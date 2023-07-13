SunCoin Lite

- INTRO -





There are 3 versions of the SunCoin Expert advisor: Lite, Standard and Elite, each of

those coming with a different price and performance.





For the moment i'm publishing only the Lite version, contact/email me for the other versions.













This is not a grid/martingale EA. Every order placed has a clear and tight stop loss and a trailing stop system.





This is an intense scalping EA for Gold pair (XAUUSD) on 4H timeframe and the result of many hours and hard work spent to optimize it.





Do not use this EA on other currency pairs.





With this EA i tried to emulate the algo systems used by banks and big hedge funds in which they can scalp few amount of points intensely over a short period of time. It happens when you see a candle/bar move up and down very fast for just few points. That happens because smart money’s robots are trying to accumulate very few points a lot of times during few minutes. (sometimes it happens for longer than few minutes)













- TESTING -





Please note that all the tests are made with external (Dukascopy) tick data which represent the most reliable and accurate way to backtest an EA.





For backtesting only use 99% model quality of data (dukascopy) and only test on 4H period/timeframe or you risk to obtain wrong results as the trail stop wouldn't be able to move properly.













- TIPS -





1. Try to avoid brokers with STOP_LEVEL > 0. Some brokers like Alpari, even if a very reliable broker, set a STOP_LEVEL to 10 or more (i didn’t tried all account type though). This means that the price must reach a minimum distance of 10 points before the trail can start and this can lower the performance of the EA. With STOP_LEVEL=0 there is no minimum distance.





2. Try to choose an account type with very low or even better no commissions at all. Probably the spread will be a bit higher if you have no commissions but if you can find a nice balance of spread+no commission that would be for the best. (IC Markets Standard account seems to be a good choice).





3. I made all the tests with stop loss=100 but recently i realized that a smaller stop loss sometimes is even better so i decided to include the possibility to choose also a stop loss=50. It' s up to you to make all the tests and choose which one suits you the best.





4. The EA it will activate only on charts with Timeframe of 4H and backtesting of Period 4H. Though it can open a lot of trades during a 4H bar/candle as you can see in live testing screenshots.













I also created a myfxbook account and will update results soon.