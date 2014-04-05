Bitcoin Prophet Scalper

Detailed Explanation of Using the Indicator for Bitcoin Trading 1. Understanding the Indicator

The indicator uses moving averages and ATR (Average True Range) to detect trends and generate buy/sell signals. This is similar to Trade Sniper except designed for BTC

2. Setting Periods for Different Time Frames

Configure the indicator with periods suitable for each time frame. Here’s a suggested table for periods and ATR-based stoploss/take profit settings:

Time Frame PERIOD Stoploss Take Profit 1-minute 10 1x ATR 2x ATR 5-minute 10 1.5x ATR 3x ATR 15-minute 15 2x ATR 4x ATR 1-hour 20 2.5x ATR 5x ATR 4-hour 30 3x ATR 6x ATR Daily 50 4x ATR 8x ATR

MA Period: Set the moving average period according to the time frame.

ATR Period: Adjust the ATR period for volatility measurement.

Stoploss and Take Profit: Use the ATR multipliers to set dynamic stoploss and take profit levels.

Bullish Signal: Indicates a buy signal, suggesting an uptrend.

Bearish Signal: Indicates a sell signal, suggesting a downtrend.

Risk-Reward Ratio: Ensure a favorable ratio, typically 1:2 or higher.

Market Analysis: Combine indicator signals with other forms of analysis (e.g., candlestick patterns, volume).

Volatility Consideration: Adjust ATR multipliers based on current market conditions.

False Signals: Volatile markets can produce false signals; use confirmation from other indicators.

Adaptability: Regularly review and adjust settings based on market changes.

3. Implementing Settings in the Indicator4. Interpreting Signals5. Tips for Effective Trading6. Cautionary Notes

By following these steps and considerations, you can effectively use the indicator to guide your Bitcoin trading decisions across different time frames.



























