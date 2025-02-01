AI Quantum Trading
- Vitali Vasilenka
- 版本: 3.712
- 更新: 5 二月 2025
- 激活: 10
Hi everyone, I bought this Ea just few days back. The backtests are good and currently using it on a live trading account. So far happy with the performance, trade frequently on M15 timeframe with new filters on. Worth a try and reasonably priced AI based Expert Advisor. Happy Trading!!!
I have been the EA for 3 weeks now on a live account. My overall impression is that the EA is really good, with low risk and green trades. I would say that its slow and steady but rather that than blowing accounts. I will give a thumbs up for Vitali who is fast at responding to questions regarding his EA's so don't hesitate to ask him for help or info. Will return with another review when i have beeen using the EA for a longer time, but it looks promising 👌
The EA has been generating profits on the live account after a week of purchase, using the default M15 settings as recommended by Vitali. Funds are well-utilized.
