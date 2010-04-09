Flux EA MT5

Flux EA is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Stochastic, Moving Averages, Standard Deviation, Momentum, Envelopes, Bollinger Bands, Awesome Oscillator, Accelerator Oscillator, CCI, ATR, ADX, OSMA, MACD, RSI, WPR, Bulls Power, Bears Power, Support Resistance, and Candlestick Formations. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for EURUSD 1H time frame. 


Main Features:  
  • No Martingale. 
  • No Grid.
  • No Averaging.
 
Setting Parameters:
  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Fixed Lots - Fixed lot size.
  • Auto Lots - True if you want to activate auto lot size calculation
  • Auto Lots Risk - Risk calculation to calculate auto lot size.   
  • Allow Hedging - True to allow send multiple orders at once.
  • Stop Loss - Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit - Take Profit.
  • Basket TP ($) - Averaging basket take profit of all orders in account currency (zero value means disabled).
  • Trailing Stop Loss - Trail the stop loss to latest high/low candlestick. 
  • Max Spread Allowed - If spread goes higher, EA wont trade.    

Recommendations:  
  • EURUSD  H1.
  • Zero spread ECN account.
  • Account that support hedging. 


