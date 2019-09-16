Tasmanian devil EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 September 2019
- Activations: 5
Tasmanian Devil is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale and gridsystems. It Uses significant price
levels to make the order entries.
All trading positions contain a stop loss, and also include take profit. Which results in a very low draw down.
Advantages
- Advanced algorithm for tracking positions.
- Each item contains a protective stop loss.
- Work with fixed and risk based lots on MM.
- Does not use indicators, grid, martingale, arbitration.
- More exit strategies
- Protection against spread increase.
- Low trading drawdown.
Recommendations
- The minimum deposit is $50.
- Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD but other pairs may also be profitable.
- Timeframes: H1 and may also work great on lower timeframes.
- Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution. i reconmend http://www.icmarkets.com/?camp=28024
- For reliable and trouble-free operation it is desirable VPS.
Input parameters
Money Management
- Lot mode - How to determine how many lots to use on each order.
- Fixed lot - Uses the fixed lot for orders.
- Risk - Uses a risk calculated lot.
- Fixed lot - the lot for manual lot trading.
- Risk of account %. - Risk value.
Exit Settings
- Exit strategy - How to exit the order.
- Stoploss and Take profit - Sets SL and TP
- Trail - Trailing the order.
Stoploss TakeProfit
- Take profit - Set Take profit
- Stop loss - Set Stop loss.
Trail
- Trailing. Start - When to start trail
- Trailing. Step - Steps to trail.
Spread
- Use high spread protection - Use spread protection?
- High spread - Don't place orders if spread is higher than this
Misc
- MagicNumber - unique identifier of the Ea's orders.
- Trade Comment - Order comment