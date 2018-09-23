Channels Plus SR

Channels + S & R Indicator (CSRI)

Indicator draws 3 channels (Large, Medium, Small) within bars’ range of current timeframe and pair / instrument. It can identify Support and Resistance levels within any chosen channel. Additionally Fibonacci levels can be drawn for Large Channel. All lines and levels can be customized by color and width.


Identify Support and Resistance Levels for any Channel:

  • IdentifySupportAndResistanceLevels - Identify Support and Resistance Levels
  • IdentifySRforChannel – Identify Support and Resistance Levels for Channel:
    • Small – small channel
    • Medium – medium channel
    • Large – large channel
  • SupportLineColor – Support Line Color
  • SupportLineWidth – Support Line Width
  • SupportLineStyle – Support Line Style
  • ResistanceLineColor – Resistance Line Color
  • ResistanceLineWidth – Resistance Line Width
  • ResistanceLineStyle – Resistance Line Style


Calculate and Draw Large Channel:

  • EnableLargeChannel – Enable Large Channel
  • LargeChannelRange – Large Channel Range
  • LargeChannelStartCountingFromBar – Large Channel Start Counting From Bar
  • LargeChannelLowerLineColor – Large Channel Lower Line Color
  • LargeChannelLowerLineWidth – Large Channel Lower Line Width
  • LargeChannelUpperLineColor – Large Channel Upper Line Color
  • LargeChannelUpperLineWidth – Large Channel Upper Line Width
  • DrawLargeChannelLimitVerticalLine – Draw Large Channel Limit Vertical Line


Calculate and Draw Medium Channel:

  • EnableMediumChannel – Enable Medium Channel
  • MediumChannelRange – Medium Channel Range
  • MediumChannelStartCountingFromBar – Medium Channel Start Counting From Bar
  • MediumChannelLowerLineColor – Medium Channel Lower Line Color
  • MediumChannelLowerLineWidth – Medium Channel Lower Line Width
  • MediumChannelUpperLineColor – Medium Channel Upper Line Color
  • MediumChannelUpperLineWidth – Medium Channel Upper Line Width
  • DrawMediumChannelLimitVerticalLine – Draw Medium Channel Limit Vertical Line


Calculate and Draw Small Channel:

  • EnableSmallChannel – Enable Small Channel
  • SmallChannelRange – Small Channel Range
  • SmallChannelStartCountingFromBar – Small Channel Start Counting From Bar
  • SmallChannelLowerLineColor – Small Channel Lower Line Color
  • SmallChannelLowerLineWidth – Small Channel Lower Line Width
  • SmallChannelUpperLineColor – Small Channel Upper Line Color
  • SmallChannelUpperLineWidth – Small Channel Upper Line Width
  • DrawSmallChannelLimitVerticalLine – Draw Small Channel Limit Vertical Line


Draw Fibonacci Levels for Large Channel:

  • DrawFibonacci – Draw Fibonacci
  • DrawFiboFromLowerLine – Draw Fibonacci From Lower Line
  • FibonacciLinesColor – Fibonacci Lines Color
  • FibonacciLinesStyle – Fibonacci Lines Style
  • FibonacciLinesWidth – Fibonacci Lines Width


Enable lines text and comments:

  • ShowLineText – Show Line Text
  • ShowComment – Show Comment


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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ClosureMaster Utility closes all orders and offers 7 additional modes. If you have dozens or even hundreds of orders and need to close them all or some of them selectively by comment, magic number, buy only, sell only, if Stop Loss is not set, only profitable or losing trades, then ClosureMaster Utility can take care of this task. External parameters: Close all Losing trades Close all Profitable trades Close all orders without Stop Loss Close Buy orders only Close Sell orders only Close by Magic
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This Expert Advisor is based on previous candlestick's price direction. Seven modes of operation with option to reverse signal. Assuming that current trend can be identified by checking status of one recent candlestick I have added additional strategies: 2/2, 2/3, 3/3, 3/5, 4/5, 5/5 candlesticks. For "1/1 Candles (Mode 1)": if previous candlestick's base currency has increased in value in reference to quote currency (close price is higher than open price) - uptrend is presumed and buy order is p
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VMeter EA
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VMeter EA is Expert Advisor based on proprietary VMeter Indicator. Recommended Signal Settings: Sensor Range 35, Minimum Low-Level Bars 2 and Compare Price Dependencies 6 for optimal results on M5 or H1 on any pair. Order Settings (Take Profit, Stop Loss and Slippage are set in pips: 1 pip=10 points=0.00010): TakeProfit - Take Profit in pips StopLoss - Stop Loss in pips Lot - Lot Size Slippage - Order Slippage in pips Magic - Magic Number Order_Comment - Order's comment Signal Settings by VMet
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Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2022.04.15 11:46 
 

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Elvira Akhsanova
1351
Reply from developer Elvira Akhsanova 2022.06.01 09:04
Thank you!
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