Ranger ADX

  • Experts
  • Galani Darshan Vijaybhai
    Galani Darshan Vijaybhai

    Galani Darshan Vijaybhai

    Hello! I'm Ranger, an experienced Expert Advisor (EA) Developer with a passion for creating robust and profitable automated trading systems. With 4 years of hands-on experience in the financial markets and a deep understanding of algorithmic trading, I have helped numerous traders achieve their
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Introducing Ranger ADX Expert Advisor: The Ultimate RSI Trend-Following Solution


Are you in search of a reliable and robust Expert Advisor (EA) that harnesses the power of RSI trend-following indicators? Look no further! We are proud to present Ranger ADX, an advanced EA developed based on a winning combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average (MA) indicators. With its exceptional capabilities, Ranger ADX offers a powerful solution for identifying and capitalizing on trending markets, allowing you to maximize your profit potential.


Key Features and Benefits:


1. Accurate Trend Identification: Ranger ADX Expert Advisor excels at identifying trends in the market. By utilizing the RSI and Moving Average indicators, it accurately determines the prevailing market direction, enabling you to enter trades that align with the ongoing trend. This ability to ride the momentum of the market enhances your profit potential.


2. Precise Entry and Exit Signals: Our EA's advanced algorithm integrates the RSI and Moving Average indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It combines the RSI's assessment of market strength and the Moving Average's confirmation of trend direction to ensure that you enter trades at opportune moments and exit with optimal profits. This precise timing enhances your trading performance and minimizes risk.


3. Customizable Parameters: We understand that traders have unique preferences and trading styles. Ranger ADX offers customizable parameters, giving you the flexibility to tailor the EA to meet your specific requirements. You can adjust the RSI period, Moving Average type and length, and other parameters to fine-tune the strategy and achieve optimal results based on your preferred trading approach.


4. Robust Risk Management: Protecting your capital is of utmost importance. Ranger ADX incorporates advanced risk management features to safeguard your investments. You can set stop-loss and take-profit levels and establish risk-reward ratios that suit your risk tolerance. This ensures that you maintain discipline in managing risk while optimizing your potential profits. The EA will only execute trades when all the parameters of the algorithm align, considering market direction and potential external factors that can affect the algorithm's decision.


Ranger ADX operates in different scenarios. It may take a week to provide trades that can significantly grow your account balance. It can work with different reward ratios, such as 1:1 or 1:3, depending on market conditions and the prevailing trend.


Two trade directions are available:


1. Trade in Two Directions: When bearish signals are received, the advisor will make sell deals, and when bullish signals are received, the EA will open buy trades.


2. One-Way Trade: The EA can be set to only make trades on bullish or bearish signals.


Additional Features:


- News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported, allowing you to incorporate news events and adjust to different time zones.

- The EA is optimized for trading GBPUSD or any currency that supports pips (ex. 0.00001).

- Timeframe: M1 (Only).

- We recommend a deposit of $500 or an amount suitable for your trading strategy and risk tolerance.

- Lot size is dependent on the account balance, ensuring proper position sizing according to your account's equity.

- The EA focuses on trading when profitable opportunities arise, emphasizing the importance of potential profits.


Experience the power of Ranger ADX and unlock the potential of trend-following trading. Our expertly developed algorithmic solution will guide you through dynamic markets, enabling you to trade with confidence and achieve profitability. Embrace the opportunities that Ranger ADX presents and embark on a successful trading journey.

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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Supply Demand Trend
Galani Darshan Vijaybhai
Indicators
indicators included supply and demand indicator Specification Buy trade A SUPPORT zone (or immediately forms above the support zone) if the candle sticks are below either the middle or the lower band NO BUY TRADE IN THE RESISTANCE ZONE (RED HIGHLIGHTED ZONE),  Sell trade A RESISTANCE zone (or immediately forms below the resistance zone) if the candle sticks are above either the middle or the upper band NO SELL TRADE IN THE SUPPORT ZONE (GREEN HIGHLIGHTED ZONE), In the supply zone, the prices are
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