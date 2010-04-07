Position Accelerator MT4

Position Accelerator is an innovative solution for traders that helps maximize profits by capitalizing on trending market movements. The utility automatically increases the size of your trading positions once they reach a predefined profit level, significantly enhancing your profitability.
This product is also available for MetaTrader 5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126702

How does Position Accelerator work?

1. Acceleration through additional positions:
When your open position reaches a certain profit threshold, the utility automatically opens an additional position with a larger volume.

2. Smart risk management:
A combined stop-loss is calculated for both positions to preserve a predefined percentage of the accumulated profit. Even if the market unexpectedly moves against you, the trades will close with a small but guaranteed profit.

3. Maximizing profits:
If the price continues moving in your favor, the increased position volume boosts your total profit. At this point, you can:
  • Lock in profits with a take-profit.
  • Continue accelerating by opening more positions to further increase gains.

Why choose Position Accelerator?

  • Profit maximization: Leverage market momentum for significantly higher returns.
  • Risk control: Sophisticated stop-loss calculations safeguard your accumulated profit.
  • Simplicity and automation: The utility handles all the technical tasks, allowing you to focus on strategy.
Position Accelerator is your reliable partner for successful trading and profit maximization!

Input Parameters:

=== ATR INDICATOR === ATR indicator settings.
Period Average range calculation period.
Timeframe Timeframe on which the indicator is calculated.
=== POSITIONS SELECTION === Settings for selecting trading positions.
By Ticket Ticket position selection.
By Type Position selection by type: BUY & SELL - buy and sell positions; BUY Only - buy only positions; SELL Only - sell only positions.
By Magic Number Position selection by by magic number.
By Comment Position selection by comment.
=== POSITIONS ACCELERATION === Position acceleration settings.
Maximum Accelerations Maximum number of position accelerations.
Start After Profit ATRs Start of acceleration after the profit of trading positions in the number of ATR's.
Intervals Multiplier Multiplier of intervals between accelerating trading positions.
Stop-Loss Price Correction The correction level between the breakeven price and the current price to set the Stop Loss.
Stop-Loss Volume-Pips Correction Correction of the amount of accumulated profit (number of pips in terms of position volume) for setting a Stop Loss.
Take-Profit Volume-Pips Impulse Impulse of accumulated profit (number of pips in terms of position volume) to set Take Profit.
Comment Identificator Comment to identify accelerating trading positions.
=== ACCELERATION ZONES === Acceleration zones settings.
Show Show / do not show zones.
Buy Color Color of buy position zones.
Sell Color Color of sell position zones.
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Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
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Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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Description Range Detector   is an indicator that identifies ranges in the market and displays their presence on the price chart. Recommendations You can use this indicator to determine the flet and, accordingly, to determine the direction of opening a position or closing an opposite position. Parameters Maximum History Bars   - maximum number of history bars for calculating the indicator. Average True Range Period   - ATR indicator period (used to calculate the difference between moving a
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Description SuperCCI is an indicator based on the standard CCI indicator. It identifies and displays convergences/divergences in the market and forms the corresponding entry points. Also, using the trading channel index, it determines the direction of the trend and displays the levels of support and resistance . Features Not repaint. Shows entry points. Shows the direction of the current trend and support/resistance levels. Has notifications. Recommendations Use convergence/divergence to ide
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Description Volume Magic is an indicator that shows the value of the relative volume in conjunction with the direction of the current trend. The ratio of the current volume relative to the average volume for a certain period is displayed in the lower window as an oscillator. The direction of the current trend is displayed as two-color trend lines. How to use? First, use two-color trend lines to determine the direction of the current trend. Then look for areas of low volume and open positions
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Description Money Zones is an indicator that determines accumulation/distribution zones in the market. Green zones make it possible to look for buy entry points or sell exit points. Red zones, on the contrary, define the opportunity for selling or closing buys. The indicator has the ability to define money zones for two timeframes simultaneously on the same chart. How to use? Use this indicator to identify market zones as support/resistance zones to determine the best conditions for market e
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Description Bitcoin Manager is the best indicator for trading Bitcoin cryptocurrency. It is calculated based on the price deviation from the moving average line channel. Ascending and descending arrows indicate potential points and levels for opening buy and sell positions. How to use? We strongly recommend using this indicator on the H1 timeframe. An up arrow indicates a buy level. Down Arrow - Sell Level. Parameters Maximum History Bars - maximum count of history bars to calculate. _GRAP
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