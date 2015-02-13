Risk Reward Ratio

4.75

This is the forex visual orders tool & forex position size (lot) calculator with intuitive panel.

Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works on all kind of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc. 

If you want to make sure that Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works on your favorite symbols contact us (visit our profile) and ask for 7-day free trial to test this tool without limits.

  • If you want to place orders easier, faster and more intuitive?
  • If you like to mark trade entry and exit points on charts?
  • If you need to control the risk of each forex transaction?
  • If you want to save your time for manual calculations of position size, risk to reward ratio, amount of loss and profit in account currency?

This tool is suitable for you!

Risk Reward Ratio makes your trading easy and professional. It performs all necessary calcualtions for you and allow to control your trades. Thanks to this you can make decisions about trades faster and more consciously. This indicator save your time. Trade like a pro with the best fx tools.


Using risk/reward ratio in trading

Using the Risk Reward Ratio, you will be able to estimate the risk of each transaction opened on the forex market. Thanks to this forex tool, you can check the risk to reward ratio of each planned trade and exactly check the size of your potential profit and possible loss in the account currency.


Forex Lot Size Calculator

You can also use this indicator as a forex lot size calculator. In the indicator's parameters, set the maximum percentage of capital that you can lose on a single transaction. Then, move stop loss line on the chart to set trade exit level on the loss and indicator will automatically calculate the lot size. Thanks to this indicator you will never have to manually calculate lot size saving a lot of time. Using the Risk Reward Ratio Indicator, you will be aware of risks of forex trading and placing orders will be quick and easy.


How to use Risk Reward Ratio Indicator


Step 1: Draw lines

  • click the draw button (with pencil) and then click on the chart where you want to place the „Open” line.

Step 2: Move lines

  • double click on lines and move them to specified levels where you planned to open order and set stop loss and take profit.

Step 3: Adjust lot size

  • set lot size in panel and read what is your stop loss and take profit value in account currency
  • if FixedRisk = true, then the indicator will calculate the lot size automatically depending on the selected risk (the AllowedRiskPercent parameter) and stop loss distance.

Step 4: Place order

  • run RRR_SendPendingOrder or RRR_SendOrder script to place/open order (all scripts are available to download in "Comments" tab).

Step 5: Clear lines

  • click button clear (with rubber) to remove lines from chart.


Indicator’s parameters
  • Risk Reward Ratio – fixed or default Risk Reward Ratio. If you push „R:R” button on panel, than indicator will keep lines’ distance with selected ratio.
  • AllowedRiskPercent – acceptable risk of single transaction according to account balance (allowed values from 0.1 to 100).
  • Lot Calc. Type – lot calculation method:
    • Disabled - no lot calculation
    • Cash Amount - stop loss value as fixed cash amount set in "Cash Amount"
    • Risk Balance - stop loss value as % (defined in "AllowedRiskPercent") of account balance
    • Risk Equity - stop loss value as % (defined in "AllowedRiskPercent") of account equity
  • Cash Amount - stop loss value as fixed cash amount in account currency
  • AcceptableRiskColor – font color of risk % if it is smaller or equal than acceptable risk (set by AllowedRiskPercent param)
  • UnacceptableRiskColor – font color of risk% if it is greater than than acceptable risk (set by AllowedRiskPercent param)
  • Risk Font Size - font size of risk text
  • Prefix & Suffix - sometimes indicator must read price of other symbol to properly calculate current pair or CFD profit and loss in currency. In some cases, pairs have additional prefix and/or suffix, e.g. “EURUSD.Pro”. In this case you should write “. Pro” into suffix field.
  • Autodetect - turn on/off prefix & suffix autodetection
  • LineStyle – select line style from list (solid, dash, dot, etc.)
  • LineColor – line color
  • TextColor – label text color
  • HorizontalAlign – panel can be horizontally aligned to left/right border or center.
  • YDistance – distance in px from top.


Reviews 21
Inoculum
74
Inoculum 2024.09.06 08:43 
 

It works perfectly. They also have one of the best customer services I've seen. Super fast response and willing to help. 100% recomendable

iamlove
19
iamlove 2022.06.22 00:57 
 

Excellent Tools. 1000% recommended. Easy to use and effective in controlling risk

Adelheid Mauler
835
Adelheid Mauler 2022.04.15 09:18 
 

Mit Unterstützung funktioniert das Programm tadellos

adriana wells
25
adriana wells 2024.11.29 16:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2024.11.29 16:23
Hi, no problem at all, we're here to help. We’ve sent you detailed instructions via a private message in the MQL chat. Please take a look, and let us know if there’s anything else we can assist you with. Looking forward to hearing from you if you have any further questions.
212748514
49
212748514 2024.08.17 15:00 
 

This is a very useful tool. It does however take a bit of time to get it set up correctly. I have a problem that it works on some charts but not on others. Have no idea why??

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2024.08.19 11:46
Thank you for your feedback! We're glad to hear you find our tool useful. If you ever have any questions or encounter issues with our products, please don't hesitate to reach out to our support team at https://www.investsoft.eu/contact We’re available from Monday to Friday and are always here to help!
[Deleted] 2022.08.28 05:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.08.29 12:58
Scripts can be downloaded in the comments section, e.g. here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8003#!tab=comments&page=5&comment=40721242
Stefler
60
Stefler 2022.06.23 13:13 
 

good morning. I bought the indicator and I liked it, but I'm having a problem: many times when I have adjusted my SL and TP values ​​and just before sending the order the indicator disappears, which damage my trade. Why does this happen? Is there any solution? please help me.

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.06.23 15:47
Usually, in such a situation, the cause is other indicators that are running on the chart and delete all objects from the chart, regardless of who created them. The review section is not suitable for discussions, so if you need additional help, please contact our technical support department at https://www.investsoft.eu/contact
victoralarcon
19
victoralarcon 2022.06.19 04:41 
 

Please, I can't find to download the scripts. You can help? I don't see anything in the comments tab

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2022.06.20 11:55
Hello. I sent the script files and additional information in a private message.
Peter
429
Peter 2021.09.16 06:29 
 

I enjoy this useful tool and I always use it when I allocate a trade. After I apply this indicator for a while, I like to request that two little revisions. If both suggestions could be done, I am pleased to buy the indicator of MT4. Thank you. 1. When I set an Limit or Stop order, I employ the script provided by the author. After that, I always set the duration of an order. I found it is quite time consuming. Is it possible that the script helps us to set the duration for 24 hours when we create an order? 2. The default trade style is the Buy Limit or Buy Stop. When we need to change it to be Sell Limit or Sell Stop, we should double click the Stop loss line and then change the direction. How about we let the Stop loss line to be enabled in the beginning?

João Sampaio
56
João Sampaio 2021.05.08 13:00 
 

Excellent indicator! Thanks very much :)

sagabor030
59
sagabor030 2021.04.18 20:04 
 

A must-have tool for every trader. Thank you!

Drodz
182
Drodz 2021.01.16 20:48 
 

Great job. this is so simple and useful

Karl Holmström
53
Karl Holmström 2020.11.08 04:46 
 

Bought the wrong version, I'm stupid. Seller refuses to help me switch.

EDIT: Everything is fixed and it seemed to be a misunderstanding if I activated the product or not, anyway the indicator is awesome for risk management!

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2020.11.10 12:16
We never refuse to help anyone :) I am glad that we explained everything and we were able to finish this positively.
Pieter Maritz
43
Pieter Maritz 2020.09.14 11:13 
 

Very good and help full Indicator! Very good after sales service. A lots of thanks to Janusz Trojca for helping me so much!

Wells Velasquez Maciel
568
Wells Velasquez Maciel 2020.08.31 01:59 
 

Superb and very useful! Good Job!

Esteban
44
Esteban 2020.08.24 20:03 
 

How can I add your indicator to MT5 for MAC? (playonMAC)

Parranderos Swing
63
Parranderos Swing 2020.07.31 19:15 
 

Perfect indicator, for use in futures

Imperial Decorators SouthWest
24
Imperial Decorators SouthWest 2020.07.27 17:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

InvestSoft
84399
Reply from developer Janusz Trojca 2020.10.28 13:08
Risk Reward Ratio Indicator works for all kind of symbols: forex pairs, indices, metals, commodities, energy, cryptocurrency etc. There's a possibility to check this tool with 7-day free trial.
FooBear375
24
FooBear375 2018.10.06 03:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Scott Howard
121
Scott Howard 2018.08.20 16:59 
 

Brilliant indicator. Being able to visually set your TP and SL and know precisely what RR you are getting is critical to good money management. And the new features, including the ability to set the Risk as a fixed dollar amount, are just excellent. This is a fantastic indicator and I use it extensively on all of my trading accounts, across both MT4 and MT5. Highly recommended!

