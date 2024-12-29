Abiroid MA Stack Scanner

Moving Average Stack:



MA Stack single timeframe, multi-timeframe and multi-currency versions for MT4 (Metatrader 4)

Very useful for finding current and higher timeframe trends. Best suited for long term trend based trading.

For quick scalping use fewer moving averages. And not suitable during low volatility. Only use during high volatility and steady trending markets.

Use this to enhance your existing Trend based strategies to find best trends. Instead of using as a standalone indicator.





You can get any of these variations depending on your needs:

MA Stack for Individual Charts MA Stack Multimeter MA Stack Scanner

Detailed blogpost explaining all 3 variations:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760429







Basic MA Stack Indicator:



This is a single timeframe & single currency indicator. It looks at MAs and show 3 possible states on chart:

When all MA Align Upwards: Stack Up

When all MA Align Downwards: Stack Down

If MAs not aligned: Stack None





Use this guide to see Common Scanner Settings:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456