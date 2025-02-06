Visual HistoEdge Indicator MT4

HistoEdge Indicator

HistoEdge is a powerful and customizable MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide insights for informed trading decisions. It is not optimized by default, allowing traders to fine-tune it according to their strategies.

Key Features

  • Utilizes the MACD histogram to highlight market momentum and potential reversals.
  • Displays fast, slow, and signal periods for a comprehensive view of market dynamics.
  • Fully customizable parameters, including fast period (default: 12), slow period (default: 26), and signal period (default: 9).
  • Option to set histogram consecutive bars (default: 3) and delay between signals (default: 10).
  • Clean and easy-to-read interface with optional detailed logs for deeper market insights.

How It Works

  • Combines fast and slow moving averages to calculate the MACD line.
  • Uses the difference between the MACD line and the signal line to generate a histogram.
  • Identifies potential buy and sell zones based on histogram bar patterns.
  • Alerts are generated when specific bar and delay conditions are met.

Why Choose HistoEdge?

  • Provides a structured yet flexible framework for market analysis.
  • Ideal for traders who value customization and want to refine their approach.
  • Available for $65, offering exceptional value for its versatility and precision.

Explore More

Visit our website to learn more about HistoEdge and discover other expert advisors and tools. Take control of your trading journey today with HistoEdge.


