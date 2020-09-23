Impulse Angle
- Indicators
-
- Version: 9.300
- Updated: 30 September 2020
- Activations: 5
Description
Recommendations
Parameters
===== _INDICATOR_SETTINGS_ ===== - indicator settings
===== _GRAPHICS_SETTINGS_ ===== - graphics settings
Up-Impulse Lines Color - color of up-impulse lines.
Down-Impulse Lines Color - color of down-impulse lines.
Impulse Lines Width - width of impulse lines.
Impulse Lines Style - style of impulse lines.
===== _NOTIFICATIONS_SETTINGS_ ===== - notifications settings
Push Notification - allow push notification.
E-Mail Notification - allow e-mail notification.
Notification Minimum Angle - minimum angle for notification.
Impulse Angle, is effective and easy to use. Thanks,