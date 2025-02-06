Visual HistoEdge Indicator MT4
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 6 February 2025
- Activations: 5
HistoEdge Indicator
HistoEdge is a powerful and customizable MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide insights for informed trading decisions. It is not optimized by default, allowing traders to fine-tune it according to their strategies.
Key Features
- Utilizes the MACD histogram to highlight market momentum and potential reversals.
- Displays fast, slow, and signal periods for a comprehensive view of market dynamics.
- Fully customizable parameters, including fast period (default: 12), slow period (default: 26), and signal period (default: 9).
- Option to set histogram consecutive bars (default: 3) and delay between signals (default: 10).
- Clean and easy-to-read interface with optional detailed logs for deeper market insights.
How It Works
- Combines fast and slow moving averages to calculate the MACD line.
- Uses the difference between the MACD line and the signal line to generate a histogram.
- Identifies potential buy and sell zones based on histogram bar patterns.
- Alerts are generated when specific bar and delay conditions are met.
Why Choose HistoEdge?
- Provides a structured yet flexible framework for market analysis.
- Ideal for traders who value customization and want to refine their approach.
- Available for $65, offering exceptional value for its versatility and precision.
