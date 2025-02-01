AI Quantum Trading

AI 量子取引 – アルゴリズム取引の革命。 JPY商品向けの新世代トレーディングアドバイザー

1 回の購入 = 2 つのバージョン!

MT5 で AI Quantum Trading を購入すると、MT4 バージョンが無料で手に入ります!
好きなように取引できます: 2 つのプラットフォーム、1 人のアドバイザー、過払いゼロ。
購入後に PM で私にメッセージを送ってギフトを受け取ってください!

今日の金融テクノロジーの世界では、自動取引は市場で成功するために不可欠な要素となっています。 AI Quantum Trading は、人工知能と機械学習を使用して市場の状況に動的に適応する革新的なトレーディング アドバイザーです。この強力なツールは、最大限の効率と安定した資本成長を求めるプロのトレーダーや投資家向けに設計されています。

汎用性と適応性
デジタル金融の時代において、自動取引は成功の重要な要素になりつつあります。 AI Quantum Trading は、人工知能と機械学習を使用して現在の市場状況に適応するハイテク取引アドバイザーです。これは、外国為替市場で最も変動が大きく人気のある商品の一部である USDJPY、EURJPY、GBPJPY の通貨ペアで動作するように特別に設計されています。

JPYクロスに最適化
AI Quantum Trading は、これらの商品のボラティリティ特性と行動パターンを考慮した特殊なアルゴリズムにより、日本円とのペアで最高の結果を示します。

卓越した精度と適応力
アドバイザーは、以下を使用して市場をリアルタイムで分析し、動きを高精度に予測します。

ボリュームとレベルの詳細な分析
ボラティリティとトレンドの評価
JPY商品間の相関関係
アドバイザーは市場をリアルタイムで分析し、トレンドの方向を高精度に予測し、現在の市場状況に合わせて戦略を調整します。

独自のトレンド決定戦略
AI Quantum Trading は、市場に類似品がない独自のトレンド分析アルゴリズムを使用します。人工知能は、さまざまな資産の取引量、ボラティリティ、価格レベル、相関関係を分析し、取引の最適なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを特定します。これにより、市場の不確実性が高い状況でもアドバイザーが効果的に機能するようになります。

ニュースフィルター – 市場ショックからの保護
AI Quantum Trading の主な機能の 1 つは、組み込みのニュース フィルターです。経済イベントを自動的に分析し、以下の原因で変動が激しい期間の取引を回避します。

金利に関するニュースリリース

マクロ経済データの公表

地政学的出来事

これにより、リスクを軽減し、予期しない市場の動きから資本を保護することができます。

あらゆるブローカーや口座タイプに対応
AI Quantum Trading は特定のプラットフォームに限定されません。以下のいずれでも動作します:

MetaTrader 4およびMetaTrader 5を介した取引をサポートするDCおよびブローカー

ECN、STP、スタンダード、セントを含む口座タイプ

アドバイザーはトレーダーの既存のインフラストラクチャに簡単に統合できるため、セットアップと使用が簡単になります。

継続的な自己学習と適応
AI Quantum Trading の主な機能は動的最適化です。戦略テスターでの各テスト中、アドバイザーは以前の取引モデルを繰り返すのではなく、変更された履歴情報を分析して新しいモデルを作成します。これにより、市場で最も適応性の高いアドバイザーの 1 つとなり、戦略を 1 時間ごとに調整して市場の変化に適応できるようになります。

AI 量子取引の主な利点:
完全に自動化された取引 - 感情や人的要因のない取引
人工知能と機械学習 - 継続的な最適化と適応
独自のトレンド検出アルゴリズム – 取引エントリーの高精度
ニュースフィルター – 有利な条件でのみ取引
あらゆるブローカーとの互換性 - 柔軟性と使いやすさ
ストラテジーテスターに​​おける動的最適化 - テストへのユニークなアプローチ
AI Quantum Trading は、人工知能、機械学習、高度なテクニカル分析を組み合わせて最大の取引結果を実現する次世代の取引アドバイザーです。これは単なる自動化システムではなく、市場に適応して継続的に学習し、安定した安全な取引を保証するインテリジェントなトレーダーです。
レビュー 4
Dodge Kevin Maurillo
293
Dodge Kevin Maurillo 2025.02.20 19:45 
 

The EA has been generating profits on the live account after a week of purchase, using the default M15 settings as recommended by Vitali. Funds are well-utilized.

tarunaulakh970
232
tarunaulakh970 2025.02.05 22:54 
 

Hi everyone, I bought this Ea just few days back. The backtests are good and currently using it on a live trading account. So far happy with the performance, trade frequently on M15 timeframe with new filters on. Worth a try and reasonably priced AI based Expert Advisor. Happy Trading!!!

Rasmus Christensen
43
Rasmus Christensen 2025.03.02 21:18 
 

I have been the EA for 3 weeks now on a live account. My overall impression is that the EA is really good, with low risk and green trades. I would say that its slow and steady but rather that than blowing accounts. I will give a thumbs up for Vitali who is fast at responding to questions regarding his EA's so don't hesitate to ask him for help or info. Will return with another review when i have beeen using the EA for a longer time, but it looks promising 👌

