로 계산되는 점진적 시스템. 목표 이익
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 사토시 나카모토 - BTCUSD M5 전문가 어드바이저 사토시 나카모토는 M5 시간대의 BTCUSD 전용으로 설계된 전문 전문가 어드바이저입니다. RSI 기반 진입 시점과 ADX 기반 청산 시점, 그리고 강력한 위험 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 목표는 엄격한 계좌 보호를 유지하면서 비트코인의 미세한 움직임을 포착하는 것입니다. 주요 기능 특정 심볼 및 시간대: BTCUSD, M5에 최적화되었습니다. 진입 로직: • RSI 크로스오버는 모멘텀 폭발을 감지합니다. • 유연성을 위해 기간 및 레벨을 설정할 수 있습니다. 청산 로직: • ADX는 포지션 청산 시점을 확인합니다. • 빠르고 체계적인 청산을 위해 설계되었습니다. 위험 보호: • 스프레드, 최대 오픈 포지션 및 랏. • 일일
Reversal Maestro
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Experts
The "Reversal Maestro" Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to identify market reversals using advanced candlestick pattern analysis and RSI confirmation. It integrates two popular multi-candle reversal patterns: Morning Star and Evening Star , as well as the Bullish Piercing and Bearish Dark Cloud Cover patterns. These patterns are combined with RSI thresholds to detect overbought and oversold market conditions. The EA uses robust risk management, limiting open positions, validating lot sizes based
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA는 다음 기사를 기반으로 합니다. https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp 거래 조건 - X 기간 EMA 및 MACD 아래에서 통화 쌍 거래가 음의 영역에 있는지 확인하십시오. - 가격이 X 기간 EMA 위로 교차할 때까지 기다린 다음 MACD가 음수에서 양수로 교차하는 과정에 있는지 또는 5개 막대 내에서 양수 영역으로 교차했는지 확인하십시오. - 20기간 EMA 위로 10핍 매수하세요. - 진입 시점의 포지션 X에 위험 금액을 더한 금액을 매도하십시오. 후반부에 스톱을 손익분기점으로 이동합니다. - 후행 정지 사용 위험 경고 ADX PRO를 구입하기 전에 관련된 위험을 인지하십시오. 과거 실적은 미래 수익성을 보장하지 않습니다(EA도 손실을 입을 수 있음). 표시된 백 테스트(예: 스크린샷)는 최상의 매개변수를 찾기 위해 고도로 최적화되어 있지만 결과
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Layer Grid
Dominic Mbothu
Experts
Layer Grid Expert Advisor – Full Product Description  SECTION 1: Executive Overview A System Built on Structure, Intelligence, and Adaptability Layer Grid is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand more than just automation—they seek systems rooted in structure, refined through intelligence, and proven through real-world consistency. Unlike mass-market EAs built on rigid, outdated templates, Layer Grid is a living algorithm, designed to evolve with the markets it enga
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper — Momentum-Flow Precision System Nova MFI Scalper integrates advanced volume‑weighted momentum analytics directly into MT5. By interpreting the subtle interplay of accumulation and distribution, it identifies zones where market intent is strongest, filtering out fleeting, low-conviction movements. Unlike standard oscillators or over-engineered black-box systems, Nova MFI Scalper operates on a structurally disciplined framework — ensuring every signal is backed by layered validat
Sense Pro MT5
Eduard Serousov
Experts
Sense Pro   - a highly customizable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader terminals that uses a grid trading algorithm. It works simultaneously in 2 directions: along the trend and against the trend. Trading in the direction of the trend works on the principle of closing profitable positions using Take Profit or Trailing Stop (configurable in the settings). Trading in the direction against the trend works by opening averaging orders to close losing positions at a profit. The EA has a wide range of se
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.68 (25)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (9)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (27)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
Autorithm AI 기술 설명   AUTORITHM 은 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 첨단 인공지능 기반 거래 시스템으로, 10개의 전문 AI 레이어 를 활용해 시장을 종합적으로 분석합니다. 이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 고급 AI 알고리즘을 사용하여 시장 데이터를 처리하고, 거래 기회를 식별하며, 지능형 위험 관리 프로토콜을 통해 거래를 실행합니다. [guide line]       [SET FILES] ⸻ 핵심 기능 이 시스템은 10개의 개별 AI 레이어 가 협력하여 시장 상황을 분석하고 거래를 실행합니다. 각 AI 레이어는 다음과 같은 시장 분석 분야에 특화되어 있습니다. • 기술적 분석 • 패턴 인식 • 가격 행동 분석 • 추세 분석 • 변동성 분석 • 위험 관리 • 뉴스 분석 • 시간 분석 • 마틴게일 시스템 관리 • 최종 의사결정 EA에는 시간 기반 거래 세션 설정, 뉴스 이벤트 필터링, AI 기반 변동성 보호 메커니즘이 포함되어 있습니다. ⸻ 10대 AI
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
세계 최초의 금과 비트코인 간 공개 차익거래 알고리즘! 매일 진행되는 특가 행사! 라이브 시그널 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: 추천 브로커 (지속적으로):   IC Markets 거래쌍:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD 첨부 파일 기호:   XAUUSD H1 거래되는 통화쌍이   시장 감시   창에 추가되었는지 꼭 확인하세요! 계좌 유형: ECN/로우 스프레드 접두사 설정: 브로커에   XAUUSD_i   와 같이 심볼 접두사가 있는 통화쌍이 있는 경우 그런 다음 설정에서 접두사   "   _i   "   를 입력하세요. 금 vs 비트코인 차익거래: 이 전략은 일반적으로 직접 거래되는 쌍이라기보다는 서로 경쟁하는 "안전 자산"으로 작용하는 이러한 자산 간의 가격 차이를 이용하는 데 기반을 두고 있습니다. 트레이더들은 시장 불확실성이나 추세 반전 시기에 금 가격이 비트코인 대비 저평가되거나(또는 그 반대로) 가격이 비트코인 대
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
제작자의 제품 더 보기
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
4.91 (43)
Experts
EA New Player — 차세대 트레이딩 전문 어드바이저 단순히 거래하는 것이 아니라 게임의 규칙을 바꿉니다. EA New Player는 MT5를 위한 혁신적인 포트폴리오 전문 어드바이저로, 검증된 7가지 기술 분석 전략을 기반으로 합니다. 인공지능을 사용하지는 않지만, 정교한 아키텍처, 투명한 로직, 유연한 신호 필터링 시스템 덕분에 많은 신경망 솔루션보다 우수한 성능을 발휘합니다. 다중 시간대 분석 EA는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 시간대의 시장을 분석하여 국내 및 글로벌 추세를 모두 고려합니다. 이를 통해 신호 충돌을 방지하고 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 진입점을 찾을 수 있습니다. 투명성 및 통제력 오실레이터, 추세 지표, 패턴 등 클래식 지표만 사용합니다. 숨겨진 알고리즘이나 "블랙박스"가 없습니다. 초보자도 쉽게 이해할 수 있는 설정입니다. 중요: 느린 EA 테스트 복잡한 로직과 여러 시간대 분석으로 인해 EA New Player 테스트는 평소보다 시간이 더 오래 걸릴 수 있습
EA Underdog
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (5)
Experts
EA Underdog는 Quantum Lab Technologies의 전문 자문 서비스입니다. 가격 변동을 기반으로 거래하며, 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않고, 엄격한 손절매 및 이익실현 주문만 사용하며, 2020년부터 2025년까지의 과거 데이터를 기반으로 학습 및 최적화된 QuantumCore 시스템을 통해 실행 안정성을 보장합니다. 할인된 가격입니다. 20개 구매 시 가격은 $100씩 인상됩니다. 20개: $250 20개: $350 최종 가격: $550 수량 한정 매개변수 및 요건 거래 상품: XAUUSD 및 GBPUSD 거래 기간: M5 최소 예치금: 각 상품당 $500 거래 시간: 24시간 연중무휴 운용 방식: 손절매 및 이익실현 주문만 사용 뉴스 필터: 변동성이 높은 이벤트에 대한 보호 기능 내장 평균 거래 횟수: 주 1-2회! 실용적인 장점 간단한 설정 - 내장된 매개변수로 외부 파일 업로드가 필요 없습니다. 보안 - 그리드, 마틴게일, 더블링이 없습니다. 최소 위험
EA Super 8 Pro
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experts
Super 8 Pro는 단순한 트레이딩 어드바이저가 아니라, 이전 버전의 Super 8 EA를 기반으로 구축된 완벽한 포지션 관리 시스템입니다. 핵심적인 개선 사항으로 손실 상황에서의 동적 포지션 잠금 기능이 추가되었습니다. 알고리즘 개념 다단계 로직: 시장 분석, 위험 관리, 적응형 주문 관리를 결합한 모듈형 알고리즘으로 작동합니다. 포지션 잠금: 불리한 가격 변동이 발생하면 알고리즘이 자동으로 잠금 메커니즘을 활성화하여 현재 손실을 고정하고 위험을 분산하기 위한 반대 포지션을 생성합니다. 잠금 청산 알고리즘: 단순히 잠금을 유지하는 것이 아니라, 다중 시간 프레임 분석과 유동성 변동을 활용하여 최적의 청산 시점을 계산합니다. 기술적 특징 다중 시간 프레임 분석: M1부터 H4까지 다양한 시간 프레임을 지원하여 단기적인 변동과 장기적인 추세를 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 적응형 위험 관리: 변동성에 따라 거래량과 그리드 단계를 자동으로 조정합니다. 평균화 시스템: 잠금 기능과 통
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
Experts
이 EA는 ICT(Inner Circle Trader)의 핵심 원칙을 활용하여 기관 투자자의 트레이딩 접근 방식을 고려하여 설계되었습니다. 시장 구조, 유동성 수준, 불균형 구간을 분석하여 높은 확률의 진입 및 청산 시점을 찾아냅니다. 1+1 프로모션:   전문 어드바이저 1개 구매 시 2개 무료! 수량 한정! 시장 구조: CyberPunk EA는 단기(STH/STL), 중기(ITH/ITL), 장기(LTH/LTL) 극단값을 식별하여 지지선과 저항선을 형성합니다. 이러한 극단값은 돌파, 후퇴, 추세 지속 시나리오를 구성하는 데 사용됩니다. 유동성 풀: 주요 극단값의 위아래에 있는 손절매 누적 구간이 자동으로 식별됩니다. CyberPunk EA는 유동성을 향한 가격 변동 가능성을 고려하여 잘못된 진입을 방지합니다. 변위 및 FVG: 공정 가치 갭(FVG) 존, 거래량 불균형, 갭은 대형 트레이더의 모멘텀 변동 및 관심 영역을 파악하는 데 사용됩니다. EA는 모멘텀 이벤트 발생 후 F
Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka
4.9 (20)
Experts
합성 금속 - XAUUSD 및 XAGUSD를 위한 혁신적인 전문가 자문 인공지능, 정밀성, 그리고 제어력을 결합한 전문가 자문 합성 금속은 금(XAUUSD)과 은(XAGUSD)을 위해 특별히 설계된 MT5용 지능형 거래 알고리즘입니다. 독점 분석 기술, 유연한 위험 관리, 그리고 시장 상황에 따른 자동 적응 기능을 결합했습니다. 1+1 프로모션: 전문가 자문 1개 구매 시 2개 무료! 한정 수량 판매! 합성 금속을 특별하게 만드는 혁신: 합성 추세 AI 지표 이 독창적인 독점 지표는 4가지 시간대를 동시에 분석하여 다음과 같은 이점을 제공합니다. 가장 정확한 진입 및 청산 시점 파악 현재 시장 상황에 적응 잘못된 신호 최소화 거시경제 뉴스 반영 전문가 자문은 중요한 뉴스 발표 전에 자동으로 거래를 일시 중지하여 급격한 변동과 예측 불가능한 변동성으로부터 자본을 보호합니다. 중요: 전문가 자문 테스트 속도 저하 복잡한 로직과 다중 시간대 분석으로 인해 테스트 시간이 평소보다 길어질
EA Crypto Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Experts
EA Crypto Player는 암호화폐 거래에 특화된 혁신적인 트레이딩 어드바이저입니다. 7가지 이상의 트레이딩 전략을 통합하고, M1부터 D1까지 모든 시간대의 가격 움직임을 분석하며, 평균화 시스템을 사용하여 수익을 극대화합니다. 한정판 한정 수량만 판매됩니다(가격: $150). 최종 가격: $900. 중요: 어드바이저 테스트는 시간이 다소 소요될 수 있습니다. 복잡한 로직과 다중 시간대 분석으로 인해 테스트 시간이 평소보다 오래 걸릴 수 있습니다. 이는 알고리즘의 높은 정확도 때문이며 정상적인 현상입니다. 정확한 테스트 결과와 최적의 설정 및 추천을 받으시려면 구매 후 개발자에게 문의해 주세요. 고객님의 거래 스타일과 선택하신 상품에 맞춘 VIP 설정을 제공해 드립니다. 크립토 플레이어 EA 알고리즘 이 전문가 어드바이저는 서로 보완적으로 작동하는 7가지 이상의 전략을 결합합니다. 전략 #1 — 추세 추종 전략 #2 — 횡보장세 전략 #3 — 스캘핑 전략 #4 —
The Last King
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (2)
Experts
킹 트레이딩(King Trading) - 독점적인 기술 지표 및 알고리즘을 기반으로 하는 유니버설 트레이딩 어드바이저입니다. 통화쌍, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 모든 금융 상품의 자동 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 1+1 프로모션:   전문가 자문 1개 구매 시 2개 무료! 한정 수량 판매! 주요 기능: 모든 거래 상품 지원 어드바이저는 모든 거래쌍 또는 상품에 최적화되어 있습니다. 각 자산별로 개별 설정을 적용하여 거래의 정확성과 효율성을 극대화합니다. 유연한 개인별 최적화 다양한 거래 전략, 트레이더 스타일 및 현재 시장 상황에 맞춰 심층적인 개인 맞춤 설정 및 최적화가 가능합니다. 최소 예치금 $1000 거래 기간 M30 기호: XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDCAD / USDJPY / EURJPY / AUDUSD / NZDUSD / USDCHF / DE40 / WTI / SP500 / BTCUSD / ETHUSD 두 가지 거래 모드 마팅게일 없음 - 위
Old School Trading
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (1)
Experts
올드 스쿨 트레이딩 - 엘리엇 파동 분석 어드바이저 엘리엇 파동 이론의 원리를 기반으로 한 지능형 트레이딩 어드바이저입니다. 시장에 대한 체계적인 접근 방식을 중시하고 높은 진입 정확도와 위험 관리를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 1+1 프로모션: 어드바이저 구매 시 두 번째 어드바이저 무료! 수량 한정! 구매 후 VIP 혜택을 받으시려면 문의해 주세요. 주요 기능: 자동 파동 구조 감지: 어드바이저가 차트를 분석하고 충격파와 조정파를 식별하여 조정 완료 시점에 따라 거래 신호를 생성합니다. 추세 필터링: 내장된 추세 지표를 통해 주요 시장 동향에 반하는 거래를 피할 수 있습니다. 유연한 진입 시스템: C파동 또는 5파동 완료 시 진입하며, 캔들스틱 패턴 또는 지표를 통해 확인됩니다. 위험 관리: 적응형 손절매, 트레일링 손절매, 그리고 드로다운 제한 기능. 다중 상품 거래 지원: 모든 통화쌍, 지수 및 금속 거래 가능. 뉴스 필터 통합(선택 사항): 변동성이 높은
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
지표
Synthetic Trend AI - 인공지능 기반 스마트 트렌드 지표 Synthetic Trend AI 지표는 기존 SuperTrend 공식에 인공지능 알고리즘(k-최근접 이웃, KNN)과 거래량 분석을 결합한 강력한 기술 분석 도구입니다. 시장을 심층적으로 분석하고 더욱 확실한 결정을 내리고자 하는 분들을 위해 설계되었습니다. Synthetic Trend AI의 독보적인 특징: AI 트렌드 예측: KNN 알고리즘을 사용하여 과거 데이터를 분석하고 가격 움직임 방향을 예측합니다. 거래량 분석: 내장된 VWMA(거래량 가중 이동 평균)를 통해 방향뿐만 아니라 움직임의 강도까지 고려할 수 있습니다. 유연한 민감도 설정: 거래량(n)과 이웃 수(k)를 조정하여 거래 스타일에 맞게 정확하게 조정할 수 있습니다. 시각적 추세 신호: 가격 아래의 녹색 선은 상승 추세를, 가격 위의 빨간색 선은 하락 추세를 나타냅니다. 동적 트레일링 스톱: 이 지표는 가격과 거래량에 반응하는 스마트 손절
FREE
SmartTrade Control Panel
Vitali Vasilenka
유틸리티
SmartTrade Control Panel - 알고리즘 트레이딩을 위한 완벽한 컨트롤 센터 SmartTrade Control Panel은 모든 거래에서 통제력, 유연성, 그리고 효율성을 중시하는 분들을 위해 제작된 다기능 트레이딩 패널입니다. 시각적 편의성과 강력한 주문 추적 로직을 결합하여 일상적인 거래를 통제된 프로세스로 전환합니다. 다음과 같은 기능을 제공합니다. 스캘핑부터 그리드 트레이딩까지 모든 트레이딩 아이디어 구현 입찰 및 청산 로직에 맞춰 주문 추적 맞춤 설정 실시간 위험, 수익, 스프레드 및 통계 관리 코드 작성 없이 고급 알고리즘(마팅게일, 손익분기점, 타이머) 사용 주요 기능: 추적 기능을 통한 주문 시작 자동 제어 기능을 통해 시장가 및 보류 주문(매수/매도 지정가)을 즉시 입력 시간별 트레이딩 타이머를 통한 시장 진입 예약 - 뉴스 및 변동성 높은 거래에 적합 손익분기점 시스템 지정된 가격에 도달하면 주문(또는 전체 그리드)을 손익분기점으로 자동 전환
FREE
필터:
Cryptus77
69
Cryptus77 2025.12.28 16:46 
 

This EA delivers pretty good and consistent results in the backtest and on a demo account. The best for me was USDJPY on M15.

Mohamad najjar
473
Mohamad najjar 2025.06.25 08:24 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Rasmus Christensen
43
Rasmus Christensen 2025.03.02 21:18 
 

I have been the EA for 3 weeks now on a live account. My overall impression is that the EA is really good, with low risk and green trades. I would say that its slow and steady but rather that than blowing accounts. I will give a thumbs up for Vitali who is fast at responding to questions regarding his EA's so don't hesitate to ask him for help or info. Will return with another review when i have beeen using the EA for a longer time, but it looks promising 👌

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.03.03 08:35
Thank you, my friend. If you have any questions, I'll help you out.
Dodge Kevin Maurillo
293
Dodge Kevin Maurillo 2025.02.20 19:45 
 

The EA has been generating profits on the live account after a week of purchase, using the default M15 settings as recommended by Vitali. Funds are well-utilized.

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.02.21 04:34
Hello, my friend. I'm glad to hear that you're doing well. If you have any questions, write to me and I'll help you.
tarunaulakh970
232
tarunaulakh970 2025.02.05 22:54 
 

Hi everyone, I bought this Ea just few days back. The backtests are good and currently using it on a live trading account. So far happy with the performance, trade frequently on M15 timeframe with new filters on. Worth a try and reasonably priced AI based Expert Advisor. Happy Trading!!!

Vitali Vasilenka
53283
개발자의 답변 Vitali Vasilenka 2025.02.21 04:35
Thank you, my friend. If you have any questions, I'll help you out.
리뷰 답변