Rigonstructor

This is a unique tool, a constructor that combines signals from standard indicators built into MT5 into one common arrow. The arrows do not repaint and have buffers 0 and 1 for passing signals to the software. This arrow indicator will allow you to easily combine signals from different indicators, creating dozens and hundreds of different variations for your ideas from which you can get powerful trading strategies. Using the built-in profit analysis function, you can instantly evaluate the potential of any strategy, the results are immediately displayed in the statistics window. Create and test your strategies, or check popular strategies from the Internet. Any timeframe, any currency pairs. Suitable for all types of trading, Forex, Scalping, Stock Exchange and Binary Options. When a signal is received, you will receive an alert, a pop-up window with sound. You can also receive notifications on your phone, in the MetaTrader 5 application. I have detailed text instructions, video tutorials and support in a private telegram chat ready for you.
Алексей
260
Алексей 2025.01.13 14:04 
 

Хороший продукт. Все работает, как заявлено. Автор всегда на связи и подсказывает, если что не понятно.

Mark Lapukha
400
Reply from developer Mark Lapukha 2025.01.13 14:40
Спасибо! Следите за обновлениями.
