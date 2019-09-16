Tasmanian devil EA

Tasmanian Devil is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale and gridsystems. It Uses significant price levels to make the order entries.
All trading positions contain a stop loss, and also include take profit. Which results in a very low draw down.

Advantages

  •  Advanced algorithm for tracking positions.
  •  Each item contains a protective stop loss.
  •  Work with fixed and risk based lots on MM.
  •  Does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitration.
  •  More exit strategies
  •  Protection against spread increase.
  •  Low trading drawdown.

Recommendations

  • The minimum deposit is $50.
  • Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD but other pairs may also be profitable.
  • Timeframes: H1 and may also work great on lower timeframes.
  • Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution. i reconmend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024
  • For reliable and trouble-free operation it is desirable VPS.

Input parameters

Money Management

  • Lot mode - How to determine how many lots to use on each order.
    • Fixed lot - Uses the fixed lot for orders.
    • Risk - Uses a risk calculated lot.
  • Fixed lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
  • Risk of account %. - Risk value.

Exit Settings

  • Exit strategy - How to exit the order.
    • Stoploss and Take profit - Sets SL and TP
    • Trail - Trailing the order.

Stoploss TakeProfit

  • Take profit - Set Take profit
  • Stop loss - Set Stop loss.

Trail

  • Trailing. Start - When to start trail
  • Trailing. Step - Steps to trail.

Spread

  • Use high spread protection - Use spread protection?
  • High spread - Don't place orders if spread is higher than this

Misc

  • MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.
  • Trade Comment - Order comment
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