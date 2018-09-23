Channels Plus SR

Channels + S & R Indicator (CSRI)
Indicator draws 3 channels (Large, Medium, Small) within bars’ range of current timeframe and pair / instrument. It can identify Support and Resistance levels within any chosen channel. Additionally Fibonacci levels can be drawn for Large Channel. All lines and levels can be customized by color and width.
Identify Support and Resistance Levels for any Channel:
- IdentifySupportAndResistanceLevels - Identify Support and Resistance Levels
- IdentifySRforChannel – Identify Support and Resistance Levels for Channel:
- Small – small channel
- Medium – medium channel
- Large – large channel
- SupportLineColor – Support Line Color
- SupportLineWidth – Support Line Width
- SupportLineStyle – Support Line Style
- ResistanceLineColor – Resistance Line Color
- ResistanceLineWidth – Resistance Line Width
- ResistanceLineStyle – Resistance Line Style
Calculate and Draw Large Channel:
- EnableLargeChannel – Enable Large Channel
- LargeChannelRange – Large Channel Range
- LargeChannelStartCountingFromBar – Large Channel Start Counting From Bar
- LargeChannelLowerLineColor – Large Channel Lower Line Color
- LargeChannelLowerLineWidth – Large Channel Lower Line Width
- LargeChannelUpperLineColor – Large Channel Upper Line Color
- LargeChannelUpperLineWidth – Large Channel Upper Line Width
- DrawLargeChannelLimitVerticalLine – Draw Large Channel Limit Vertical Line
Calculate and Draw Medium Channel:
- EnableMediumChannel – Enable Medium Channel
- MediumChannelRange – Medium Channel Range
- MediumChannelStartCountingFromBar – Medium Channel Start Counting From Bar
- MediumChannelLowerLineColor – Medium Channel Lower Line Color
- MediumChannelLowerLineWidth – Medium Channel Lower Line Width
- MediumChannelUpperLineColor – Medium Channel Upper Line Color
- MediumChannelUpperLineWidth – Medium Channel Upper Line Width
- DrawMediumChannelLimitVerticalLine – Draw Medium Channel Limit Vertical Line
Calculate and Draw Small Channel:
- EnableSmallChannel – Enable Small Channel
- SmallChannelRange – Small Channel Range
- SmallChannelStartCountingFromBar – Small Channel Start Counting From Bar
- SmallChannelLowerLineColor – Small Channel Lower Line Color
- SmallChannelLowerLineWidth – Small Channel Lower Line Width
- SmallChannelUpperLineColor – Small Channel Upper Line Color
- SmallChannelUpperLineWidth – Small Channel Upper Line Width
- DrawSmallChannelLimitVerticalLine – Draw Small Channel Limit Vertical Line
Draw Fibonacci Levels for Large Channel:
- DrawFibonacci – Draw Fibonacci
- DrawFiboFromLowerLine – Draw Fibonacci From Lower Line
- FibonacciLinesColor – Fibonacci Lines Color
- FibonacciLinesStyle – Fibonacci Lines Style
- FibonacciLinesWidth – Fibonacci Lines Width
Enable lines text and comments:
- ShowLineText – Show Line Text
- ShowComment – Show Comment
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