Seasonality MT4

Hello Seasonal Traders!

The seasonality trading strategy works because the smart money is doing the same thing every single year more often than not. The month of the year or the day of the week and the time of the day can call the shots in any market. 

The seasonal cycle is another useful tool in your trading arsenal. I'm not saying to trade solely off of seasonality and forget anything else. I'm only giving you another trading tool that you can incorporate into your own trading strategy to gain a better edge.



Input

  • Years to Average - Number of years of price averaging


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Alvin Senjaya
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Tom DeMark developed TD Sequential by hand, through a process of trial and error, in the 1970s. It never ceases to amaze me how something originally created to analyze daily price data can be applied so effectively, more than thirty years later, to any time frame—from one minute to one year—and to any market. The indicator has two components: TD Setup, which relies on momentum to define price ranges, and TD Countdown, which is trend based, and looks for low-risk opportunities to fade establishe
Seasonality MT5
Alvin Senjaya
Indicators
Hello Seasonal Traders! The seasonality trading strategy works because the smart money is doing the same thing every single year more often than not. The month of the year or the day of the week and the time of the day can call the shots in any market.   The seasonal cycle is another useful tool in your trading arsenal. I'm not saying to trade solely off of seasonality and forget anything else. I'm only giving you another trading tool that you can incorporate into your own trading strategy to ga
DeMark Sequential MT5
Alvin Senjaya
Indicators
Tom DeMark developed TD Sequential by hand, through a process of trial and error, in the 1970s. It never ceases to amaze me how something originally created to analyze daily price data can be applied so effectively, more than thirty years later, to any time frame—from one minute to one year—and to any market. The indicator has two components: TD Setup, which relies on momentum to define price ranges, and TD Countdown, which is trend based, and looks for low-risk opportunities to fade establishe
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